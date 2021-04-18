Photo by Dazman/iStock via Getty Images

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally over, which means that many companies are busy reporting their year-end Reserve & Resource estimates to provide visibility into future production. One of the first companies to release its update was Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI), and it was one of the few gold producers to increase its reserve base despite maintaining its $1,250/oz gold (GLD) price assumption. However, the real story in the report was Island Gold, which saw its third consecutive year of adding reserves net of depletion, and a massive boost in its resource base. Given Alamos' strong track record of adding reserves net of depletion and its beefy organic growth profile, I see the stock as very reasonably valued at just ~$318.00/oz.

Alamos Gold released its FY2020 Reserve & Resource update earlier this year and reported year-end reserves of ~9.87 million ounces at an average grade of 1.50 grams per tonne gold. This translated to a 1% increase in reserves year-over-year (FY2019: ~9.73 million ounces), with the company also increasing its reserve grade marginally from 1.49 grams per tonne gold. While a 1% increase in reserves might not seem all that impressive, it's worth noting that the majority of gold producers saw a decrease in reserves year-over-year, notwithstanding many of them adjusting their gold price assumptions higher. Alamos increased reserves while maintaining its very conservative gold price assumption of $1,250/oz and added nearly ~1.5 million tonnes of high-grade resources at Island Gold, the company's crown jewel. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

The chart above looks at Alamos' mineral reserves from a mine by mine (and project) standpoint. As we can see, Alamos actually added reserves at two of its operations last year net of depletion. This was an incredible feat given that COVID-19 disrupted drilling & exploration in the sector with a priority on solely operations in an effort to keep infections to a minimum. As shown above, gold reserves at Young-Davidson [YD] increased to ~3.23 million ounces from ~3.15 million ounces, a ~3% increase related to slightly lower cut-off grades related to lower operations thanks to the Lower Mine Expansion. Assuming annual production of ~210,000 ounces per year going forward, the YD Mine has an industry-leading ~15-year mine life.

At Island Gold, reserves increased for the second consecutive year since Alamos acquired the asset, with reserves jumping from ~1.22 million ounces to ~1.31 million ounces year-over-year. This sharp increase was net of more than ~130,000 ounces of mining depletion in FY2020 and a smaller drilling program than planned. Moving over to Mulatos, we did see a decrease in reserves to ~1.35 million ounces of gold, translating to a 14% decrease year-over-year. However, with Mexico hit especially hard by COVID-19 and a nearly six-month suspension in exploration activities, it's not surprising that the asset struggled to replace reserves net of depletion in FY2020. The good news is despite the tough year, Mulatos still has a ~9-year mine life, assuming annual production of ~150,000 ounces.

If we look at Alamos' other projects, we saw a boost in Lynn Lake reserves to just over ~2.0 million ounces, translating to a 9% increase year-over-year. This increase in reserves can be attributed to the MacLellan deposit, where reserves increased by nearly ~200,000 ounces (~1.38 million ounces vs. ~1.21 million ounces). Alamos is planning to spend $7 million on this key development asset in FY2021, with the goal of testing targets near MacLellan and Gordon and two regional targets: Burnt Timber and Linkwood. Finally, at Kirazli and Agi Dagi in Turkey, reserves were flat with a combined ~1.92 million ounces at these two assets. The lack of progress at Kirazli has been disappointing (at no fault of the company), but it's possible we could see the project move forward if Alamos can partner with the government or a Turkish operator on the asset.

Some investors might argue that Alamos' reserve base at Island Gold is relatively small given its ambitions to push production to ~236,000 ounces per year with its Phase 3 Expansion. However, the reserve base at Island Gold massively understates the potential of this asset, with Island sitting on an additional ~3.4 million ounces of gold resources outside of its reserve base. As the chart above shows, not only did Alamos add mineral reserves at Island, but it also reported a massive increase in its inferred resources. As of year-end, Island's inferred resource base was up to ~3.21 million ounces at 14.43 grams per tonne gold, translating to a 40% increase in ounces coupled with a 9% increase in resource grade. Notably, these grades are more than 50% above the Island Gold reserve grade of 9.71 grams per tonne gold and well above the average grade in the Phase III Expansion Study (10.45 grams per tonne gold).

Based on the added inferred resources at Island offset by a marginal decrease in measured & indicated resources, the current resource base stands at ~7.63 million tonnes at ~13.68 grams per tonne gold, which is outside of the ~1.31 million-ounce reserve base. This resource base of ~7.63 million tonnes at these bonanza grades translates to ~3.37 million ounces of resources at the mine, inferring an industry-leading mine life for Island if we can see successful conversion to reserves. Notably, the company is adding these ounces at an industry-leading cost of $8.00/oz in FY2020 and $11.00/oz since acquiring the asset. When we compare this to Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) at closer to ~$30.00/oz, this is outstanding and speaks to the technical team's competence and the strength of this asset. Let's take a look at how Alamos' reserve base stacks up relative to peers:

As shown in the chart above, Alamos Gold compares quite well to some other intermediate and senior producers like Pretium Resources (PVG) and B2Gold (BTG), with Alamos' reserve base coming in ahead of these two miners despite a similar or smaller production profile (~500,000 ounces per annum). In terms of valuation, Alamos actually looks very reasonably valued at just ~$318.00 per reserve ounce, which is well below the trendline for producers with a similar reserve base. Assuming the company was to trade in line with peers, the stock's valuation per reserve ounce would increase to closer to ~$390.00/oz. It's worth noting that Alamos is likely to increase its reserve base again given its aggressive exploration program in FY2021 ($50 million), so this valuation per reserve ounce should decrease from here, assuming the stock stays at current levels.

If we compare Alamos to its peers on a reserve size to reserve grade basis, the stock stacks up decently here as well, with a reserve grade that comes in above the average for ~400,000-ounce plus producers that I cover (~1.47 grams per tonne gold). Meanwhile, on a reserve grade vs. valuation per ounce basis, Alamos is also valued very reasonably, sitting well below the trend line for producers with a similar reserve grade. This corroborates the first chart (reserve base vs. valuation per reserve ounce) and confirms that Alamos is indeed sitting at a more than reasonable valuation. It's worth noting that less than 20% of producers have meaningful organic growth potential looking out to FY2025, which makes Alamos Gold's valuation even more impressive.

So, is the stock a Buy here?

Just over two months ago, I noted that any dips to Alamos' quarterly moving average near $7.50 would provide low-risk buying opportunities, and the stock has so far held this moving average successfully. This is where the lowest-risk entry into the stock was, so at current levels of $8.70, I see the stock as a Hold. However, with the stock building a massive cup base and consolidating over the past year above a multi-year resistance level, the stock looks like it wants to head much higher over the long run, and there's a clear support against its saucer-shaped base near $7.80. So, if we were to see some weakness in Q2, I would view this as an opportunity to add to one's position.

Alamos Gold had an exceptional year adding reserves and resources, and Island Gold gets more impressive each year, with the FY2020 resource and reserve additions being exceptional given the difficulty exploring to full potential due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the YD Mine has a ~15-year mine life assuming a ~210,000-ounce production profile, which gives Alamos two assets with ~15-year mine lives, a rarity in the sector. When we combine these massive reserve bases with Alamos' enviable organic growth profile with Lynn Lake, its Turkish assets, and Island Phase III, the stock continues to look very cheap vs. its long-term potential, with up to 50% production growth by FY2025. So, while I am not in a rush to add to my position here at $8.70, I would view any sharp pullbacks as low-risk buying opportunities.