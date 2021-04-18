Photo by Milan Markovic/E+ via Getty Images

Intro: Winmark Is Very Low Key

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) is a resale retailer with 5 franchise brands in the US and Canada. The most prominent brand is Plato’s Closet which sells apparel targeting young women. It also has an equipment leasing business that is in long term decline; it is slowly becoming less relevant as a percentage of sales.

This company doesn’t act like a publicly traded business. They don’t have slide decks and don’t do quarterly conference calls. They only have 90 employees which is very little for a $727 million company. All the store employees are employed by individual franchisees.

The Q1 results were fantastic. The CEO did almost nothing to explain them. He only said 2 sentences to describe the quarter which totaled 20 words. I called the investor relations of Winmark to ask when they were reporting their Q4 results. IR didn’t know and hung up on me (may have been on accident). Amazingly, they ended up reporting the next day. That shouldn’t have been too hard to remember. This company is the only one I have ever seen that reports in the middle of the trading session regularly (without halting the stock). It wouldn’t make sense to halt it because it has low volume.

This all explains why the company is ignored. However, I love ignored companies that execute and reward shareholders with dividend increases and special dividends. I hate companies that are overhyped. Winmark is exactly in my wheelhouse. No one is getting excited about this company, but they should because younger generations prefer buying used items because it’s good for the environment and cheaper.

Thesis: Winmark’s Great Q1 Was Ignored

I was looking forward to Winmark’s Q1 earnings because I expected them to be good given the fiscal stimulus and the economic reopening which is increasing demand for clothes. The company didn’t disappoint. Despite this great report which I will detail next, the stock was only up 0.16% on Wednesday (the report came out during Wednesday’s trading session). It rose 2.38% on Thursday, but that’s not enough of a rally in my opinion.

Winmark’s royalty revenues grew faster than clothing retail sales did in Q1 which implies it gained market share. Sales growth wasn’t helped much by the increase in stores because new store openings have been put off due to the virus. I expect new franchises to start opening at a quicker rate in the next couple quarters.

Details Of Q1

Winmark stated that as of March 27th, there were 1,264 franchises under operation; 32 were awarded, but not open. Compared to the prior quarter, there was no change in franchises under operation. There were 2 more stores awarded, but not open. It must be difficult to find new franchisees or get existing franchisees to open new locations in the midst of a pandemic. I bet with the great sales results in Q1 and the vaccination process going so well, there will be increased demand to open new locations soon.

In Q1, Winmark had $9,311,100 in income which equals $2.4 in diluted EPS. That was a 28.3% increase in diluted EPS versus Q1 2020 ($1.87). Q1 2020 was partially impacted by the pandemic. Most of the impacts of the pandemic were in Q2 2020. That being said, Q1 2019 had $1.73 in diluted EPS. The strong EPS growth in Q1 2021 mostly wasn’t because of easy comps. It was because of very strong results.

Furthermore, royalty sales were up 25.74%. That is impressive because in the retail sales report, clothing and accessory stores had 11.8% sales growth in Q1. Royalties more than doubled industry growth implying traffic was very strong. The increase in stores open had almost nothing to do with this outperformance. There were only 8 more locations opened compared to Q1 2020 which is a 0.6% increase. Winmark probably had an amazing March. The 7 day average of Bank of America card spending growth on clothing as of March 27th was 399% on a yearly basis and 35% on a 2 year basis.

I Was Right About Sports Doing Well

The 2020 annual report came out after my last article, so we have new information to look at. In my last article, I mentioned that Play It Again Sports probably did well in the pandemic because people spent more time outdoors since it was safer than gathering indoors. Sales at Dick’s exploded. Play It Again Sports also did well which mitigated the overall impact of the pandemic. Not only is this company recession resistant due to its low prices, but it is also resistant to COVID-19!

Specifically, in 2020 system wide sales at Play It Again Sports increased 10.2% to $250.4 million which caused its percentage of consolidated revenue (includes franchise fees & royalties) to increase from 12.9% to 15.8%. Music Go Round didn’t do that badly probably because some people took up playing music in their quarantine days. Its sales were down 5.7%. The other franchises were all severely impacted by the virus which is expected because there was less need to buy clothes since people didn’t have in-person gatherings.

Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, and Style Encore had sales declines of 14%, 17.2%, and 26.2%. There was a big decline in the birth rate in 2020 which probably modestly hurt Once Upon A Child. I’m assuming the birth rate will increase back to prior trend levels following the pandemic. It helps that millennials have been buying houses at an explosive rate in the past few quarters.

99% Renewal Rate

Next let’s look at the renewals in 2020. If there was ever a year where franchises wouldn’t renew, it would be in 2020 because there was a recession. However, the results were solid as usual. 98 out of 99 stores available for renewal were renewed. That’s a 99% renewal rate. I can’t ask for anything better than that. The company opened 26 new stores and closed 18. It’s really interesting that Play It Again Sports was the only one with more closures than openings because its sales increased the most. Total stores fell from 280 to 274.

The biggest increase was at Once Upon A Child which went up from 388 to 399. My bull thesis relies upon store openings at Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, and Style Encore. Style Encore sells to an older demographic than Plato’s Closet. As you can see from the chart below, Gen Z buys more 2nd hand clothes than any other generation which benefits Plato’s Closet. I want Style Encore to grow more than its current 69 stores to benefit from the increase in millennial demand for 2nd hand clothes. I have been disappointed by its growth rate in the past.

Source: DW.com

Leasing Is Becoming Less Important

Some bears believe the company is going to be hurt by its equipment leasing business. However, I don’t see why investors would complain about this because if it declines, it eventually won’t be important to operating results. In a few years, it might be less than 10% of sales. The leasing business simply utilizes the excess cash the franchise business generates. It’s a nice match because franchising is capital light and leasing is capital intense. Leasing was started in 2004 by the long time CEO John L. Morgan who had prior experience in leasing (he rescued Winmark from the verge bankruptcy in 2000 and turned it around).

Competition is increasing which is hurting the leasing business. In the 10-K, the firm states:

“The lower level of equipment purchases and decrease in the size of the leasing portfolio have been a direct result of a decrease in the number of our customers installing leased equipment. We continue to explore ways to grow leased assets and add new customers to our leasing portfolio; however, continued low levels of equipment purchases for lease customers and decreases in the size of our portfolio will impact the long-term operating income of our leasing segment.”

Source: Author's Calculations

I created the chart above by dividing leasing income by total company sales in each quarter from Q1 2019 to Q1 2021. Leasing results are very lumpy, but the long term trend as a percentage of sales is in decline as the dotted line shows. With the large burst in retail sales in 2021, I think leasing income will have less of an impact on results as compared to 2020. I can see the leasing business falling to less than 10% of sales in the next 5 years. However, I certainly welcome a couple quarters where results improve temporarily.

Winmark Starts Selling On 3 Websites: Biggest Risk Factor Gone

I was in shock to see in the annual report that Winmark started selling goods on 3 of its websites in 2020. I always thought of Winmark as a sleepy brick and mortar company. With just 90 employees, I didn’t expect big changes. The company never mentioned these websites in its 10-Q filings. I double checked to make sure I didn’t miss anything. I wish the company would have told investors about this because this destroys my biggest concern about the company which was that it would be hurt by the shift to online shopping.

The company started online sales on musicgoround.com, playitagainsports.com, and style-encore.com. I am in shock at how well the first 2 websites are doing. Specifically, playitagainsports.com had 971,770 visits in March. Its recent peak was in January at 1.35 million. This business always has higher sales in the winter sports season. Musicgoround.com had 684,460 visits in March. Its recent high was in December at 720,000. That may have been because of holiday shopping.

Style-encore.com didn’t register on SimilarWeb. It’s probably small because there are only 69 locations. According to the Wayback Machine internet archive, Style Encore was selling clothes online as early as April 17th, 2020. This implies the website was launched due to the pandemic which makes sense. Style Encore has 15,424 followers on Facebook.

In the 10-K, the firm described its online sales by saying:

“All product listings are available for in-store pickup, and certain products may be available for shipment. Our e-commerce platform assists our stores in marketing, increasing brand awareness, and driving consumers to local stores, which provides further opportunities for our stores to purchase product from consumers. Additionally, our franchisees use other vehicles to drive non-store sales including social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) as well as third-party marketplaces (including Shopify and eBay).”

Order online and pickup in store has become very popular partially due to the pandemic. Winmark probably chose Play It Again Sports and Music Go Round to launch online sales because demand was high for sports equipment and instruments during the pandemic. Now, Winmark needs to start selling items from Once Upon A Child and Plato’s Closet online. These are the firm’s biggest brands. These online sales launches could catalyze significant sales growth since young women and moms love shopping online.

Dividend Hiked 80%

Winmark announced it raised its dividend from 25 cents per share to 45 cents per share. That’s an 80% increase. This is in stark contrast with the temporary 80% cut last April from 25 cents to 5 cents which only lasted a quarter. That cut looks strange in hindsight because Winmark announced a massive $3.25 special dividend in October. However, the pandemic was a highly uncertain environment. No one knew what would happen. I don’t mind a cut for one quarter for safety purposes. Many of the stores were forced to close. It was a brief terrible period.

In the intermediate term, I expect higher dividends as the leasing business winds down. Winmark will have nowhere to put the excess cash that it generates from its franchise business it since leasing is so competitive.

The company has retired blocks of shares when John L. Morgan has sold them. In a January 2020 self-tender, Winmark bought back 300,000 shares. 299,075 of those shares were from John L. Morgan. That’s a nice “thank you” for saving the company a couple decades ago. Mr. Morgan is 79 years old; he probably wants to pass his wealth down to his kids and grandkids. As of January 17th, 2020 he only had 67,437 shares.

Mr. Morgan is no longer the executive chairman, he doesn’t own 10% or more of the company anymore, and he isn’t on the board. I think that means he doesn’t need to report transactions anymore. He may have already sold those shares. That only equates to $13.2 million. That’s an immaterial amount anyway. Winmark can move in the direction of going private by buying back more shares. The company only has 3,874,227 shares outstanding. It already acts like a private company. I hope it doesn’t go private because I want to own this for years to come.

Risks

I have previously said the biggest risk is the shift to online sales, but now I don’t think that’s a major risk anymore because Winmark has started selling items online. The biggest risk now is either it doesn’t launch online sales for Plato’s Closet and Once Upon A Child or that those brands don’t do well after they start online sales. Another risk is that online retail is much more competitive than physical store sales. There isn’t much competition for physical stores. They are only competing with the resale and thrift stores in the area. There aren’t many other resale brands. They indirectly compete with discount stores like TJ Maxx (TJX), but I see resale as a different category.

I don’t think management is a risk even though John L. Morgan stepped down as chairperson last year. I’m sure he taught the other executives well in his over two decades with the company. Remember, it’s a lot harder to turn around a failing business than it is to keep a strong one growing.

The biggest near term risk is probably finding new franchisees or getting existing ones to open new stores. However, I can’t imagine this being an issue longer than a couple more quarters if sales are going so well.

I don’t think the leasing business declining is a key risk because most investors expect it to decline as a percentage of sales over time. It was only 17.3% of sales in Q1. That being said, if the business went away in the next 1-2 years, it would be a surprise. I certainly don’t want it to decline sharply.

My Position

Winmark is 7.09% of my taxable portfolio which is my main account. With the launch of online sales and the huge quarter, I am more bullish on the stock. I changed its ranking in my portfolio to my 2nd favorite business out of the 17 I own. I think it deals with cyclical swings better than Moody’s (MCO) and has less risk. This doesn’t necessarily mean I will be buying more shares in the short term. In the prior few months, I felt I was slightly too overweight the stock. Now, I am very happy with my position size. It is my 5th biggest.