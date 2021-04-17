Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is widely seen as diversified global bank, but this can be an overly simplified description of the bank. In terms of both geography and across business areas, it is clear that Santander is highly exposed to a relatively small group of economies and is heavily geared towards retail banking.

So while Santander's diversification provides the group as a whole with a certain level of financial resilience, in the medium term, the group is overexposed to a number of weaker markets.

Diversification

Data Source: Santander 2020 Annual Report

Its South America business, which includes Brazil, Argentina and Chile as core markets and together account for a little more than 40% of the group's underlying profits, continues to face tough macroeconomic conditions.

The region's GDP forecasts for 2021 have gradually been lowered in recent months amid a spike in coronavirus cases and continued economic malaise. Against such headwinds, the outlook for growth and credit quality for these markets have only worsened.

Likewise, the same could also be said for a number of its European markets, particularly for Spain and Poland, which are seeing similar impacts due to the pandemic. And although the UK is set to experience a relatively faster economic recovery, following a more rapid vaccine rollout and an easing of social distancing measures, the operating environment remains tough amid intense competitive pressures from traditional high street names and digital rivals.

Last year, Santander took a €6.1 billion write-down in the value of the goodwill associated with the acquisitions it made in the UK in the 2000s. This came on top of a €1.5 billion goodwill provision in 2019, reflecting the unlikeliness that returns would rebound swiftly in the UK unit. Even before the pandemic, profitability has been under pressure from fierce competition in the mortgage space. Roughly three-quarters of its loan book is made up of mortgages, so Santander is more vulnerable than other top five banks to a price war in the UK.

The US market is one of only a few bright spots for the group, thanks to a stronger macroeconomic outlook and decent loan growth, but the division generates only about a tenth of its underlying profits. Mexico, the other core North American business, is another better-performing market, with a moderately strong outlook in the medium term.

Retail Banking

Santander does have its strengths too. It owns several solid retail banking franchises, and holds top five market share positions in several European and Latin American countries. This results in high operating efficiency across the group and access to reliable and low cost deposits that gives it an attractive funding profile.

Its global scale also enables the group to share technology and investment costs between its franchises, potentially giving it a competitive advantage over smaller rivals as it seeks to improve its digital offerings. Shared processes and technology investments already reward the group with a relatively low efficiency ratio of just 47%. Looking ahead, Santander has set an ambitious target to lower costs further, with a medium term goal of bringing the cost ratio down to around 40%.

For the medium term, however, the outlook for retail banking globally looks challenging, with the dual profitability pressures of lower net interest margins and higher loan losses. Santander, as a group, is more exposed to lower interest rates, with net interest income generating almost three-quarters of the group's total revenues - a far higher proportion than most diversified global banks.

And in contrast with other global banks that generally have larger investment banking presences, Santander has only had a limited opportunity to leverage recent market volatility to offset the slump in profits from the retail side.

Santander's more limited presence in the SME and corporate banking scene in countries outside of Latin America and Spain also limits its scope to grow the fee income side of the business. In the US and UK, the bank focuses much more on lending to individuals, and so it is more exposed to the low interest rate environment.

Against this, the group does have a small but growing wealth management business, which will no doubt play an important driver of growth for the bank going forwards. On a year-on-year basis, private banking fees rose by 9% in 2020, reflecting the resilience of the business and the attractiveness of earning fee income in a low interest rate environment.

2020 Results

2020 was a challenging year for most banks, but Santander's financial performance held up better than many of its European and international peers. Underlying attributable profit for the full year declined by 38% to €5.1 billion (~$6.1 billion).

Reflecting robust asset quality, the group's net loan loss provisions increased less sharply than many rivals, with a 31% increase to €12.2 billion (~$14.6 billion). Impressive cost control helped to lower the group's already enviable cost efficiency ratio to just 47%, with an improvement of 3 basis points in 2020. Operating expenses declined by 2% in constant-currency terms and 10% in euros.

The top-line impact was less favorable, partly due to the relative strength of the euro against most emerging-market currencies, but also because of a decrease in net interest margins and a fall in net fee income. Group revenues for the full year declined by 10% to €44.6 billion (~$53.4 billion).

Outlook

Looking ahead, further top-line weakness looks likely because of the continuing margin pressures and macroeconomic headwinds in many core markets. Considering its high dependence on interest income, a quick recovery to its pre-Covid highs in profitability just doesn't seem to be on the cards.

Against this, further loan losses beyond current estimates and the impact of intensifying competitive pressures could derail its recovery prospects. With current trends as they are, that wouldn't come as a surprise either.

Data by YCharts

With this in mind, Santander's share price may have gotten a bit ahead of itself. Following a price return of 66% over the past 52 weeks, valuations are not excessively demanding, with the stock currently valued at a 24% discount its tangible book value per share. But against a tough backdrop, I think there are better risk-reward opportunities in the global banking space.