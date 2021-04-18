Photo by Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Boston Pizza is a chain of full service casual dining restaurants operating across Canada, but mainly in Ontario and Alberta, followed by British Columbia.

Source: BPZZF

Boston Pizza restaurants not only cater to the dine-in customer but also to the sports bar, takeout and delivery crowds. The subject of our piece today, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF) (TSX: BPF.UN) receives 5.5% in royalties from the gross sales of the Boston Pizza restaurants in the royalty pool. The sales are excluding those of liquor, beer, wine, and after taking into account national discounts and applicable taxes.

Portion of the royalties from the gross restaurant sales are designated as distribution income on the fund financial statements. That is a function of the ownership structure and income flow. For the purposes of this article, we will refer to all of the income as royalties as all of it originates from the royalty paid by the franchisees.

The flow of funds broadly follows the sequence shown below. However, those interested in more granular data, will find limitless joy here.

Source: BPZZF

Like some of the other royalty income funds we have covered in the past (here and here), BPZZF too is a "top-line" fund. That is, the income received by the fund is based on gross sales of the restaurants and not on the profitability of the restaurants or the intermediaries in the structural chain. The fund has limited number of expenses of its own, no operating costs or capital expenditures and in typical times, aims to maximize shareholder returns by paying our substantially all of its net income minus a reasonable reserve.

However, as you are aware, the past year has been anything but typical and we walk you through it in the next sections.

Royalty Pool

On January 1 each year, the pool is adjusted to account for net new locations since the last adjustment date. Below we show the number of locations operational in each of the last few years.

Source: BPZZF

As we can see this number was noticeably and negatively impacted due to the pandemic. The number of locations in any given year form the royalty pool for the subsequent year. So, while the 2020 financial results were based on 395 restaurants comprising the pool (based on activity in 2019), 2021 will have 387 as the corresponding number.

Restaurant Sales

The restaurant sales were impacted by moderate to severe declines at various times during 2020 resulting from the initial pandemic restrictions in Q2 and then the second wave restrictions in Q4. The summer months were marked by stronger sales due to the reopening of the patios and lowering of restrictions resulting in increased traffic. This is very evident in the sales for Q3, compared to the neighboring quarters.

Source: BPZZF

The overall impact was a decline of 28% in total revenues on a year over year basis.

Source: BPZZF

For the two years prior to 2020, the quarterly revenue flowing to the fund averaged around $11 million. Roughly speaking, even with a decrease of 2% in the royalty pool resulting in a similar reduction trickling down to the revenue, we still get over $40 million in annual numbers for the fund, but that is during normal times. We expect to start seeing improvement in sales and thereby the fund revenue by Q3 which will sustain in Q4, unlike what happened in 2020.

This will of course be gradual and will be tested by the speed and extent of people returning to offices and routines. However, we are positive that there will be marked improvements in the second half of 2021, with revenue numbers stabilizing in 2022.

2020 Royalties

Besides the obvious impact of reduced restaurant sales on the fund revenue, BPZZF also experienced interruptions of cash flows during the year. With the onset of the pandemic lockdowns in March 2020, franchisees were allowed a deferral of the royalty payments owed for sales from March to May. This caused liquidity issues within the structural chain, resulting in the stoppage of royalty payments to the fund around the same time.

The franchisees recommenced royalty payments starting in July (for the sales in June) and those flowed to the fund on schedule. However, the back payments for March - May royalties began in September and will be repaid in equal monthly instalments over a period of 15 months, along with interest at commercial loans prime rate plus 2%. At December 31, 2020, $3.9 million plus interest related to this was included in the fund's receivables.

The halting of royalty payments to the fund was unprecedented and in violation of the then current general security agreements in place with the entities within the structure. The fund now has a covenant in place to protect against this wherein it receives a minimum amount of royalty income each quarter until December 31, 2022. Why this date? This relates to the maturity date of renewed credit facilities/loan of the fund. The regular and mandated cash inflow will in turn enable the fund to be in compliance with its own loan covenants (more on that in the next section).

The guilty parties were not penalized (the fund waived their non-compliance) for the prior agreement violations and understandably so. We are hopeful that the current agreements will hold with the vaccine deployment and operations slowly returning to normal in the next few months.

Credit Facilities

The fund ended 2019 with $90.3 million in credit facilities maturing in 2020, $2 million of which was undrawn. These went through a couple of amendments during the first half of the year, the second one due to the pandemic and its destructive impact on the covenants.

After the two amendments were completed, the debt had a new maturity date of December 31, 2022, along with the following changes:

Increase by $6.7 million. Conversion of most of it from revolving facilities to non-revolving term loans. Requirement to make pre-set quarterly principal payments for $61.7 million of the loan. The payments range from $0.7 million to $1 million for the first five quarters commencing Q4-2020. Thereafter, $0.5 million every quarter for the balance term of loan. Relaxation of net debt EDITDA covenant from 2.25X. While the covenants allow for a range up to June 30, 2021 (3.25X to 4.25X at various time points), it will settle into 3X effective July 1, 2021. Requirement that the fund not resume distributions to Unitholders before October 1, 2020.

This renewed agreement also came with a higher effective interest rate, most of it is managed via interest rate swaps by the fund.

Source: BPZZF

The blended rate for the fund in 2019 was 3.18%, 73 basis points lower than 2020. All things considered, the agreement helped the fund navigate the tumultuous year and the fund ended 2020 with a stronger cash position than 2019.

Source: BPZZF

Although the unitholders were deprived income from the fund for most of 2020, it made up some of the lost ground and used a little more than half of the $7.7 million to pay a special distribution to the unitholders after the year end. Speaking of which, let's talk about distributions next.

Distributions

Under normal circumstances, the fund aims to distribute almost all of its net cash flow minus a reasonable reserve. In fact, it can be a little too ambitious on that front as noted from the chart below.

Source: BPZZF

In light of the over 100% payout ratio and tougher business conditions in 2019, BPZZF started 2020 by reducing its distributions from $0.115/month to $0.102/month. A couple of months later, and with the advent of Covid, the distributions were suspended.

Covid and loan covenants prevented the resumption of distribution payments until October 2020, at which point they restarted at $0.065/month. The fund was at a 68.2% payout ratio at December 31, 2020, and had cash burning a hole in its proverbial pocket. They declared special distributions to boost the unitholder returns and bring the payout ratio to almost 95% more in line with their objectives.

At the current price of $13.28, the fund yields almost 6%. Besides the speed at which the business resumes to normalcy, a couple of additional factors will play into the distribution sustainability for the next little while. The first being the reduction in royalty income due to decrease in the number of restaurants in the royalty pool and the second being the mandatory repayment of portion of the principal each year on a quarterly basis. Let us extrapolate.

We have taken the distributable cash flow from 2019, the last relatively normal year with the "run of the mill" tough times. Using those numbers, we provide conservative estimates for 2021, taking into account that various provinces have reintroduced restrictions are various times during Q1 and Q2 to date.

Source: Author's Estimates

We account for the principal payments to arrive at the adjusted distributable cash flow numbers.

Source: Author's Estimates

There are high chances that the fund will blow through these estimates as the reopening gains momentum.

Conclusion

What do you value BPZZF? Perhaps you may be interested in the current dividend yield. Perhaps you may estimate the current cash flow excluding principal repayments. A more logical stance though, is to look beyond the pandemic. Whether it pays 78 cents, 60 cents or 96 cents in 2021, changes the intrinsic value in a very minuscule way. At some point soon, Canada will get at least one vaccine dose into all adults who want it. That point appears to be end of June according to all provinces and current vaccination rates support that conclusion. By September, it is highly probable that everyone gets their full immunization. So somewhere between end of June to end of September, we will start to see what a normal environment for BPZZF looks like. In our opinion this will be at least at the level of 2019 and likely higher. The company looks well poised to benefit from reopening and unlike many other plays, it is not pricing in outlandishly bullish outcomes. We like it and own it and would consider adding on dips.

