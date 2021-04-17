The Best Stocks You Can Buy Now
Summary
- The strongest sectors this week.
- The best stocks within the best sectors to concentrate on.
- Over 100 ideas to consider for your watch list.
One of my first mentors was a former buy-side money manager who cut his teeth in the 1970s. I learned many valuable lessons from him, including the importance of paying attention to sector and industry money flows.
Although winners can be found in baskets suffering outflows, finding them is harder and the headwinds associated with institutional selling can cause bigger, longer-lasting drawdowns. In short, the opportunity cost associated with swimming upstream in baskets where money flow is negative is high.
It's often easier and more alpha friendly to focus on finding winners in strong baskets -- or swimming with the current, rather than against it. Inflows suggest buyers will buy stocks on down days and add strength to momentum on up days.
For this reason, we rank major sectors and industries by market cap every week for our subscribers. Our ranking can spot tidal shifts that help us enter rising baskets quickly and exit baskets before declines erase all of our gains. For example, our sector ranking has helped us see the rotation away from high-growth stocks to value stocks this year.
There's ongoing debate how long this shift may last. Technology stocks tend to do best in the early stages of the economic cycle, but some technology stocks may benefit from companies investing in software that reduces inefficiencies and labor costs. That said, the easiest money in technology this cycle may have been made and from here on, it may pay off to concentrate on only high-conviction names, while also increasing exposure to other sectors.
The best sectors and industries today
Our sector and industry rankings are calculated by aggregating individual scores on over 1,600 widely-traded, institutional-quality stocks. Our scoring methodology is explained more in the following YouTube video, but in short, each stock is given a score based on seven key factors associated with future price action: earnings per share beat history, earnings per share future growth, insider buying activity, short-term and long-term money flow, relative valuation, and historical seasonal trends.
After crunching our scores across major market sectors, we find that financials, industrials, service, REITs, and consumer goods are the best large cap sectors right now. Utilities rank neutral, while technology, energy, healthcare, and basic materials are negative. In mid cap, energy scores better, joining consumer goods, financials, and industrials as top scoring. REITs and utilities rank neutral, while technology, basics, and healthcare score below average. REITs score better in small cap, followed by financials, consumer goods, and services. Energy and technology are neutral, while healthcare, utilities, and basic materials score below average.
Therefore, the current ranking suggests:
- Finding winners in healthcare and basics is more challenging across all market caps, so it may be best to focus on other baskets unless you have a truly high-conviction idea.
- Tilting toward mid-cap and small-cap stocks in energy is wise.
- Technology is hit-and-miss, so staying industry specific could be smart.
- The strongest sector tailwinds exist in financials, services, industrials, and consumer goods.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Looking at the data a little differently, the next chart shows how sector scores differ by market cap. For example, mid-cap consumer goods could be a better source of alpha than large-cap or small-cap consumer goods; and large-cap utilities is a better hunting ground than small-cap utilities.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
The strongest-scoring stocks
Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme. High-scoring stocks in our model can be a useful tool for spotting ideas worthy of further investigation.
For example, here are the highest-scoring stocks within the strongest large-cap sectors. I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump up in score for convenience.
|4/15/2021
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|FINANCIALS
|Wintrust Financial Corporation
|(WTFC)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|110
|98.8
|Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|(PFG)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|110
|86.3
|Prudential Financial, Inc.
|(PRU)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-LIFE
|110
|92.5
|Aon plc
|(AON)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|105
|103.8
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|(BK)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|100
|83.8
|KeyCorp
|(KEY)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|100
|78.8
|M&T Bank Corporation
|(MTB)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|100
|98.8
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|82.5
|Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|(ICE)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|100
|92.5
|Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|(MMC)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|100
|92.5
|American International Group, Inc.
|(AIG)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|100
|76.3
|Chubb Limited
|(CB)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|100
|86.3
|INDUSTRIALS
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|(CSL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|105
|102.5
|Compass Diversified
|(CODI)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONGLOMERATES
|105
|88.8
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|103.8
|Northrop Grumman Corporation
|(NOC)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|100
|93.8
|TransDigm Group Incorporated
|(TDG)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|100
|91.3
|3M Company
|(MMM)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONGLOMERATES
|100
|97.5
|PulteGroup, Inc.
|(PHM)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|100
|87.5
|Global Payments Inc.
|(GPN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|SPECIALTY BUSINESS SERVICES
|100
|98.8
|Snap-on Incorporated
|(SNA)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|100
|86.3
|Republic Services, Inc.
|(RSG)
|INDUSTRIALS
|WASTE MANAGEMENT
|100
|92.5
|Waste Management, Inc.
|(WM)
|INDUSTRIALS
|WASTE MANAGEMENT
|100
|100.0
|SERVICES
|Genuine Parts Company
|(GPC)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|110
|97.5
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|100.0
|Service Corporation International
|(SCI)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|105
|90.0
|The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|(IPG)
|SERVICES
|ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|100
|98.8
|TransUnion
|(TRU)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|100
|80.0
|The Home Depot, Inc.
|(HD)
|SERVICES
|HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL
|100
|100.0
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|(AMZN)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|100
|80.0
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|(QSR)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|100
|93.8
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|(YUM)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|100
|92.5
|Ulta Beauty, Inc.
|(ULTA)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|100
|97.5
|CarMax, Inc.
|(KMX)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|95
|70.0
|Dollar Tree, Inc.
|(DLTR)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|95
|87.5
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|86.3
|Comcast Corporation
|(CMCSA)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|95
|83.8
|Roku Inc.
|(ROKU)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|95
|72.5
|Starbucks Corporation
|(SBUX)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|95
|93.8
|REITS
|Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
|(NLY)
|REITS
|REIT-MORTGAGE
|110
|107.5
|Prologis, Inc.
|(PLD)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|95
|86.3
|SL Green Realty Corp.
|(SLG)
|REITS
|REIT-OFFICE
|95
|92.5
|The Macerich Company
|(MAC)
|REITS
|REIT-RETAIL
|95
|92.5
|Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
|(PEAK)
|REITS
|REIT-HEALTHCARE FACILITIES
|90
|75.0
|Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|(ESS)
|REITS
|REIT-RESIDENTIAL
|90
|87.5
|AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|(AVB)
|REITS
|REITS
|90
|80.0
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Polaris Inc.
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|110
|96.3
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|(LEVI)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|APPAREL MANUFACTURING
|105
|81.3
|Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|(LEG)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|105
|96.3
|Newell Brands Inc.
|(NWL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|105
|93.8
|Under Armour, Inc.
|(UA)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|APPAREL MANUFACTURING
|100
|82.5
|Tesla, Inc.
|(TSLA)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO MANUFACTURERS
|100
|87.5
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|(MNST)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|100
|81.3
|Altria Group, Inc.
|(MO)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|TOBACCO
|100
|98.8
|V.F. Corporation
|(VFC)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|APPAREL MANUFACTURING
|95
|75.0
|Constellation Brands, Inc.
|(STZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|95
|97.5
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|(ADM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FARM PRODUCTS
|95
|105.0
|Tyson Foods, Inc.
|(TSN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FARM PRODUCTS
|95
|92.5
|The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|(EL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|95
|93.8
|Pool Corporation
|(POOL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|95
|78.8
Similarly, here's the ranking of the highest-rated stocks in our universe today in our mid-cap stock universe.
|MID CAP
|4/15/2021
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
|(WWW)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|110
|107.5
|Fox Factory Holding
|(FOXF)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|110
|92.5
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|105
|107.5
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|95
|67.5
|Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
|(TPX)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|95
|88.8
|Revolve Group
|(RVLV)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|85.0
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|(CENT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|95
|85.0
|Tenneco Inc.
|(TEN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|90
|81.3
|Flowers Foods, Inc.
|(FLO)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|103.8
|Simply Good Foods
|(SMPL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|88.8
|FINANCIALS
|Ellington Financial Inc.
|(EFC)
|FINANCIALS
|MORTGAGE FINANCE
|110
|107.5
|First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|(FFIN)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|105
|87.5
|Cathay General Bancorp
|(CATY)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|100
|82.5
|CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|(CNO)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-LIFE
|100
|97.5
|Assurant, Inc.
|(AIZ)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-SPECIALTY
|100
|76.3
|BancorpSouth Bank
|(BXS)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|95
|81.3
|TowneBank
|(TOWN)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|95
|86.3
|The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
|(NTB)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-DIVERSIFIED
|90
|83.8
|Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|(COLB)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|90
|80.0
|SERVICES
|Red Rock Resorts
|(RRR)
|SERVICES
|RESORTS & CASINOS
|110
|91.3
|Exponent Inc.
|(EXPO)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|103.8
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
|(CBRL)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|105
|92.5
|AutoNation, Inc.
|(AN)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|100
|83.8
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|100
|108.8
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|100
|86.3
|Frontdoor Inc.
|(FTDR)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|100
|82.5
|John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|(JW.A)
|SERVICES
|PUBLISHING
|100
|91.3
|TriNet Group
|(TNET)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|95
|81.3
|The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
|(CAKE)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|95
|91.3
|Carter's, Inc.
|(CRI)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL RETAIL
|90
|68.8
|Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|(CASY)
|SERVICES
|GROCERY STORES
|90
|70.0
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
|(TXRH)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|90
|92.5
|ENERGY
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|(CQP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|100
|88.8
|Oil States International, Inc.
|(OIS)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|95
|81.3
|Oceaneering International, Inc.
|(OII)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|85
|78.8
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
|(PAA)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|85
|73.8
|SM Energy Company
|(SM)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|78.8
|RPC, Inc.
|(RES)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|80
|81.3
|Phillips 66 Partners LP
|(PSXP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|80
|101.3
|Sunoco LP
|(SUN)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|80
|80.0
|INDUSTRIALS
|Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|(SSD)
|INDUSTRIALS
|BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|100
|90.0
|KB Home
|(KBH)
|INDUSTRIALS
|ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
|100
|82.5
|MasTec, Inc.
|(MTZ)
|INDUSTRIALS
|ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
|100
|97.5
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|97.5
|John Bean Technologies Corporation
|(JBT)
|INDUSTRIALS
|DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|95
|96.3
|Moog Inc.
|(MOG.A)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|90
|76.3
|Kadant Inc.
|(KAI)
|INDUSTRIALS
|PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS
|90
|78.8
|Avis Budget Group
|(CAR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES
|90
|90.0
And, if you focus on small cap stocks, this next table shows you the best stocks in our small-cap universe. Not all of them will be right for everybody and of course, you'll want to do your own due diligence, but each of these stocks have characteristics that suggest you'll find a few new ideas for your watch list.
|SMALL CAP
|4/15/2021
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|REITS
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|(CPLG)
|REITS
|REIT-HOTEL & MOTEL
|110
|78.8
|iStar Inc.
|(STAR)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|105
|98.8
|Mack-Cali Realty Corporation
|(CLI)
|REITS
|REIT-OFFICE
|105
|91.3
|American Finance Trust, Inc.
|(AFIN)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|100
|80.0
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|(CMO)
|REITS
|REIT-MORTGAGE
|100
|105.0
|RPT Realty
|(RPT)
|REITS
|REIT-RETAIL
|100
|97.5
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|(IIPR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|87.5
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|(MNR)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|76.3
|Ready Capital Corp
|(RC)
|REITS
|REIT-MORTGAGE
|90
|92.5
|Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
|(IRT)
|REITS
|REIT-RESIDENTIAL
|90
|77.5
|FINANCIALS
|Banner Corporation
|(BANR)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|100
|90.0
|The Bancorp, Inc.
|(TBBK)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|100
|92.5
|Donnelley Financial Solutions
|(DFIN)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|100
|78.8
|HarborOne Bancorp
|(HONE)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|95
|71.3
|Lakeland Financial Corporation
|(LKFN)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|95
|76.3
|OceanFirst Financial Corp.
|(OCFC)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|95
|88.8
|World Acceptance Corporation
|(WRLD)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|95
|87.5
|Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|(HMN)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY
|95
|75.0
|KKR & Co. Inc.
|(KKR)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|90
|72.5
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|(WETF)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|90
|92.5
|Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|(NWBI)
|FINANCIALS
|BANKS-REGIONAL
|90
|76.3
|CONSUMER GOODS
|Lovesac Company
|(LOVE)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|100
|82.5
|Gentherm Inc.
|(THRM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|95
|92.5
|Xpel Inc.
|(XPEL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|95
|85.0
|Celsius Holdings
|(CELH)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|95
|92.5
|Stoneridge, Inc.
|(SRI)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|AUTO PARTS
|90
|85.0
|Inter Parfums, Inc.
|(IPAR)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|90
|91.3
|MGP Ingredients, Inc.
|(MGPI)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|90
|91.3
|MasterCraft Boat Holdings
|(MCFT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|80
|88.8
|SERVICES
|At Home Group
|(HOME)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|105
|88.8
|Guess', Inc.
|(GES)
|SERVICES
|APPAREL RETAIL
|100
|86.3
|Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.
|(MCRI)
|SERVICES
|RESORTS & CASINOS
|100
|67.5
|Marchex, Inc.
|(MCHX)
|SERVICES
|ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|95
|75.0
|Huron Consulting Group Inc.
|(HURN)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|95
|60.0
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|95
|75.0
|Lifetime Brands, Inc.
|(LCUT)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|90
|90.0
|Cars.com Inc.
|(CARS)
|SERVICES
|AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|85
|75.0
|Avid Technology
|(AVID)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|85
|75.0
|Movado Group, Inc.
|(MOV)
|SERVICES
|LUXURY GOODS
|85
|91.3
|BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
|(BJRI)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|85
|101.3
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Limelight Alpha provides weekly sector, industry, and stock idea generation to day traders, swing traders, and buy and hold minded investors. Our research spans over 1,600 stocks and our quantitative scoring model has been used by professional investors for nearly 20 years.
Disclosure: I am/we are long TDG, AMZN, EA, ROKU, PII, TSLA, MNST, CHDN, ETSY, OII, RES, SITE, LOVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.