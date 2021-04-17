Photo by Monty Rakusen/Cultura via Getty Images

We wrote about Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) back in January when we stated that shares needed to rally to avoid a potential descending triangle. Thankfully, shares held support and are up approximately 12% since we penned that piece. In fact, we actually sold a put option ($4) in Cheetah to take advantage of the high implied volatility present in the stock back in February. As we can see from the daily chart below, shares rallied aggressively in the beginning of February on strong volume which drastically increased implied volatility levels. Believing that this new trend had strong possibilities of continuing, we sold the March $4 put option which we consequently rolled to the April cycle at the end of February. Our cost basis now on our $4 put is $2.85 when we get assigned on this contract.

With our put option still firmly in the money for quite some time now, we decided not to roll once more at the end of March out to the May cycle. Our cost basis when we take possession of the shares this Friday (April 16th) will be $2.85 per share when we take into account the credits from the initial put option as well as the April roll. So why did we decide to take possession of shares at this juncture taking into account we will be roughly $0.85 per share or 30% down on our investment? Well, just by looking at the daily chart, we can see that shares have significant support just below $2 a share. Furthermore, a bullish divergence has emerged on the RSI momentum indicator, volume has remained elevated and the MACD indicator is close to giving a firm buying signal.

Furthermore from more of a long-term stance, with respect to shareholder compensation, this company has not been found wanting. Last May, Cheetah announced a special dividend of approximately $0.14 per ordinary share. This is a lot of money when we look at where shares were trading before the announcement (under $1.25 a share). Obviously, the company's strong cash balance as well as the $60+ million which was recouped from the ByteDance investment helped to pay the $200 million payment to shareholders but we are looking more at the underlying trend here. Suffice it to say, when a company is prepared to pay out these levels of capital to its shareholders (when the company has yet to prove itself), it speaks volumes as to how shareholders could be potentially rewarded if shares were to trade over $7 for example.

When we look at Cheetah's balance sheet, we understand how it was able to afford that generous dividend payment. At the end of the fourth quarter, total equity came in at just over $582 million with total debts coming to $280 million. On the asset side ($862 million), long-term investments, short-term investments as well as cash & equivalents made up more than $624 million (72%) of the company's assets. Suffice it to say, with a present market cap of just under $290 million, Cheetah's finances remain in solid shape here.

Where the company has been struggling is its profitability. To right the ship here, Cheetah in recent times has pivoted from international markets to focus more on the Chinese market as well as Artificial Intelligence. The company has been getting significantly smaller in order to focus on what it believes will become high growth areas. Sales for the recent fourth quarter came in at $41.6 million and are expected to drop sequentially to around $30 million in the first quarter of 2021. Management continues to look for some type of stability with respect to sales in the company's PC & mobile segments. The mobile game business' numbers will continue to erode.

From our standpoint, we like that gross margins have remained elevated (70%+) during this downsizing exercise and the fact that Cheetah's cost of sales actually came down at a faster clip (59%+) than sales in the fourth quarter. The mobile game business made up approximately 26% of the company's top-line take in Q4. It is now a question of how much the market has priced in more future declines in this segment.

Although the AI segment only brought in $2.2 million in the fourth quarter, it is not so much the present sales number which we are focusing on but how fast this segment can potentially grow. Cheetah has invested heavily in this space in recent times and is backing a robotics outfit named OrionStar. This company really got its name out there in the pandemic as it supplied robots to hospitals in China to help with the pandemic. Suffice it to say, if variants persist and people require multiple boost shots over the next few years, robot deployment will undoubtedly take place at an accelerated pace. In fact, the real key here will be cloud robotics which should really come into its own once 5G is widely available. Then (just like businesses which have transitioned to the cloud) we should see an accelerated shift of robots being deployed across multiple sectors and industries.

To sum up, from a valuation and shareholder compensation standpoint, we see no issues with Cheetah Mobile at present. Question marks surround how sales have been declining. Investors though need to look at the big picture which includes businesses being disposed of, cost cutting and a strong focus on high growth areas. For now, we maintain downside risk is limited. We look forward to continued coverage.