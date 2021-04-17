We Are Still Buying Miners Hand Over Fist

Photo by MATJAZ SLANIC/E+ via Getty Images

Over the past half year, gold (GLD) and gold miners (GDX) (GDXJ) experienced a significant pullback.

Data by YCharts

Yet, through it all we maintained our bullish stance on precious metals (CEF) (IAU) (SLV) (HG1:COM) and in fact doubled down twice on our mining positions right near the bottom:

We Are Buying Gold Miners Hand-Over-Fist

We Are Buying Gold Miners Hand Over Fist - Part 2

While it wasn't easy to go against the grain, receiving article comments and messages along the lines of:

Gold is dead money and obsolete. Forget precious metals! Buy Cryptos (COIN) like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) and disruptive technology (ARKK) while you're at it!

our patience has been rewarded since then, with the sector rebounding in recent weeks:

Data by YCharts

and we believe it has much further to run.

While we have nothing against disruptive tech, and in fact hold some in our own portfolio, we believe that the risk-reward proposition in blue chip precious metals and copper miners like Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) is particularly attractive today for the following reasons:

#1. Inflation Is Surging

With round after round of multi trillion-dollar "stimulus" spending from the U.S. government hitting the economy, it should not be a surprise that inflation has shot up.

In fact, over the past year alone, the US M1 Money Supply has soared:

As a result, the Gold-to-M1 ratio has neared historic lows:

Source

As a result, inflation is finally on the rise as March inflation numbers came in at the greatest monthly level of increase since August 2012.

What does this mean for precious metals? Well, as we detailed in Why Gold Miners Are Crashing And Why It Won't Last:

Clearly, inflation is the key piece here, so let's look at inflation's impacts on gold: In the 4 years over the past decade (excluding 2021) where inflation exceeded 2%, the gold price was flat during only one of those years, saw significant increases in two of them, and saw a slight increase in one... In 2021, the inflation rate is also expected to be well above 2%. Meanwhile, interest rates are at a meager 1.09% as I write this. This is by far the lowest interest rate and one of the most negative real interest rates the U.S. economy has seen to begin a year in a long time.

If recent history is any guide, gold is headed higher along with inflation.

#2. Real Interest Rates Will Stay Negative

Further compounding the bullish environment for gold is the fact that real interest rates (i.e., the difference between the nominal interest rate and inflation) will very likely remain negative for the foreseeable future.

As already mentioned, interest rates continue to hover near historic lows:

Data by YCharts

They do not appear headed higher anytime soon either as the Federal Reserve has committed to keeping interest rates near zero at least through 2023.

Combining their low levels with rising inflationary pressures means that the already negative real rates will likely remain in place and even possibly move further into the red over the next several years. To see the impact that this will have on gold, a glance at the following table will offer us considerable insight:

Year Real Interest Rate Nom. Interest Rate Gold Performance 2010 Clearly Positive Down Sharply Up Significantly 2011 Clearly Negative Down Sharply Up Significantly 2012 Clearly Negative Down Slightly Up Significantly 2013 Clearly Positive Up Significantly Down Sharply 2014 Slightly Positive Down Significantly Down Slightly 2015 Clearly Positive Flattish Down Sharply 2016 Clearly Positive Flattish Up Slightly 2017 Roughly Zero Flattish Up Slightly 2018 Slightly Positive Up Significantly Flattish 2019 Slightly Negative Down Sharply Up Significantly 2020 Roughly Zero Down Sharply Up Significantly 2021 Clearly Negative Historically Low ???

Source: created by the author using publicly available government and market data

Note: Bold type indicates which factor was more correlated with the direction of the price of gold

Every single year that the real interest rate was zero, slightly negative, or clearly negative, gold prices were up and every year it was slightly or clearly negative, gold prices were up significantly.

This sets up a very bullish scenario for gold.

#3. Miner Fundamentals Have Never Been Stronger

In addition to the strong macroeconomic fundamentals for gold prices, the blue-chip precious metals miners of today are in much stronger fundamental shape than they were during the last precious metals boom a decade ago.

Generally speaking, they have clearly learned their lessons from 10 years ago by purging most - if not all - debt from their balance sheets, focusing solely on lower-risk high-return investments, and maximizing free cash flow generation. As a result, even if precious metals break from their correlation with real interest rates and their prices drop significantly in the years to come, the downside risk in these companies is much lower than it was a decade ago.

Last, but not least, some of the leading mining corporations boast decades-long mining runways in their current proven reserves with the potential to lengthen it much further through their exploration and development projects. This further de-risks their businesses and combines with their strong balance sheets to give them plenty of time to capitalize on the impacts of rising inflation and negative real rates.

#4. Valuations Remain Attractive

Copper has been on a phenomenal run, but we believe it will likely continue to move higher as the electrification trend in vehicles led by the likes of Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Toyota (TM) will continue to put enormous demand on the metal alongside the aforementioned spike in inflation.

Silver is experiencing a similar tailwind thanks to the fact that it is the best electrical and thermal conductor of all the metals and is also being used in the rising demand for solar energy (FSLR) (BEP).

Meanwhile, the supply growth of gold is decelerating due to increasing environmental, political, and cost barriers. Much of the low-hanging fruit among gold mines has already been picked as the majority of the efficient gold mines in mining-friendly jurisdictions are virtually finished.

Given that gold - with thousands of years of history backing it and unique, unassailable physical properties - will likely always play a vital role in the global monetary system and fiat currencies continue to suffer the scourge of inflationary monetary policy, the long-term trend for the metal is likely to be significantly higher.

In fact, the price of gold has become severely disconnected from the M1 supply in recent months after tracking it pretty closely in the years prior:

Data by YCharts

While obviously not conclusive evidence that gold is undervalued, it certainly lends strong support to this conclusion.

Additionally, despite being in better shape than ever before, many of the big blue chip gold miners remain quite cheap on an historical basis.

Take for example Barrick Gold (GOLD). The stock - despite the business and gold fundamentals being convincingly stronger today than they were a decade ago - trades at less than half of what it did earlier last decade:

Data by YCharts

Another way of looking at this can be seen in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Despite net debt sitting at all-time lows, the price to book value is also towards the low end of the spectrum.

Investor Takeaway

Miners have been an out-of-favor sector for a long time as the capital intensive and operationally and geopolitically risky nature of the business have scared investors off. Furthermore, the case for rising inflation and negative real interest rates seems to have failed to take root across the broader market and whatever believers there were in this thesis seemed to prefer cryptocurrencies over commodities.

While others were selling miners despondently, we were buying and are now reaping the rewards. With such strong bullish macroeconomic, fundamental, and valuations tailwinds facing the industry still, it remains a great time to buy gold, silver, and copper miners. As a result, we are buying hand-over-fist.