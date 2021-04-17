Photo by oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) continues to show growth even as investors have reacted with hypertension to changes in the growth rate. The company has seen great volatility in its share price. Operational performance has been lagging a bit as 20-30% organic revenue growth is impressive, but perhaps not impressive enough given this valuation.

While shares are down nearly 50% from the highs, valuations remain high. Yet, I understand that there is something about Fastly's culture and long term promise as well, leading me to initiate a modest position at these levels.

The Former Thesis

On the final day of August I last looked at the prospects for Fastly after it announced the purchase of Signal Sciences in what can be labeled a substantial deal at $775 million.

Shares traded at levels in their nineties and have seen great momentum since the outbreak of Covid-19 as the company has seen an acceleration of actual growth, yet margins have been a bit soft. All of this, emergence of TikTok, Covid-19 and M&A speculation fueled expectations as shares have been quite a few big rides and pullbacks over the past year.

The company has seen solid growth with revenues up 40% in 2018 and 2019 to achieve a $200 million revenue base in 2019, while the exit/run-rate came in at $240 million. Operating losses of $46 million were substantial, although that is not a major concern as they are coming down and cash balances are solid.

Originally, the company guided for 2020 sales at $260 million with losses expected to fall to $38 million. At the time, this guidance was announced early in 2020, as shares were trading in their twenties, of course ahead of Covid-19. Amidst the first quarter results being released, the company raised the full year guidance to $285 million, with losses down to $15 million, pushing up the share price to $40. With people all over the world working from home, pushing up internet usage, growth for Fastly's solutions was up a great deal, as a momentum run pushed up shares to $100 in August.

Second quarter sales growth accelerated to 62% as the revenue guidance was hiked another $10 million to $295 million, yet with third quarter sales seen at $74.5 million, the strongest momentum might be a thing of the past already. Amidst a $300 million sales un rate, I noted that the $10 billion enterprise value at $100 resulted into a steep multiple at around 30 times sales. This thesis altered a bit in August as the company announced the $775 million deal for Signal, to bolster strength in web application and API protection solutions, as most of the deal was paid for in shares.

With sales reported at $28 million, the deal came in at 28 times sales, largely in line with Fastly's own valuation, as Signal has much higher margins and likely grows at a quicker pace as well. At $95, I concluded that shares were trading at a too high valuation to result in a compelling risk-reward, as I liked the prospects for the business and market shares gains, as the valuation simply was too high to become upbeat.

What Happened?

Since August another momentum ride pushed shares up to a high of $135 in October which only further pushed up valuations. Shares retreated to $70 a month later when the third quarter results were released. Revenue growth slowed down to 42% to $70.6 million which was a bit softer than originally guided for as operating losses increased to $23.5 million. This resulted in a substantial decline from the enterprise value from $10 billion in August to $7 billion at the time, reducing the sales multiple to roughly 25 times revenues. Despite the issues relating to its major client (TikTok), the company guided for a small increase in sales on a sequential basis to $80-$84 million, although losses have been inching up a bit again.

Despite the softer sales, shares saw a big move higher again from $70 in November to $110 in February 2021 when the full year results were announced. Softer numbers and a pullback in technology names amidst lingering concerns following higher interest rates made that investors were getting very cautious again, as shares are down to $70 again.

Fourth quarter revenues came in at $82.6 million, a 40% increase on an annual basis despite a non-specified contribution of Signal Sciences. Based on the reported revenue numbers from Signal, it seems that organic sales of Fastly likely run around $75 million, which makes that organic revenue trends are falling a bit. Non-GAAP operating losses came in at $9 million, although the GAAP loss was far greater if we account of among other a big stock-based compensation expense. Net cash is down to $194 million based on 113 million shares outstanding. This makes that the company is valued at $7.7 billion at $70,o r 26 times sales of $290 million in 2020.

For the current first quarter the company sees a small increase in sales on a sequential basis to $83-86 million, with full year sales seen at $375-$385 million. This suggests a 31% increase in sales on an annual basis at the midpoint of the guidance, with roughly 10% contributed by Signal Sciences in all likelihood. Despite the continued growth in sales, the company still sees adjusted operating losses between $40 and $50 million this year.

All of this still makes the valuation quite demanding, with shares trading at 20 times forward sales. This means that the current valuation is still quite high, although the company traded above 30 times sales until quite recently.

While current valuations are still elevated at 20 times sales, given the 20-30% growth rate, there is something unique about Fastly as the company really has a big culture on continued improvements. There is more than meets the eye, and to really understand and get a very detailed view on the culture and products, please read this article by fellow author Convequity.

Given the big recent valuation backdrop I have initiated a small position at $65, as I lack conviction to hold a very substantial shares here, although I must say that this stake is purchased in anticipation of above-average volatility, providing for some trading potential as well.