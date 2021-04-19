Photo by Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Last Fall, in an article entitled "2 REITs That Could Double In The Recovery", we explained that iStar (STAR) and Simon Property (SPG) had up to 100% upside potential.

Back then, the sentiment for REITs was very negative and most readers were strongly opposed to the idea of buying mall and mortgage REITs in the midst of a pandemic. Here are a few comments that we received:

"I violently disagree with SPG." "I wouldn't touch any form of entertainment or retail at any price." "That business model seems to be broken."

People were fearful, short-term-focused, and ultimately, that's why STAR and SPG were deeply undervalued.

But to paraphrase what Warren Buffett once said: investors should attempt to be greedy when others are fearful. The best deals occur when it looks like the world is coming to an end, and that was the case then. Covid-19 cases were on the rise, people were locked inside, and few people could see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Yet, shortly after, the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine was announced, testing improved, and things started to slowly move in the right direction.

Today, seven short months later, both companies are well under-away to reach their targeted upside of 100% even before the pandemic is over:

Data by YCharts

It is a great example of how quickly market sentiment can change from one extreme to another and richly reward contrarian investors.

Yet, it is not too late to profit.

In today's follow-up article, we will explain why we think that STAR still has 100% upside potential, and highlight one of SPG's close peers that have the potential to double.

Without further ado, let's start by looking at how STAR's thesis is evolving:

i Star ( STAR

STAR's business has evolved in 3 phases:

1) Pre-Financial Crisis: STAR was a lender that offered mortgages for commercial real estate investors.

2) Lender to Landlord: The lending business turned south in 2008-2009 when borrowers returned keys and forced STAR to become a landlord.

3) Ground Lease Pivot: STAR is today selling off its legacy properties and reinventing itself as a ground lease investor. It created a separate REIT called Safehold (SAFE), which is currently the only publicly listed ground lease REIT in the world. STAR is the largest owner (2/3 of equity) and manager of SAFE.

In phases 1 and 2, there was nothing exceptional about STAR. However, today, it is a very different business and we are very bullish on its future prospects.

Investors still continue to confuse STAR for a mortgage REIT when in reality, it has become a ground lease REIT with rapid growth potential. In case you are not familiar with the background and/or ground leases, we recommend that you watch the below video:

We think that the concept has hyper-growth potential because ground leases solve two major problems:

Problem #1: A lot of property owners are strapped for cash and need to unlock liquidity from alternative sources. Ground leases are the solution.

A lot of property owners are strapped for cash and need to unlock liquidity from alternative sources. Ground leases are the solution. Problem #2: Real estate investors struggle to earn good returns in a low cap rate environment, and ground leases can help with that.

SAFE has already grown its assets by 10x and it is still just scratching the surface:

source

But how do you value SAFE?

It is important to recognize that ground leases are different from other real estate investments in that they only represent the land below the building. As such, SAFE owns the land and earns income for renting it out, but it does not own the buildings that are on top of the land.

However, what many investors appear to ignore is that once the ground lease expires, then all the improvements revert back to the landowner at no additional cost.

What this means is that there is enormous hidden value in SAFE. Practically all the buildings on its land will someday be the ownership of SAFE.

SAFE estimates that the present value of this real estate is $5.5 billion:

Source: Safehold Investor Presentation

SAFE calls this the "unrealized capital appreciation" of its portfolio and it presents the math behind it in slides 15 to 20 in its investor presentation.

Today, SAFE has a $3.8 billion market cap and according to the bond math presented by Paul, the company is drastically undervalued, and that does not even account for the $5.5 billion of "unrealized capital appreciation".

For this reason, we think that SAFE is undervalued, and it will only become more undervalued as its keeps consolidating the ground lease market.

Why Buy STAR instead of SAFE?

As noted earlier, STAR is the largest owner and manager of SAFE.

The interesting thing is that STAR's market is currently $1.3 billion, SAFE's market cap is $3.6 billion, and since STAR owns 2/3 of SAFE, the value of its stake in SAFE is $2.4 billion - or nearly 2x more than its own market cap.

Therefore, by investing in STAR, you gain exposure to SAFE at a steep discount. We estimate that STAR has >100% upside to fair value, and while you wait you earn a rapidly growing ~2.5% dividend yield.

At High Yield Landlord, we recently interviewed Jay Sugarman, CEO of STAR, and they have a clear plan to close to unlock this value.

Macerich (MAC)

While SPG has already repriced at fairly close to its pre-crisis levels, one of its close peers, Macerich (MAC), still trades at a small fraction of its fair value and has well over 100% upside potential.

The big difference between SPG and MAC is that MAC is more heavily leveraged, which makes it much riskier.

Many have feared that it would suffer the same fate CBL & Associates (OTCPK:CBLAQ), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and Washington Prime (WPG), which are still trading at near-$0 due to covenant breaches, overleverage, and the risk of a complete equity wipe-out in bankruptcy.

But recently, MAC announced some good news:

It finally closed on the renewal of its credit facility, which greatly mitigates the risk of bankruptcy and buys enough time for MAC to rebuild and recover.

To be clear, getting this deal done came at a hefty price. MAC had to raise equity, which diluted shareholders and gave more security for lenders. It reduces the long-term upside potential, but given that SPG offered to buy MAC for $95.50 per share a few years back, the upside potential remains very significant, even after the dilution.

MAC will now focus on deleveraging its balance sheet and continue to redevelop its Class A shopping malls into diverse town centers.

MAC expects to earn at least $200 million of annual free cash flow after dividend payments, and all of it will go towards deleveraging and property redevelopment. Within a few years, MAC should be in a much more resilient position:

source

Deleveraging the balance sheet is an important element of our thesis because it will ultimately reward MAC with a higher valuation multiple.

Secondly, MAC remains focused on converting its shopping malls into diverse town centers.

From this perspective, the pandemic is as much a crisis as an opportunity.

It accelerated the failure of weak retail concepts, which will also accelerate the conversion into town centers. MAC is busy redeveloping and releasing the recently vacated space to stronger retail concepts and alternative non-retail uses that will improve the long-term economics of its properties.

Despite the pandemic, the leasing momentum is very strong. Among others, it has recently signed leases with Amazon (AMZN), Shake Shack (SHAK), and Starbucks (SBUX):

source

MAC sees an opportunity to rapidly bump its occupancy back to ~95%. We have good reasons to be optimistic because:

MAC has already signed ~500k square feet of new leases and it is working on another ~435k, which implies a 400+ basis point occupancy gain.

The fourth quarter leasing activity was nearly as strong as before the crisis.

Its Arizona properties are back to ~99% of pre-covid sales. These properties serve as a proxy for other malls because they suffer the least restrictions.

Nearly all 2021 lease expirations are already handled. 70% are committed and the remaining 30% are under LOI.

Rent collection rates have recovered to 94% and trending positively.

Its tenant watchlist is the shortest in many years.

MAC owns the best properties in its peer group and it is well-reflected in the rapidly recovering fundamentals. It has historically enjoyed the fastest same property NOI growth and it appears poised for a strong rebound post-pandemic:

source

Priced at $12.50, we estimate that MAC has over 100% upside potential, even after accounting for the dilution. The reward potential is not as great as it once was, but the risks are also much lower. The ~5% dividend yield also has significant long-term growth potential.

Bottom Line

Over the past year, we have earned great returns by buying temporarily hated companies that then recovered and returned closer to fair value.

Source: Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Today, MAC is still hated, and STAR remains misunderstood, and it is causing them to trade at unusually low valuations.

But in both cases, we have clear catalysts that could unlock significant value in the coming years.

MAC will become a more conservatively-capitalized town center REITs and STAR will finally be recognized as a ground lease pioneer. With that, their valuation multiples will expand and today's shareholders will be richly rewarded.

At High Yield Landlord, we are heavily investing in these types of opportunities to maximize returns in the recovery of this pandemic.