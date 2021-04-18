Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The sharp correction in tech stocks since the beginning of the year has hit some stocks harder than others, and among the richly-valued growth stocks, Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) has been one of the biggest decliners. The content delivery network company - which helps to optimize the user experience of a customer logging into a website and remove traffic bottlenecks - saw its stock pop dramatically in 2020 after a surge of online traffic spurred huge revenue growth. Fastly doubled down on its growth plans by buying a security offering called Signal Sciences for $775 million in cash and stock, a move that is expected to bring abundant cross-selling opportunities and expand Fastly's TAM.

2021 has seen a bit of a reversal of fortunes for this one-time Wall Street darling, however. Though there has been little negative news on the fundamental front for Fastly, investors' increased vigilance on valuations has pummeled this richly traded stock:

Data by YCharts

I think the fact that Fastly has fallen ~50% from all-time highs and now trades at a relatively reasonable (though still not exactly cheap) valuation makes it a great opportunity to invest in a high-quality stock and bank on a near-term rebound.

The bullish thesis for Fastly

There are a number of reasons why Fastly is such a standout company and why it does deserve a premium valuation. The chief reasons are:

Fastly's usage-based business model opens the door to tremendous growth. Fastly, alongside other software/technology peers like Twilio (TWLO), were among the companies that could fully take advantage of the pandemic and the increase in internet traffic that came with it. Because Fastly's pricing is based on volumes of content delivered (see pricing table below), as the underlying customers continue to grow their websites and traffic, Fastly's revenue will also grow proportionally.

Figure 1. Fastly pricing model Source: Fastly.com

Best of breed. Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare and Akamai preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering.

Though CDN is not a new technology category, with companies like Cloudflare and Akamai preceding Fastly by several years (and in Akamai's case, decades), Fastly is one of the most highly regarded CDN vendors. Fastly's addition of Signal Sciences and its web application firewall (WAF) tools also flesh out Fastly's offering. Scalability. Fastly's mid-60s pro forma gross margin profile and the fact that the typical customer spends tremendously more in the years following initial deployment justifies the initial outlays that Fastly may spend to acquire customers. Fastly is already near-breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and once it has a more established customer base with consistent expansion deals in place, it can generate substantial profitability.

Fastly's mid-60s pro forma gross margin profile and the fact that the typical customer spends tremendously more in the years following initial deployment justifies the initial outlays that Fastly may spend to acquire customers. Fastly is already near-breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis, and once it has a more established customer base with consistent expansion deals in place, it can generate substantial profitability. Greater customer diversification. Fastly continued to add customers at a fast pace throughout 2020, and though investors were disappointed by TikTok's gradual pull away from Fastly, the company's continued ~40% revenue growth shows that Fastly can grow without depending too much on a single large client.

Valuation check

No, Fastly isn't exactly cheap yet - but it is trading more cheaply now than at any other point since the pandemic drove the initial surge to its share price.

At current share prices near $70, Fastly has a market cap of $8.03 billion. After we net off the $194.2 million of cash on Fastly's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $7.83 billion.

Figure 2. Fastly 2021 outlook Source: Fastly Q4 earnings deck

For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, Fastly has guided to $375-$385 million in revenue. This represents a growth range of 29-32% y/y. In my view, even though Fastly has a tougher comp versus a pandemic-inflected 2020 and the fact that it will start comping the Signal Sciences acquisition in the back half of 2020, there's still a few points of conservatism baked into this forecast - especially when we consider the pace at which Fastly continues to add new customers and the continued strength in expansion trends within the current install base.

Regardless, at the midpoint of Fastly's given guidance range, the company's valuation stands at 20.7x EV/FY21 revenue. That puts Fastly roughly in line with many other 30-40% software growth stocks, and so while it would be inaccurate to label Fastly as "cheap," I'm no longer scared off by what used to be a ~40x revenue multiple.

Q4 download

Amid the rapid tumble in its share price, Fastly has continued to plug ahead and deliver tremendously strong financial results. Take a glance at the Q4 earnings summary below:

Figure 3. Fastly Q4 results Source: Fastly Q4 earnings deck

Fastly's Q4 revenue grew at a 40% y/y pace to $82.6 million, boosted by Signal Sciences as well as organic customer adds, and barely decelerating from Q3's revenue growth rate of 42% y/y. Importantly, Fastly continues to drive growth without any meaningful resurgence in contribution from TikTok. TikTok was 10.8% of Fastly's revenue in Q1-Q3 of 2020, per a management disclosure; though management didn't update this revenue breakout in Q4, management heavily implied that TikTok has fallen below the 10% mark.

You'll recall that Twilio (TWLO) had a similar issue several years back when its largest customers, Uber (UBER) and WhatsApp, reduced their reliance on Twilio. Twilio, obviously, has continued to skyrocket in terms of both revenue and share price, and so I think Fastly's ability to diversify itself away from TikTok is an important signal of its growing maturity.

In response to an analyst question about TikTok during the Q&A portion of the Q4 earnings call, CEO Joshua Bixby noted as follows:

As we've talked about throughout this process, they remain an important customer to us. They continue to rely on us for important workloads, and that hasn't changed. As you know it peaked above 10% for a short period at the start of the pandemic, but we have a number of large customers and a handful, who may come in and out of that 10% category as they grow. As you know, when your services are software based, global and infinitely scalable, on the Edge, and you're dealing with customers who are growing at unprecedented rates on a usage based model, you're going to have variations over time. These customers, as you know, rely on us for performance, security, reliability, and we're really proud to continue to be the solution that they trust."

Fastly notes several verticals in particular that have seen strong revenue performance: gaming, financial services, education, and telecom. The diverse nature of these outperforming industries serves to highlight how broad of a use-case Fastly can serve. Its dollar-based net expansion rate (a measure of how much more its customers spend on its platform versus the prior year) was 143% in Q4 (versus around ~110% for most software peers, serving to illustrate how powerful a usage-based pricing model is).

Greater scale has also led to powerful margin benefits for Fastly. Fastly's pro forma gross margins climbed 610bps to 63.7% in Q4, versus just 57.6% in the year-ago quarter. And though Fastly didn't explicitly guide to gross margin in its 2021 outlook, CFO Adriel Lares indirectly mentioned the company's "ongoing commitment to annual gross margin expansion," indicating that the margin expansion tailwinds that Fastly enjoyed in 2020 can be sustained and even improved in the coming year.

Figure 4. Fastly gross margin trends Source: Fastly Q4 earnings deck

Similarly, Fastly's adjusted EBITDA losses shrunk to -$3.4 million, representing a near-breakeven -4.1% adjusted EBITDA margin, 360bps better than -7.7% in the year-ago quarter. And for the full year 2020, Fastly actually generated a positive $3.1 million EBITDA, which the company can hopefully expand on in 2021.

Key takeaways

While Fastly's share price underwent a much-needed correction, I think the $70 price level is a fantastic opportunity to dive back into this stock at a relative discount. This is one of the highest-quality content delivery networks in the market and one that continues to enjoy secular tailwinds from dramatically increased internet usage and reliance. Stay long here.