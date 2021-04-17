The Best Stocks You Can Buy Now

Photo by JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

One of my first mentors was a former buy-side money manager who cut his teeth in the 1970s. I learned many valuable lessons from him, including the importance of paying attention to sector and industry money flows.

Although winners can be found in baskets suffering outflows, finding them is harder and the headwinds associated with institutional selling can cause bigger, longer-lasting drawdowns. In short, the opportunity cost associated with swimming upstream in baskets where money flow is negative is high.

It's often easier and more alpha friendly to focus on finding winners in strong baskets -- or swimming with the current, rather than against it. Inflows suggest buyers will buy stocks on down days and add strength to momentum on up days.

For this reason, we rank major sectors and industries by market cap every week for our subscribers. Our ranking can spot tidal shifts that help us enter rising baskets quickly and exit baskets before declines erase all of our gains. For example, our sector ranking has helped us see the rotation away from high-growth stocks to value stocks this year.

There's ongoing debate how long this shift may last. Technology stocks tend to do best in the early stages of the economic cycle, but some technology stocks may benefit from companies investing in software that reduces inefficiencies and labor costs. That said, the easiest money in technology this cycle may have been made and from here on, it may pay off to concentrate on only high-conviction names, while also increasing exposure to other sectors.

The best sectors and industries today

Our sector and industry rankings are calculated by aggregating individual scores on over 1,600 widely-traded, institutional-quality stocks. Our scoring methodology is explained more in the following YouTube video, but in short, each stock is given a score based on seven key factors associated with future price action: earnings per share beat history, earnings per share future growth, insider buying activity, short-term and long-term money flow, relative valuation, and historical seasonal trends.

After crunching our scores across major market sectors, we find that financials, industrials, service, REITs, and consumer goods are the best large cap sectors right now. Utilities rank neutral, while technology, energy, healthcare, and basic materials are negative. In mid cap, energy scores better, joining consumer goods, financials, and industrials as top scoring. REITs and utilities rank neutral, while technology, basics, and healthcare score below average. REITs score better in small cap, followed by financials, consumer goods, and services. Energy and technology are neutral, while healthcare, utilities, and basic materials score below average.

Therefore, the current ranking suggests:

Finding winners in healthcare and basics is more challenging across all market caps, so it may be best to focus on other baskets unless you have a truly high-conviction idea.

Tilting toward mid-cap and small-cap stocks in energy is wise.

Technology is hit-and-miss, so staying industry specific could be smart.

The strongest sector tailwinds exist in financials, services, industrials, and consumer goods.

Looking at the data a little differently, the next chart shows how sector scores differ by market cap. For example, mid-cap consumer goods could be a better source of alpha than large-cap or small-cap consumer goods; and large-cap utilities is a better hunting ground than small-cap utilities.

The strongest-scoring stocks

Because stocks follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme. High-scoring stocks in our model can be a useful tool for spotting ideas worthy of further investigation.

For example, here are the highest-scoring stocks within the strongest large-cap sectors. I've highlighted stocks making the biggest jump up in score for convenience.

4/15/2021 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE FINANCIALS Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 110 98.8 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 110 86.3 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-LIFE 110 92.5 Aon plc (AON) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 105 103.8 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 83.8 KeyCorp (KEY) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 78.8 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 98.8 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 82.5 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 100 92.5 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 92.5 American International Group, Inc. (AIG) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 100 76.3 Chubb Limited (CB) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 100 86.3 INDUSTRIALS Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 105 102.5 Compass Diversified (CODI) INDUSTRIALS CONGLOMERATES 105 88.8 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 103.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 93.8 TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 100 91.3 3M Company (MMM) INDUSTRIALS CONGLOMERATES 100 97.5 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) INDUSTRIALS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 100 87.5 Global Payments Inc. (GPN) INDUSTRIALS SPECIALTY BUSINESS SERVICES 100 98.8 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) INDUSTRIALS TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 100 86.3 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) INDUSTRIALS WASTE MANAGEMENT 100 92.5 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) INDUSTRIALS WASTE MANAGEMENT 100 100.0 SERVICES Genuine Parts Company (GPC) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 110 97.5 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 100.0 Service Corporation International (SCI) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 105 90.0 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 100 98.8 TransUnion (TRU) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 100 80.0 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) SERVICES HOME IMPROVEMENT RETAIL 100 100.0 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 100 80.0 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 93.8 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 92.5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 100 97.5 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 95 70.0 Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 87.5 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 86.3 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 95 83.8 Roku Inc. (ROKU) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 95 72.5 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 95 93.8 REITS Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 110 107.5 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 95 86.3 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) REITS REIT-OFFICE 95 92.5 The Macerich Company (MAC) REITS REIT-RETAIL 95 92.5 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) REITS REIT-HEALTHCARE FACILITIES 90 75.0 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) REITS REIT-RESIDENTIAL 90 87.5 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) REITS REITS 90 80.0 CONSUMER GOODS Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 96.3 Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) CONSUMER GOODS APPAREL MANUFACTURING 105 81.3 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 105 96.3 Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 105 93.8 Under Armour, Inc. (UA) CONSUMER GOODS APPAREL MANUFACTURING 100 82.5 Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO MANUFACTURERS 100 87.5 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 81.3 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) CONSUMER GOODS TOBACCO 100 98.8 V.F. Corporation (VFC) CONSUMER GOODS APPAREL MANUFACTURING 95 75.0 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 95 97.5 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) CONSUMER GOODS FARM PRODUCTS 95 105.0 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) CONSUMER GOODS FARM PRODUCTS 95 92.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 95 93.8 Pool Corporation (POOL) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 95 78.8

Similarly, here's the ranking of the highest-rated stocks in our universe today in our mid-cap stock universe.

MID CAP 4/15/2021 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE CONSUMER GOODS Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 110 107.5 Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 92.5 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 105 107.5 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 95 67.5 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 95 88.8 Revolve Group (RVLV) CONSUMER GOODS INTERNET RETAIL 95 85.0 Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 95 85.0 Tenneco Inc. (TEN) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 90 81.3 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 103.8 Simply Good Foods (SMPL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 88.8 FINANCIALS Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE FINANCE 110 107.5 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 105 87.5 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 82.5 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-LIFE 100 97.5 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-SPECIALTY 100 76.3 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 95 81.3 TowneBank (TOWN) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 95 86.3 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) FINANCIALS BANKS-DIVERSIFIED 90 83.8 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 90 80.0 SERVICES Red Rock Resorts (RRR) SERVICES RESORTS & CASINOS 110 91.3 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 103.8 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 105 92.5 AutoNation, Inc. (AN) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 100 83.8 Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 100 108.8 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 100 86.3 Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 100 82.5 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) SERVICES PUBLISHING 100 91.3 TriNet Group (TNET) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 95 81.3 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 95 91.3 Carter's, Inc. (CRI) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 90 68.8 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) SERVICES GROCERY STORES 90 70.0 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 90 92.5 ENERGY Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 100 88.8 Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 95 81.3 Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 85 78.8 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 85 73.8 SM Energy Company (SM) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 78.8 RPC, Inc. (RES) ENERGY OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 80 81.3 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 80 101.3 Sunoco LP (SUN) ENERGY OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 80 80.0 INDUSTRIALS Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 100 90.0 KB Home (KBH) INDUSTRIALS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 100 82.5 MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) INDUSTRIALS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION 100 97.5 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 100 97.5 John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 95 96.3 Moog Inc. (MOG.A) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 90 76.3 Kadant Inc. (KAI) INDUSTRIALS PAPER & PAPER PRODUCTS 90 78.8 Avis Budget Group (CAR) INDUSTRIALS RENTAL & LEASING SERVICES 90 90.0

And, if you focus on small cap stocks, this next table shows you the best stocks in our small-cap universe. Not all of them will be right for everybody and of course, you'll want to do your own due diligence, but each of these stocks have characteristics that suggest you'll find a few new ideas for your watch list.

SMALL CAP 4/15/2021 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE REITS CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) REITS REIT-HOTEL & MOTEL 110 78.8 iStar Inc. (STAR) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 105 98.8 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) REITS REIT-OFFICE 105 91.3 American Finance Trust, Inc. (AFIN) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 100 80.0 Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 100 105.0 RPT Realty (RPT) REITS REIT-RETAIL 100 97.5 Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 87.5 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 76.3 Ready Capital Corp (RC) REITS REIT-MORTGAGE 90 92.5 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) REITS REIT-RESIDENTIAL 90 77.5 FINANCIALS Banner Corporation (BANR) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 90.0 The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 100 92.5 Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 100 78.8 HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 95 71.3 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 95 76.3 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 95 88.8 World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 87.5 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-PROPERTY & CASUALTY 95 75.0 KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 90 72.5 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 90 92.5 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) FINANCIALS BANKS-REGIONAL 90 76.3 CONSUMER GOODS Lovesac Company (LOVE) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 100 82.5 Gentherm Inc. (THRM) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 95 92.5 Xpel Inc. (XPEL) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 95 85.0 Celsius Holdings (CELH) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 95 92.5 Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 90 85.0 Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 90 91.3 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 91.3 MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 80 88.8 SERVICES At Home Group (HOME) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 88.8 Guess', Inc. (GES) SERVICES APPAREL RETAIL 100 86.3 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) SERVICES RESORTS & CASINOS 100 67.5 Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 95 75.0 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 95 60.0 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 95 75.0 Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 90 90.0 Cars.com Inc. (CARS) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 85 75.0 Avid Technology (AVID) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 85 75.0 Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) SERVICES LUXURY GOODS 85 91.3 BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 85 101.3

