Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way. It is most useful for new buyers.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who missed my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. There are also those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. One reader discovered a yield chart posing as an Analyst Target Price Chart that even Seeking Alpha editors missed in September.

This month even more readers commented about my personal preference for dividend stocks whose payouts from $1k invested equal or exceed their single share prices. One even called it a useless metric. It's a signal that the stock has a worthwhile dividend, nothing more nothing less. If you shop by price for any merchandise you understand my logic. Why calculate how much a dividend costs? I'm so committed that I'm working up a book about the concept. The working title is "My Book On Dividend Stocks."

Where do you draw the line for picking a dividend stock? My line in the sand is to buy stocks only at a point where their dividend return from $1k invested is greater than their share price. That, henceforth, is the dividend dog ideal! One writer last month decried the favoritism for low priced stocks. A prime example is Sirius XM (SIRI), the satellite radio and Pandora music catalog owner, priced at $6.33 passes my test with a forward dividend of 0.96%! A $1k investment buys about 158 shares. and they'll throw the owner a dividend of $9.60 which is half again as much as the share price. Assuming all things remain equal, SIRI will pay back its purchase price in 104 years.

Why pay more for a dividend than that? Only fear of missing out drives a dedicated dividend investor to overreach into the overpriced dividend stratosphere. Use the rule as a guide to know when a strong stock's price has sunk into buyable territory. If a stock cuts or reduces its dividend, sell it immediately.

Note: Current available numbers are reported here, no more, no less. These numbers reveal first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when dividends are credited from sources that pay none, mercy is begged for a dependence on YCharts (the author's prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented) but beware, Yahoo and Morningstar are no better, and do the same. Recently, YCharts has improved its service by mostly not posting a forward looking dividend amount based on cancelled or discontinued payouts, though their practice is inconsistent, as is my practice inconsistent for checking the YChart forward looking payout projections.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until May 2020. Beta on my chart is now described as risk/volatility. [For those looking for a volatility index on these charts, beta will have to suffice.]

Finally, I am working to untangle the run-on descriptions that introduce my metrics. Such as, "Probable profit-generating trades were identified. I used estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks, etc..."

Foreword

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-four stocks that realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1k investment exceeding its single share price. These are listed below by yield:

The ReFa/Ro April Ideal Dividend Dogs

Below are 52 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities from March 12 to April 5, 2021. YCharts data for this article was collected as of 4/15/21.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 9.83% To 40.67% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To April 2022

Four reader-favorite top-yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 240% accurate.

Probable profit-generating trades were identified using estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend plus the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points. (Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted.) Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 15, 2022 were:

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $406.74 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 14% below the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $268.24, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% greater than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) was projected to net $237.40, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% greater than the market as a whole.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (SBSW) was projected to net $204.82, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 142% over the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $172.54, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 17% less than the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) was projected to net $155.55, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 95% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) netted $153.54 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% over the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $153.54 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% over the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $112.99, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% under the market as a whole.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) netted $98.30 based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% under the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.64% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 31% over the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One ReFa/Ro To Show A 10.8% Loss to April 2022

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2022 was:

Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) projected a loss of $107.97 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 50% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

52 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 4/15/21 for 52 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

50 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Antero Midstream, Led 50 By Yield for April

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 10 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 50 selections as well as two closed end investment companies [CEICs], no exchange-traded notes [ETNs], and no exchange traded fund [ETF].

The ten top reader-mentions by yield were led by the first of two energy sector representatives, Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) [1]. The other placed eighth, Enterprise Products Partners LP [8].

In second place was the first of three real estate representatives, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (2). The other two energy firms placed third and fourth, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) [3], and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [4].

Taking the fifth, sixth and tenth places on this list were the financial services sector representatives, Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) [5], PennantPark Investment Corp (PNNT) [6], and, Gladstone Investment Corp. [10].

The lone CEIC in the top ten placed seventh, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) [7]. Finally, the consumer defensive representative sector placed ninth, British American Tobacco [9], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 6.64% To 33.97% Increases To April 2022

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price-target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price-target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 36.64% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored/Rogue Stocks To April 2022

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 4/15/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented: energy (2), real estate (3), financial services (3), CEIC (1), consumer defensive (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (32) Deliver 8.19% Vs. (33) 12.92% Net Gains by All 10 To April 2022

source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 36.64% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The highest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, British American Tobacco PLC, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 40.67%.

source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for April 15 were: PennantPark Investment Corp., Antero Midstream Corp., Cherry Hill Investment Corp., Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, Gladstone Investment Corp., with prices ranging from $5.52 to $13.80 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for April15 were: Barings Global Short Duration High Yield, Ares Capital Corp., PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Enterprise Products Partners LP, British American Tobacco PLC, whose prices ranged from $16.42 to $39.56.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 59 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members.

Afterword

Here is the full pack of 52 April ReFa/Ro

(These April ReFa/Ro are listed alphabetically by ticker symbol and include their recommending reader nicknames.)

Note that this month readers mentioned twenty-four Dogcatcher Ideal stocks that offer annual dividends from a $1k investment exceeding their single share prices.

Dogcatcher Ideal Dogs

source: YCharts

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave/Ro dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

