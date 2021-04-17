Photo by monkeybusinessimages/iStock via Getty Images

In an earlier article, United States Cellular: Investing A Lot Just To Keep Up, that I wrote at the end of 2020, I found that U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) had been heavily increasing capital expenditures in 2019 and 2020. I also found that a tangible return on all of those expenditures were not visible in that same time period. Subscriber numbers were stable, ARPU as well, and the top line didn't show growth either. Apparently, the company decided to heavily increase investments with other objectives than immediate growth. The company can have felt compelled to increase investments to keep up with competition to avoid losing customers or for a return further out in the future. It can also have been a mixture of these and other reasons.

Since the said article was published, there's new company reporting available, the 2020 annual report including the Q4 2020 numbers. The first quarter of 2021 is also already behind us with numbers likely to be released somewhere in May. It seemed like a good time to review how things have been evolving for U.S. Cellular and what is to be expected in 2021.

The most logical investment thesis, in my opinion, is to assume that things will remain the same for U.S. Cellular and that growth will not become visible soon. There's no reason to think that growth will suddenly arrive in Q4 2020, Q1 2021 or later in 2021. If an investor would consider investing in U.S. Cellular with that in mind, meaning that growth is not a given, buying the U.S. Cellular common stock doesn't seem to be a good idea. It's better to assume that the U.S. Cellular stock will not go up. It may be better to consider the U.S. Cellular baby bonds instead. These would provide a good yield and the par value would be recouped at maturity.

Increased CapEx, No Growth

The 2020 U.S. Cellular annual report shows the CapEx in 2020 increased to $940 million for the full year from $710 million in 2019. In 2018, the number was substantially lower than that, $515 million.

The 2021 CapEx is expected to be somewhat lower than 2020, between $775 million and $875 million. This may indeed be lower than the 2020 investments, but it's still at elevated levels in comparison with 2018 and 2019. Before discussing the company rationale for the elevated CapEx, let's take a look at what the effect was of the increased CapEx on the customer numbers, ARPU and the overall revenue. The following tables have been updated with the Q4 2020 numbers.

x 1,000 subs FY '20 9M '20 H1 '20 Q1 '20 FY '19 9M '19 H1 '19 Q1 '19 Postpaid 4,412 4,401 4,372 4,359 4,383 4,395 4,414 4,440 Prepaid 499 506 496 494 506 510 500 503

The subscriber numbers for postpaid and prepaid, in the above table, show a stable picture over the last two years. U.S. Cellular has around 4.4 million postpaid subscribers and around 0.5 million prepaid subscribers. The latest quarter, Q4 2020, has shown 11k net adds for postpaid subs and a 7k net loss of prepaid subscribers.

The ARPU numbers for postpaid and prepaid, in the next table, show that the postpaid ARPU ended up at the highest levels in the last two years, which is a very positive sign. The prepaid ARPU declined slightly versus the quarter before, but it increased slightly YoY versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

ARPU x 1$ Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Postpaid 47.51 47.10 46.24 47.23 46.57 46.16 45.90 45.44 Prepaid 35.15 35.45 34.89 34.07 34.11 34.35 34.43 33.44

A small rise in postpaid ARPU should lead to a slight positive for the overall top-line, especially in combination with the net adds of postpaid subscribers. The declining ARPU for prepaid in combination with the slight decline in prepaid subs has the opposite effect, but smaller because of the relatively small prepaid business. Next to the service revenues from postpaid and prepaid services, there's one other revenue source that has to be taken into account to complete the top-line picture, which is the equipment sales. The service revenue, revenue from equipment sales and the total revenue in below table show that the 2020 numbers are, all in all, very close to the 2019 numbers.

$ x million FY '20 9M '20 H1 '20 Q1 '20 FY '19 9M '19 H1 '19 Q1 '19 Service revenue 3,067 2,290 1,515 762 3,035 2,272 1,498 741 Equipm sales 970 674 422 201 987 698 441 225 Total revenue 4,037 2,964 1,937 963 4,022 2,970 1,939 966

The overall conclusion is that the U.S. Cellular business is just stable when we look at the quarters from the beginning of 2019. A step up in postpaid ARPU in the most recent quarters is positive, but the small increase in total overall revenue of $4,037 million in 2020 versus $4,022 million in 2019 is insignificant.

The key question that would now need to be answered is how the elevated CapEx levels are justified if there's no visible business growth as a result. To recap, U.S. Cellular has increased CapEx in 2019 by $195 million in comparison with 2018, from $515 million to $710 million, and in 2020 it increased again with $230 million to reach $940 million. Just to make this more tangible, in 2018, the company investment per subscriber was around $100, while in 2020, it was around $190. Why is such an increase needed?

The U.S. Cellular explanation with the CapEx graph, inserted above at the beginning of this section, states that there were three key objectives. These are in short: to maintain and improve network quality and Voice-over-LTE capabilities, to upgrade to 5G and to build IT systems to support the new services. This provides clarity as to why the increased CapEx hasn't resulted in a growing business yet. There's probably no additional money coming in, because there's no new customers coming in for the Voice-over-LTE service, nor for 5G services. The 5G services are only in a nascent stage at the moment and VoLTE is not a reason for consumers to change operators or pay more for the subscription. The increased CapEx will take some time before it starts to show in the business results. The ARPUs remain stable, because it's a hard sell to the current customers that they should pay more for investing in quality of what are considered "normal" services. Why would a customer be willing to pay more for voice services when these are handled over LTE in comparison with when these were handled over 3G? A customer expects to be able to call and have a good connection, but the latest technology doesn't immediately equate to a willingness to pay more. This will also be a challenge for capitalizing on the investments in 5G. How to translate the investments in the latest technology into increased ARPU and a growing customer base? It remains to be seen how the wireless industry is able to do that. Note that this question is not specific to U.S. Cellular. It's a general challenge for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) which are developing the next generation 5G capabilities and services. In short, it's not easily explained how the CapEx should lead to overall revenue growth. The investments are aimed at areas that are for maintaining a good, longer-term positioning. They don't lead to additional customers or revenue in the short term.

Growth through increased investments is perhaps the ambition, but it has not happened yet. In my opinion, this doesn't mean that the additional CapEx is not justified. The rationale for the investments can also be something else than that it should lead to growth. In the case of U.S. Cellular, the additional CapEx will prevent the business to decline. To illustrate, just imagine that U.S. Cellular would not be upgrading the networks with new capabilities such as VoLTE and 5G and with new software to support it. The company would then start to lose customers to other operators soon. Maybe it would not show this year, but it would certainly start showing in the next. The fact that the business is stable and will likely remain stable is also due to the continuous investments in the quality of the services. This is a solid justification as well. If the additional CapEx would lead to growth, it would be excellent, but to reach stability is an achievement in itself. It's also good to mention that U.S. Cellular is up against Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile US (TMUS) and AT&T (T). These are deep-pocketed competitors. To be successful in defending the customer base against them is not to be thought of lightly.

So, the CapEx has been going up, but the business has "just" remained stable for U.S. Cellular. Now let's see how this affects the financial situation of the company, in particular the debt profile.

Time Is Right for Higher CapEx and New Debt

The image above gives an overview of all the long-term debt that U.S. Cellular had on the books by YE2020. A first conclusion is that there's no sizable maturities before 2033. This is already one sign that the debt profile is in good shape. It's not the only sign, however. There's at least three other signs that the balance sheet of the company is in good shape.

Firstly, the company had ample cash at YE2020, over 1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In 2020, two new tranches of publicly trade debt were brought to the market, both with a size of $500 million, meaning $1 billion in total. One tranche has a 6.25% yield and the other a 5.5% yield. These yields are lower than previously issued debt, so the company made good use of the market circumstances. In addition, on April 12th of this year, U.S. Cellular announced redemption of 7.25% Senior Notes due 2063 for an aggregate principal amount of $275 million, so the company is putting the new cash to work by redeeming older, more expensive debt. The remaining cash balance after the redemption of the 2063 notes is still high enough to pay the debt that is due in 2033.

The current low interest rate environment is good for attracting capital. Apparently, it's not too difficult for businesses with reasonable stable cash flows, such as U.S. Cellular, to access funding at attractive rates.

Secondly, there's debt covenants that U.S. Cellular consistently complies with. The consolidated interest coverage ratio will not drop below 3 and the consolidated leverage ratio will not drop below 3.25. This is rigorously adhered to and ensures that interest expenses and leverage remain healthy.

Thirdly, the publicly traded baby bonds, also discussed in more detail below, trade above par. This means that the market trusts that the company has the balance sheet in order.

To summarize, the debt profile of the company is in good shape. U.S. Cellular has taken advantage of the good market circumstances to fund the increased CapEx and to improve the debt profile as well. The cash position is good and U.S. Cellular managed to replace expensive debt with cheaper debt over the last months.

Outlook 2021

The below overview shows that U.S. Cellular expects that the service revenue, adjusted OIBDA and adjusted EBITDA can end up better in 2021 than in 2020. The 2021 guidance ranges overlap with the 2020 actuals, however, so it remains to be seen if an improvement will indeed be achieved. The upcoming Q1 2021 report should provide more insight in how the company gets underway towards improving on the 2020 results in the current year.

The CapEx guidance is also reiterated in the same image. It's interesting to see the pie charts with the split of CapEx per area. A larger chunk of the CapEx will be directed to Sales/IS/Facilities, which improves the chances of commercial success and growth coming soon.

Baby Bonds over Common Stock

It's no given that the additional investments by U.S. Cellular will lead to growth in 2021 or further in the future. The coming quarters need to prove this first. And, although the stock price is trading on the low side historically (see below graph), I'd recommend investors to consider the baby bonds that U.S. Cellular has issued. If growth is not achieved and stock prices fall, an investor had better taken a position via the bonds.

There's five baby bonds available for trading, as is shown in below table. UZA, UZB and UZC can already be called. UZD and UZE can only be called from 2025 and 2026. The yields and annual amounts that the investor receives are mentioned in the below table as well. The baby bonds are trading slightly over par, so the actual yields at the moment are a little lower than those mentioned in the table.

Ticker CUSIP Par Call date Maturity date Rate Amount S&P Distr. UZA 911684405 $25 5-15-'16 5-15-'60 6.95% $1.74 BB Q UZB 911684504 $25 12-8-'19 12-1-'63 7,25% $1.81 BB Q UZC 911684603 $25 12-1-'20 12-1-'64 7,25% $1.81 BB Q UZD 911684702 $25 9-1-'25 9-1-'69 6,25% $1.5625 BB Q UZE 911684801 $25 3-1-'26 3-1-'70 5,50% $1,375 BB Q

Given the solid balance sheet of U.S. Cellular, I think that the baby bonds have an attractive risk-reward profile, also considering the fact that there's still uncertainty if any growth in 2021 can drive the common stock of U.S. Cellular up.

For completeness purposes, I'd like to mention that it's also possible to gain exposure to United States Cellular through buying shares of Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), the parent company of U.S. Cellular. For more background on this option, I refer to my previous article about U.S. Cellular.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

Since two years, U.S. Cellular is more heavily investing in the networks and the software to improve the wireless services and to upgrade to the latest technologies. The business has not shown any growth as a result of these investments yet. This doesn't mean that the increased CapEx is not justified. If U.S. Cellular would not do the upgrades, there would certainly follow a deterioration of the business in the coming years. Also, circumstances are favorable for increasing CapEx right now and the balance sheet allows it.

If 2021 remains without growth, just as 2020, an investment in the common stock may not lead to a return. I'd recommend considering the baby bonds. These have limited risks, because of the solid financial position of U.S. Cellular, and a yield of 5% or more.