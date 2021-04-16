Photo by kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

SEMI, the industry consortium, reported that worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 19% from $59.8 billion in 2019 to a new all-time high of $71.2 billion in 2020.

For the first time, China claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment with sales growth of 39% to $18.72 billion. Sales in Taiwan, the second-largest equipment market, remained flat in 2020 with sales of $17.15 billion after showing strong growth in 2019. Korea registered 61% growth to $16.08 billion to maintain the third position.

It's exactly for the reason that China was the largest market that I have become bearish on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) - U.S. government sanctions are keeping the company from selling its flagship EUV lithography systems. Not only does it impact EUV sales of EUV systems priced at $165 million each, but also sales of immersion DUV systems priced at $65 million each, which are also used in conjunction with EUV usage.

Why I’m Bearish on ASML

In a March 8 Seeking Alpha article entitled “ASML: Not So Dominant Without EUV.”

In the EUV market, ASML is limited by the few number of companies purchasing EUV systems, which is moving to dominate its revenues from a 45% share in 2020, and represents only 31 out of 413 lithography systems sold (which also includes competitors Nikon (OTCPK:NINOF) and Canon (CAJ)).

Importantly, there are only three logic and three DRAM companies, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) (logic + NAND), TSMC (TSM) (logic), Intel (INTC) (Logic), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) (NAND) and Micron Technology (MU) (NAND) buying them.

A restriction on ASML selling EUV systems to China eliminates SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY)(which tried to buy an EUV system a few years ago but the deal was scrapped), Shanghai Huali, Hua Hong Semiconductor (Wuxi), more than a half dozen other Chinese foundries.

Thus, ASML's customer base is extremely limited, and got smaller a few years ago when GlobalFoundries exited the EUV group and returned two systems back to ASML. There are no other foundries or IDMs on the horizon outside China who have expressed an interest in EUV.

In the DUV lithography system segment, ASML’s share against competitor Nikon has been eroding for the past few years. And Nikon is stating that its DUV immersion lithography system is capable of 5nm pattern delineation - the sweet spot for EUV.

I discussed further problems I see at ASML at length in a March 22, 2021, follow-up Seeking Alpha article entitled “3 Headwinds Facing ASML's Non-EUV Business In China.”

This article details the importance of China, showing equipment growth compared to the other geographic regions, and how sanctions will impact ASML. I also address the fact that ASML’s lithography systems are purchased along with other processing equipment types primarily from Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) in the U.S. Thus, headwinds for ASML are also headwinds for AMAT and LRCX.

Revenue Breakout

As I said above, China was the largest region for semiconductor equipment sales in 2020. Chart 1 shows equipment revenues by geographic region by quarter for 2018 – 2020. Each of the three major regions, Korea, Taiwan, and China show a shift in purchasing.

Chart 1 shows the percentage change in equipment purchases by geographic region for 2020-2019. Korea’s 62.5% increase in 2020 followed a -43.7% drop in 2019. China grew 39.3% YoY.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows equipment purchases by China between Q1 2015 and Q4 2020, showing consistently strong equipment spend through the period despite seasonal variations. I also plotted the trendline (dotted line) showing the strong ramp in equipment spend.

Chart 2

Hitting a Wall in China

The fact that China claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment was good for three quarters of 2020 for ASML until sanctions against SMIC took effect. But since SMIC pulled in purchases before the embargo date, there was little if any negative impact.

I also discussed SMIC's IC roadmap in a July 17, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled “China: Who Needs TSMC When They Have SMIC.” Two months later, U.S. sanctions against SMIC prohibited ASML from delivering EUV systems to SMIC, including one system that the company had previously ordered but not delivered.

The sanctions were set up under the Trump administration, and much too many people’s surprise have been continued by the Biden administration. In March 2021, it was revealed that SMIC can purchase DUV lithography systems from ASML in an amended purchase agreement worth $1.2 billion. But EUV systems capable of delineating 7nm features were not included.

At $65 million each, the $1.2 billion from the purchase agreement means only 18 DUV systems would be shipped to SMIC. As a point of interest, ASML sold a total of 66 immersion DUV systems in 2020, so the 18 units to SMIC represents a bit more than a quarter worth of sales, according to our report entitled "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues."

Chart 3 shows lithography shipments for 2020 into China. It shows the ramp in lithography systems sales attributed to pull-ins by SMIC prior to sanctions imposed by the U.S.

The blue bars in Chart 3 are for total shipments, which include lithography systems from Nikon (i-line and DUV) and Canon (i-line and KrF (248nm DUV)). The orange line represents ASML's share of the market, which averaged 71% for 2020.

Chart 3

China accounted for 17% of ASML's 14 billion euros in 2020 sales. U.S. sanctions against the shipment of EUV lithography systems to China means that the sale of DUV lithography systems is the primary source of China revenue for ASML. ASML also sells low-priced i-line and 248nm DUV systems priced under $12 and representing 9% of revenues in 2020.

There's a problem with U.S. sanctions. The intent of the blockade of EUV systems was to prevent SMIC from making 7nm and below chips. However, DUV can be used for 7nm, and it's not until TSMC’s 7nm+ that the company, the leader in sub 7nm nodes using EUV, uses EUV. TSMC started mass production of its 7-nanometer N7 node in April 2018. In early 2019 TSMC introduced the second version of its N7 process called N7P which provides additional performance enhancements. With the availability of high-throughput EUV machines ready for mass production, TSMC introduced a third variant called N7+ which uses EUV.

Thus, the U.S. sanctions against SMIC are ineffective at 7nm and creates three headwinds for ASML for its DUV business:

The latest Japanese DUV system from Nikon can be used to fabricate ICs at the 5nm node. According to Nikon, its NSR-S635E is the industry's most advanced scanner for aggressive multiple patterning processes to fully satisfy real-world 5nm node requirements and beyond. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (the Commission) is a committee established by Congress in the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019. In early March 2021, n page 231 of its report, the commission recommended that the U.S. Government block ArF DUV Immersion lithography equipment from being delivered to China. China's Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE), founded in 2002, announced that it was building on its previous 90nm to produce the first China-made 28nm immersion type lithography machine, which will be delivered in 2021-2022. This means it can produce 12nm -14nm Chips, but with multiple patterning techniques will be able to reach 7nm.

ASML is Concerned

Peter Wennink, the CEO of ASML Holding, believes that trying to control chip export to the region will be detrimental to the U.S. He noted:

“I believe that export controls are not the right way to manage your economic risks if you have determined that there is an economic risk… you close China from access to technology, that will also cost non-Chinese economies a lot of jobs and a lot of income.

Wennink also stated that ending ties with China completely could cost between $80 - 100 billion in sales. Furthermore, it also could affect 125,000 jobs in the U.S. as well, as per estimates from the U.S. Commerce Department.

Hmm. I thought that’s what Biden was doing to boost semiconductor production in the U.S.

Investor Takeaway

ASML’s EUV business is growing as a percentage of its sales. The loss of sales of EUV systems to China is not a near-term problem. But it must be remembered that EUV lithography is currently limited to a few layers on a 7nm (N7+) process – six layers at its initial endeavor in 2018 growing to 22 layers 5nm process.

However, DUV is used for the remainder in a device. The number of mask layers increases as nodes decrease. A 28nm IC has up to 50 layers, a 14nm/10nm has 60 layers, a 7nm IC has 80 layers, and a 5nm IC has 100, depending on manufacturer.

TSMC uses EUV for just 12 layers at 7nm versus 68 DUV layers. TSMC uses EUV for 22 layers at 5nm vs 78 DUV layers.

Thus, without the ability to sell EUV systems to China for small nodes, the DUV systems needed at those nodes would not be sold, since SMIC wouldn’t be needing to delineate 5nm nodes on 78 DUV layers if it didn’t have systems for 22 EUV layers.