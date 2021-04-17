Photo by Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

"It is not enough that we do our best; sometimes we must do what is required."― Winston S. Churchill

Today, we take our first look at a Busted IPO called Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR), a small cap concern that has not rewarded long term shareholders to date. Is that destined to change in the future as its product pipeline advances? We try to answer that question in the analysis that follows below.

Company Overview:

Citius Pharmaceuticals is a small 'Tier 4' developmental firm based in New Jersey. The stock currently trades just under two bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $230 million. The company is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates in development.

The first of these is called Mino-Lok. This product is billed as a 'antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections' or CRBSIs. These are serious events, especially in cancer patients receiving therapy through central venous catheters or CVCs and in some hemodialysis patients. The company estimates this is more than a $1.5 billion annual market.

Mino-Lok is intended to salvage the CVC, eliminating the need to remove and replace the catheter. This product candidate has attained Fast Track with QIDP designation and is patent protected until mid 2024. Formulation patent protection is in place until late 2036. In a Phase 2b study, Mino-Lok demonstrated a 100% efficacy rate in salvaging colonized CVCs and is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 trial with is a multicenter trial with just under 150 test subjects in total. Positive results could lead to a NDA submission before the end of this year.

The second product candidate in development is called CITI-101 which is also known as Mino-Wrap. This product is described as 'a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.'

The company is partnered with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop this product. Mino-Wrap is currently being reviewed by the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research division and is in pre-clinical development. In a best case scenario, the candidate won't be approved until the back half of 2024.

The final product in development is CITI-002 which is being developed for symptomatic relief of hemorrhoids. This compound combines the high-potency steroid, halobetasol, with lidocaine. There are no FDA-approved prescription products on the market for hemorrhoids currently. A Phase 2a trial using a combination of hydrocortisone and lidocaine and seemed to produce effective results. Next steps for this potential product seem unclear at the moment.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst action on Citius is sparse. On February 25th, Dawson James reissued its Buy rating and $6 price target on CTXR. A week later, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its own Buy rating with $4 price target. Those are the only two analyst ratings I can find on Citius Pharmaceuticals over the past year.

The company ended 2020 with just under $14 million of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet after posting a near $18 million net loss in FY2020. In mid-February, the company raised just over $75 million of additional capital, taking care of its funding needs for the foreseeable future. No insider has sold a share in the stock since the company came public, which is encouraging. That said, the last insider purchase was back in September of 2019.

Verdict:

Citius seems an interesting little 'off the radar' developmental concern. The company seems to have addressed all of its funding needs and should be able to avoid returning to the capital markets if Mino-Lok achieves anything close to leadership's expectations as far as market share in that niche of the market.

That said, there is not a ton of information around this company, the shares have done little but destroyed shareholder value since coming public, the firm's near and medium term are completely centered around the success/failure of Mino-Lok and Citius receives little in the way of analyst coverage. Therefore, some caution seems more than warranted. That said, the stock seems worthy of a small 'watch item' position within a well-diversified biotech/biopharma portfolio at the moment pending further developments.

"Great works are performed, not by strength, but by perseverance."― Samuel Johnson

