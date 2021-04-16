Photo by DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On Thursday, April 22, one of my favorite companies in the airline space will release its first quarter earnings report.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will probably deliver weak operational results. However, I expect mute performance in the first period to come accompanied by an encouraging narrative around bookings, summer season travel and improved expectations for cash flow – all of it just ahead of very easy second-to-fourth quarter comps.

Wall Street sees Southwest's revenues landing 51% below last year's levels. This number would be better than Delta's (DAL) recently reported 58% decline, with the gap justified by the differences in business models (i.e. domestic leisure vs. blended) and, possibly, middle-seat policies.

Actuals vs. expectations

Next week, I do not expect analysts and investors to dwell much on the results of the first quarter. But, for what it's worth, I believe some of the same 2020 themes will repeat this time:

Double-digit drop in capacity, measured by ASM, but one that is tamer than Delta's reported 36%;

Better-than-industry decline in occupancy, measured by load factor, reflecting the airline's ability to capture relatively stronger demand during the pandemic;

Peer group-high drop in passenger yield, caused in part by lack of substantial pricing power;

A bump in operating costs driven by higher fuel prices, although Southwest's hedging strategy may help to soften the blow to the bottom line and cash flow.

The most important topic of conversation will probably be the pace of the recovery in the late spring and summer months. In this regard, and being primarily exposed to the domestic leisure market, Southwest will probably be a beneficiary of what Delta's executive team already has started to see across the industry:

Recent demand trends are encouraging with rising confidence in air travel as vaccination rates improve and travel restrictions ease, with current domestic leisure bookings 85% recovered to 2019 levels. In the June quarter, we expect significant sequential improvement in revenue as leisure demand accelerates into the peak summer period.

The two graphs below tell the same story of optimism for the airline industry in general and Southwest specifically. The first suggests that COVID-19 herd immunity, understood to be between 60% to 70% of the population, should be reached in the US around late June or early July. The second chart shows how air travel activity has already begun to pickup quickly, as severe cases of the disease return to early pandemic levels.

Source: Our World In Data

Source: data from TSA

Betting on quality

Airline is a risky and highly-volatile sector. For instance, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) has endured historical annual volatility and maximum drawdowns of 31% and 54%, respectively, since its 2015 inception. These numbers are roughly three times worse compared to a defensive sector of the economy, such as consumer staples (XLP).

For this reason, and following the logic of risk-balancing (i.e. overweighting safer bets in a portfolio), LUV stands out to me as a more sensible holding within the airline sector. Beyond historical observations, Southwest should also benefit from the recovery in air travel before much of the rest of the industry does, due to the domestic leisure exposure. I do not think that a stock that trades at the same $62/share of three years ago fully reflects this favored competitive position.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple reports

Lastly, I also like LUV for the company's enviable, net cash positive status (see chart above). Coming out of the pandemic, Southwest will be on a much stronger footing than virtually any of its direct peers. While companies like United (UAL) and American (AAL) figure out how to operate in a post-pandemic environment with a bloated balance sheet, I believe Southwest will be able to deliver to its investors a much cleaner set of financial statements going forward.