Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) had the cash purchase price on its Marcellus acquisition reduced by $48.6 million after other parties exercised their rights to purchase some of the properties in the deal. The reduced purchase price maintains roughly the same (near 3.0x) multiple to cash flow from operations as before.

Overall, Northern appears capable of reducing its net debt to around $800 million to $850 million by the end of 2021. It may choose to pay dividends on its preferred shares going forward, which would reduce its positive cash flow slightly.

Adjusted Marcellus Deal

Northern announced that EQT Corporation (EQT) (and other parties) exercised their preferential rights to purchase some properties that were originally part of Northern's Marcellus acquisition.

This adjustment results in the cash purchase price being reduced from $175 million to $126.4 million. The reduced cash purchase price is at a similar multiple (close to 3.0x) to cash flow from operations, which is being reduced from an estimated $55 million to $60 million range to a new $40 million to $45 million range for 2021.

The deal adjustment appears to mainly affect producing properties, as the net undeveloped inventory is only reduced by 1%, or approximately 2 net wells out of 231 net undeveloped locations.

Preferred Shares

Northern's cash flow may be slightly reduced if it decides to pay dividends on its 6.5% Series A Preferred Stock again. At the end of 2020, it had $16.3 million in accumulated dividends. If Northern doesn't pay the dividend (including accumulated dividends) on May 15, then preferred stockholders will have the right to elect two additional directors to serve on Northern's board.

Given that Northern's financial situation has improved with the strong oil prices, I'd expect it to make the May 15 dividend payment. The preferred dividends amount to $14.4 million per year.

2021 Outlook

Northern currently expects to average (at guidance midpoint) 40,000 BOEPD (79% oil) from its legacy Williston and Permian assets. At current strip prices (including $61 WTI oil), it would be projected to generate $663 million in revenues from those assets before hedges. Northern expects a relatively high oil differential of negative $6.50 to negative $8.50 versus NYMEX.

Northern's Marcellus assets may add around $42 million in operational cash flow, while its hedges have negative $53 million in estimated value. Northern has around 75% of its projected 2021 oil production hedged in the mid-$50s.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 11,534,000 $53.50 $617 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 18,396,000 $2.50 $46 Marcellus Operational Cash Flow $42 Hedge Value -$53 Total Revenue $652

Northern also expects around $225 million in capital expenditures (including $22 million for its Marcellus assets) for 2021. This results in a projection of $495 million in cash expenditures in 2021.

$ Million Production Expenses $135 Production Taxes $63 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $57 Capital Expenditures $225 Total Expenses $495

Thus Northern should be able to generate around $157 million in positive cash flow in 2021, excluding the preferred dividend payments, which could add up to approximately $29 million during 2021.

Valuation And Debt Situation

Northern should be able to reduce its net debt to below 2.0x by the end of 2021 as its net debt is projected to end up between $800 million and $850 million by the end of the year. With its next note maturity ($550 million) in 2028, Northern's debt situation appears manageable.

Northern's credit facility matures in 2024, but it should be able to get that extended for several years given the lack of other debt maturities until 2028. It also should have a fair amount of room under its credit facility, given the current $660 million borrowing base doesn't include the Marcellus reserves.

Northern estimates that the PDP (plus wells-in-process) PV-10 from the Marcellus assets is around $238 million, so I could see those reserves pushing Northern's borrowing base up towards $800 million, before any further positive impact from the improved strip since November. Northern should have under $300 million in credit facility debt at the end of 2021, so there is plenty of room under its credit facility.

In addition to its net debt, Northern also has $222 million in Series A Preferred Stock that ranks ahead of its common stock. Thus at a bit under $13 per share, Northern's total enterprise value appears to be a bit over $1.8 billion (based on $800 million to $850 million in net debt). This appears to be a fair valuation for a mid-$50s longer-term oil environment.

Conclusion

The adjustment to the Marcellus deal reduces the cash purchase price roughly proportionally to the reduction in projected operational cash flow. It leaves the undeveloped locations mostly untouched, with around 229 of the 231 net undeveloped locations remaining.

Northern should be able to reduce its net debt below $850 million by the end of the year now, and seems to be in solid shape financially with its next note maturity not until 2028. With oil prices relatively strong now, I'd expect Northern to pay the accumulated dividends on its Series A Preferred Stock.

At an enterprise value slightly over $1.8 billion (with shares close to $13), Northern appears to be fairly priced for a longer-term mid-$50s oil environment.