Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of April 18

Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 5/6 5/21 0.257 0.261 1.56% 2.52% 29 AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 4/27 5/19 0.36 0.38 5.56% 1.03% 28 Costco Wholesale (COST) 4/29 5/14 0.7 0.79 12.86% 0.85% 18 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 4/30 5/17 0.15 0.16 6.67% 3.90% 19 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 4/30 5/17 0.1325 0.1425 7.55% 3.75% 19 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 4/22 5/17 0.7907 0.8698 10.00% 2.53% 65 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 6/2 6/24 0.65 0.68 4.62% 1.97% 19 Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCQB:QNTO) 4/30 5/17 0.15 0.16 6.67% 3.71% 14

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 19 (Ex-Div 4/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 5/14 0.45 80.7 2.23% 58 Clorox Company (CLX) 5/7 1.11 190.73 2.33% 43 Lowe's Companies (LOW) 5/5 0.6 208.25 1.15% 58 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 5/5 0.17 313.83 0.22% 28

Tuesday Apr 20 (Ex-Div 4/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 5/6 0.1675 67.25 1.00% 52

Wednesday Apr 21 (Ex-Div 4/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) 5/14 0.72 115.1 2.50% 10 Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) 5/5 0.34 69.64 1.95% 10 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 5/17 0.8698 137.25 2.53% 65 Pentair Plc (PNR) 5/7 0.2 63.84 1.25% 45 Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 5/28 0.59 174.31 1.35% 16

Thursday Apr 22 (Ex-Div 4/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 5/20 1.03 233.36 1.77% 27 Celanese Corp. (CE) 5/10 0.68 157.92 1.72% 12 Fastenal Company (FAST) 5/25 0.28 50.54 2.22% 22 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 5/14 0.935 51.6 7.25% 18

Friday Apr 23 (Ex-Div 4/26)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 4/26 0.5 1.7% Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 4/21 0.175 2.4% Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 4/21 0.62 1.9% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 4/23 0.36 1.9% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 4/20 1.035 1.8% Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 4/20 0.17 2.8% Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 4/22 0.31 2.1% Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 4/21 0.12 1.3% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 4/21 0.49 0.7% Ingredion Inc. (INGR) 4/26 0.64 2.8% McCormick & Co. (MKC) 4/26 0.34 1.5% Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 4/22 0.32 1.6% Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 4/22 0.5625 0.5% Sysco Corp. (SYY) 4/23 0.45 2.2% Toro Company (TTC) 4/20 0.2625 0.9% Xcel Energy (XEL) 4/20 0.4575 2.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.