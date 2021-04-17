ETJ: Hedge Your Exposure To An Overvalued Market With This CEF

Photo by BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

There is a growing amount of discussion throughout the financial media and even among the commenters on this site that the American market is in a bubble. In fact, there are a great many indicators that are pointing that way as the Federal Reserve continues to flood the financial system with liquidity and investors push this newly printed money into the market. As is always the case with bubbles, the music will eventually stop and the market will crash but nobody knows exactly when this will occur. Indeed, the market has looked overvalued for several years now but we have yet to see a crash, other than the very brief one when the pandemic first broke out. As such, it may not make sense to flee to cash just yet as you may find yourself missing out on significant gains. What if there was a way though to obtain some protection against such an event and obtain a very high yield as well? In this article, we will discuss the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ), which is a closed-end fund that is designed to help you do exactly that. I have discussed this fund a few times in the past (most recently here) so this article will serve mostly as an update of the fund’s portfolio, a review of its more recent results, and an update on the market conditions that make this fund more appealing than ever.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the stated objective of delivering current income and gains with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. This is not altogether unusual. In fact, many closed-end funds have very similar objectives. What does set this fund apart from others is that it uses a very unique strategy in order to accomplish this goal. As the name of the fund implies, the fund’s assets are invested into a portfolio of American common stocks. The fund then purchases out-of-the-money short-dated put options against the S&P 500 index and funds that purchase by selling out-of-the-money call options against the index with the same expiration date. This is a classic collar strategy that is designed to reduce the risk and volatility of the underlying portfolio. We will discuss more about how this works later in this article.

While the fund advertises itself as holding a diversified portfolio, a closer look at the largest positions reveals that it is highly concentrated in just a few names:

Source: Eaton Vance

As we can clearly see, four of the fund’s top ten positions are the mega-cap technology stocks. These four stocks alone account for fully 45.02% of the entire portfolio. That does not sound particularly diversified to me. While these are four of the five companies that have the highest weighting in the S&P 500 index, their weightings in the index are significantly lower:

Source: State Street

These companies do overall have similar weightings to the last time that I reviewed this fund, with one notable exception. The fund’s management has substantially increased its exposure to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) over the past few months, at the expense of Danaher (DHR), which has completely fallen off of the list. Although this has very highly concentrated the fund in only a few technology companies, there may be a good reason for it. As I have pointed out in the past, the mega-cap technology stocks were responsible for a sizable proportion of the returns that the S&P 500 index delivered last year. The presence of these stocks in such a concentration could thus be an attempt by management to ensure that the underlying portfolio performs somewhat in-line with the broader market index as well as to capture some capital gains.

One of the most important things to note about this fund is that it also uses an options strategy in addition to holding the underlying portfolio. As noted earlier, the fund buys out-of-the-money short-dated put options on the S&P 500 index and finances the purchases by selling out-of-the-money short-dated call options with the same maturity date as the put option. This is an options strategy known as a collar and it is a strategy meant to reduce risk at minimal cost. This is because the put option limits the overall losses in the event of a market decline. The unfortunate problem with the strategy is that the call option also limits our upside in a very strong market. We have generally been seeing a strong market over the past several years, although it has been weakening a bit lately. Thus, this strategy may have resulted in the fund lagging the overall market. This is indeed the case as the S&P 500 index has returned 13.9% annually on average over the trailing ten-year period but this fund has only returned 6.88%:

Source: Eaton Vance

One other thing to note is that the fund is trading in index options but it does not actually own the S&P 500 index. Thus, these are naked options, which could expose it to a certain amount of risk. In particular, the fund could have a bit of a problem in a raging bull market if the index rises enough to push that call option into the money. In that situation, the fund will either have to buy the option back prior to maturity or purchase and deliver the underlying index. Either one of these outcomes would result in losses, although having to deliver the index could potentially result in unlimited losses depending on how rapidly the market increases. Fortunately, the underlying portfolio that the fund is invested in should deliver somewhat similar performance to the S&P 500 index so this should provide some degree of protection against the worst of these potential losses.

We can see some evidence that the underlying portfolio should perform somewhat in-line with the S&P 500 index by looking beyond simply the largest positions in the fund. Although it is very heavily concentrated in the mega-cap technology stocks, the portfolio as a whole resembles the index in terms of its sector weighting:

Source: Eaton Vance

The reason for the heavy weighting in just a few technology stocks is that the fund attempts to do this with fewer stocks than the index itself has. The Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund only has sixty stocks in its portfolio, which is far less than the index itself has. Thus, by necessity the stocks that management has chosen to represent their individual sectors will have higher weightings than they have in the index. The high concentration to the mega-cap technology stocks is still a risk though since if some event causes the stock of one of those companies to decline, it could drag the entire portfolio down with it. This would also likely have a noticeable adverse impact on the S&P 500 index though in which case the put options may help limit overall losses.

Risks Of Current Market Overvaluation

One of the primary reasons to consider having a position in the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is as protection against a market downturn. This downturn is certain to happen eventually due to the market being substantially overvalued at its current level. One metric that we can use to see this is the Shiller price-to-earnings ratio, also known as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio. This ratio was developed by Nobel laureate Robert Shiller of Yale University. It was intended as a way to value companies or indices based on their earnings independent of the business cycle. It is calculated by averaging the inflation-adjusted earnings over the past ten years and comparing them to the current market valuation. The S&P 500 currently has a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60. This is the highest ratio that it has ever had outside of the technology bubble of the late-1990s:

Source: Multpl.com

The highest level that the market ever reached was 44.19 in December 1999. However, the historical median is 15.81 and the historical mean is 16.81. As we can clearly see then, the market is currently substantially above its historical average values. We will see why that is important in just a moment.

Another ratio that we can use to value the market is total market cap-to-gross domestic product. This is a ratio that we admittedly do not hear about very often but Warren Buffett once called it “the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” As of the time of writing, the total market capitalization of all American publicly traded companies is $43.8879 trillion, which is 204.2% of the last reported gross domestic product. This is the highest level that it has ever been in history:

Source: GuruFocus

Perhaps surprisingly, this ratio has increased substantially from the last time that I reviewed this fund back at the end of January. At that time, the ratio only stood at 173%, which was at that time still the highest level in history. This serves to show us that market exuberance and overvaluations can last for a long time, which is one reason why I stated in the introduction that I do not want to predict when this situation will end. It eventually always does though and over the long-term the market reverts to its mean value in terms of both of these ratios. The mean value for the total market cap-to-GDP ratio is 95%-116%. Thus, we can conclude that at some point we will see a market correction, possibly a severe one.

The ultimate eventuality of a market correction is the reason why having a certain degree of exposure to this fund may be a good idea. This is due to the put options that the fund purchases that protect it against market declines. This strategy has historically worked quite well. As I pointed out in a previous article, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund was the only closed-end fund that managed to deliver a positive return in 2008 during that steep market crash. Thus, having this fund in your portfolio should reduce your losses when the downturn ultimately happens and you can collect a very attractive distribution yield while waiting for the inevitable.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier, the fund’s primary objective is to deliver current income and gains. As might be expected, the fund pays out a regular distribution to its investors. The fund currently pays out a monthly distribution of $0.076 per share ($0.912 per share annually), which is an 8.35% yield at the current share price. The fund has managed to maintain this payout since March 2017:

Source: CEFConnect

We can see though that the fund has had higher payouts in the past so this distribution may still not be especially attractive to some investors. Another thing that may be concerning is that a high proportion of these distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see that here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this might be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital though, such as the distribution of unrealized capital gains. In addition, option funds tend to have significant return of capital distributions for reasons that I discussed in a previous article. As such then, we should investigate how exactly the fund is financing these distributions so that we can ensure that they are sustainable.

Fortunately, we have a fairly recent report that we can consult for this purpose due to Eaton Vance ending the fiscal year for its funds in-line with the calendar year. Thus, the fund’s most recent financial report is for the full-year period ended December 31, 2020. This is a much more recent report than what was available at the time of my last article so it should give us a much better idea of how the fund weathered through last year’s highly volatile market conditions. In 2020, the fund received $11,023,814 in dividends and $43,429 in interest off of the investments in its portfolio, which gives it a total of $11,067,243 in income. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $4,287,964 available for the shareholders. This was nowhere near enough to cover the $58,214,481 that the fund actually paid out to its investors. However, the fund does have other ways to get money that are not including in its accounting earnings. This includes things such as capital gains or profits off of option transactions. The important thing is whether or not its assets went up after accounting for all transactions and expenses, including the distributions. Fortunately, they did as the fund’s net assets increased by $48,300,501 over the course of the year. This was even better than the $25,449,050 gain that the fund saw in 2019 after accounting for all expenses and distributions. Thus, it does appear that the fund’s distribution is sustainable and overall the strategy looks solid, which is exactly what we want from this fund.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any position in our portfolio. This includes very safe closed-end funds that are intended to reduce our overall volatility. The reason for this is that overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value, which is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case here. As of April 15, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund had a net asset value of $10.42 per share but actually trades for $10.92 per share. That gives it a 4.80% premium to net asset value. This is less than the 5.48% premium that the fund has had on average over the past month but it is still a premium and generally speaking paying a premium for any fund is overpaying for it. While this one might be worth it for the protection that it can provide, it is critical to take that price into consideration.