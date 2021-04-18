U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Software, Synthetic Biology, And More In An 8 IPO Week

Photo by Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

Eight IPOs are scheduled to raise a total of $3.0 billion in the week ahead, led by software maker UiPath (PATH).

The largest IPO of the week, UiPath (PATH) plans to raise $990 million at a $26.0 billion market cap. The company provides software that identifies automation opportunities across organizations. Fast growing and unprofitable, the company's nearly 8,000 customers included 80% of the Fortune 10 and 63% of the Fortune Global 500 as of 1/31/21.

Medical device management company Agiliti (AGTI) plans to raise $500 million at a $2.6 billion market cap. Agiliti provides a comprehensive suite of medical equipment management and service solutions to roughly 7,000 hospitals. The company's business model relies on direct payment from hospital customers rather than payor reimbursement, and it has maintained profitability on an EBITDA basis.

Synthetic biology company Zymergen (ZY) plans to raise $401 million at a market cap of $3.0 billion. The company is focused on the design, discovery, and development of biologically and chemically-based innovations for a broad range of industries. Zymergen has designed four potentially breakthrough products spanning electronic films and insect repellents, though it estimates a five-year and $50 million launch process.

Swimming pool company Latham Group (SWIM) plans to raise $400 million at a $2.4 billion market cap. Latham is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Profitable with strong growth, the company holds a #1 market position in North America in every product category in which it competes.

Advertising analytics platform DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) plans to raise $340 million at a $4.3 billion market cap. DoubleVerify provides a suite of tools that enables advertisers to assess the effectiveness of the ads targeting and audience. The company is highly profitable with strong cash flow, but it faces significant competition with low barriers to entry.

Cybersecurity training platform KnowBe4 (KNBE) plans to raise $201 million at a $3.1 billion market cap. The company seeks to train and educate employees to recognize cybersecurity attacks through its training program and tests. While the company has been able to operate near breakeven with positive cash flow, revenue growth has slowed, and it operates in a competitive space.

Epilepsy medical device developer NeuroPace (NPCE) plans to raise $85 million at a $407 million market cap. NeuroPace's RNS System is the first and only commercially available neuromodulation system that monitors and responds directly to a patient's electrical brain activity. While the RNS System represents a novel approach, the epilepsy market is competitive.

Semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technologies (SKYT) plans to raise $75 million at a $519 million market cap. The company hopes to enable disruptive design concepts for integrated circuit boards and other micro- and nanotechnology through its Advanced Technology services. Additionally, SkyWater is coming public as global economies face a chip shortage.

U.S. IPO Calendar IssuerBusiness Deal SizeMarket Cap Price RangeShares Filed TopBookrunners DoubleVerify (DV)New York, NY $340M$4,313M $24 - $2713,333,335 GoldmanJP Morgan Offers a software platform that provides analytics for digital advertising. NeuroPace (NPCE)Mountain View, CA $85M$407M $15 - $175,313,000 JP MorganMorgan Stanley Makes a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for drug-resistant epilepsy. SkyWater Technology (SKYT)Bloomington, MN $75M$519M $12 - $145,800,000 JefferiesCowen US-based semiconductor foundry offering engineering and fabrication services. UiPath (PATH)New York, NY $990M$25,965M $43 - $5021,282,081 Morgan StanleyJP Morgan Provides software for robotic process automation. KnowBe4 (KNBE)Clearwater, FL $201M$3,060M $16 - $1811,818,552 Morgan StanleyGoldman Provides enterprises with an employee cybersecurity training platform. Zymergen (ZY)Emeryville, CA $401M$2,951M $28 - $3113,600,000 JP MorganGoldman Developing biomanufacturing technologies for materials and chemicals. Agiliti (AGTI)Minneapolis, MN $500M$2,553M $18 - $2026,315,789 BofAGoldman Provides medical equipment management, rental, and maintenance services. Latham Group (SWIM)Latham, NY $400M$2,415M $19 - $2120,000,000 BarclaysBofA Leading designer and manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming pools.

Street research is expected for 17 companies and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to five companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/15/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 2.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 11.0%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 3.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF) (OTCPK:KSHTY) and Nexi (OTCPK:NEXPF).

