Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images Over the years, I have spent a tremendous amount of time investigating Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). I'm also a customer going back many years. So, I'm familiar with the business and the value proposition.

I want to be very clear on this next point. I'm very bullish on the company and I even think the stock could do well over the next 3-5 years. In fact, I think it could do extremely well. However, in this article I'm going to provide an alternative opportunity that is far more rational.

Here's how this all plays out. First, I cover the basics. There is plenty of news and hype so I'll review from a high level. Second, I explain the fundamental value proposition of COIN. I think this is lost, or perhaps simple ignored, but it's the core of the investment. Third, I'll provide a very simple alternative investment that ought to be completely obvious to almost all investors.

The Coinbase "IPO"

To be blunt, COIN did not do an "IPO" - initial public offering - but instead, they used a "DPO" - direct public offering. There's a difference.

Initial public offerings and direct listings are two methods for a company to raise capital by listing shares on a public exchange. While many companies choose to do an initial public offering (IPO), in which new shares are created, underwritten and sold to the public, some companies choose a direct listing, in which no new shares are created and only existing, outstanding shares are sold with no underwriters involved.

This might be a small point but I believe it shows how poorly COIN is understood. If the reporting is wrong on something so fundamental, then I wonder what else is being missed. Nevertheless, COIN is now listed.

The first day of trading looked like this:

Data by YCharts

And today as I write this, COIN is surprisingly flat, continuing the stable price action from Day One trading, right around $330.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, I understand that NASDAQ gave COIN a reference price of $250. So, hitting $330+ is a nice pop. It rose as much as 70% but it ended Day One up about 30%. The market cap is right around $85B which is pretty incredible. As others have pointed out, COIN is about 60-70% as valuable as the traditional financial big boys, like Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS). Again, I think that's impressive.

There are also tailwinds. For example, Cathie Wood bought:

89,589 shares for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

512,535 shares for ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

147,081 shares for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Plus, the price targets are robust:

Large players in the market believe in COIN.

The Simple Value Proposition

I also want to quickly point out that COIN isn't vaporware. Just take a gander at these reported results:

Verified Users of 56 million

Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) of 6.1 million

Trading Volume of $335 billion

Total Revenue of approximately $1.8 billion

Net Income of approximately $730 million to $800 million

So, the key here is that COIN is a real business. It's providing real products and services to millions and millions of users, and it's sticky.

In other words, you don't have to believe in crypto or Bitcoin (BTC-USD) to believe in COIN. You have the ability to invest in a rich and robust business, while ignoring what they are doing under the hood.

Now, perhaps you are interested in investing in crypto, or even Bitcoin specifically. COIN is likely going to be a good proxy, much like MicroStrategy (MSTR). That said, COIN is a marketplace and doesn't hold much Bitcoin:

Coinbase disclosed ownership of $316.1 million worth of crypto assets on its balance sheet as of Dec. 31, up ninefold from $33.9 million at the end of 2019.

If I understand the data correctly, and if we can believe CNBC, then that's about 30% of COIN's balance sheet cash and equivalents. That's moderately bullish on the surface, but it's certainly not as aggressive as Michael Saylor, where Bitcoin is literally MSTR's treasury reserve.

So, if you're interested in the growth of Bitcoin and crypto, COIN is a reasonable alternative to holding Bitcoin. This is the same argument as holding MSTR or the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), which still trades at a discount.

Making The Decision, Or Why I'm Not Buying

Some background, because it sets up my conclusion. It'll be fast, I promise.

I have small position in MSTR. It's mostly a watch position and something like a lottery ticket. Owning a position - even small - creates focus and attention. If I continue to add, it'll be light.

I have a moderate position in GBTC. I invested for two reasons. First, it was very easy to get Bitcoin exposure rather directly in my tax advantaged accounts, whereby I'm unable to get direct Bitcoin exposure. I just place the order and I get skin in the game. It's worked out well, although obviously I don't control the Bitcoin directly; not your keys, not your Bitcoin. It's a reasonable tradeoff.

Now, here's the picture that melts my mind about owning a "proxy" of Bitcoin, versus holding Bitcoin itself. This is crucial.

Source: MicroStrategy

In short, nothing has beaten Bitcoin over the last five years. At least, nothing in this massive list. Therefore, if you're interested in crypto, and especially Bitcoin, then it's only rational to invest directly into Bitcoin.

I've already pointed out that I own some MSTR. However, again, it's a small watch position. It's a weird little lottery ticket and maybe it's very risky compared to holding Bitcoin directly.

And, I've pointed out why I own GBTC. If I could own Bitcoin easily inside my existing tax-sheltered accounts, then that's what I'd do. But, it's not easy, so GBTC is a reasonable direct proxy.

The 200% Question

In summary, while COIN is a real company, with real products and services, and strong market support, it's not Bitcoin or crypto. Since I believe in the future of Bitcoin, I own Bitcoin directly. It sports a 200% CAGR over 10 years.

Source: CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin has beaten the best of the best for 10+ years. So, if you believe in crypto, why put money into a company versus holding directly? I do not believe that COIN is capable of beating Bitcoin as an investment from here.

My bet is that Bitcoin can reach $500K to $1M in the next 5-10 years, whereas I am not convinced COIN can equally grow 10-20x in that same timeframe. This is my take on opportunity costs. Besides, I'd rather take a chance on Bitcoin directly than buying into an exchange.

Direct exposure is my preference. With Bitcoin around $60K, we're looking at rational projections well over $100K in 2021 alone. And, here are more projections further out:

Shervin Pishevar – $100,000 (by 2022)

Thomas Fitzpatrick – $318,000 (by 2022)

Anthony Pompliano – $250,000 (by 2022)

Winklevoss Twins – $500,000 (by 2030)

Jeremy Liew – $500,000 (by 2030)

In short, the very best alternative to COIN is Bitcoin itself.

All of this said, if you believe in human greed and human action then COIN might be reasonable instead of Bitcoin, MSTR or GBTC. That's because COIN is a marketplace of buyers and sellers. You don't have to believe in Bitcoin, but instead, you just have to believe that COIN will continue to profitably connect buyers and sellers - notwithstanding any feelings of tulips or a Ponzi.