Bitcoin Bust To Profit Gold

With stocks up for a fourth consecutive week, and by all measures of sentiment and overbought readings equity indexes getting very extended, we have yet to see any significant move to take profit in stocks. In addition, volatility continues to crater, as internal rotation (notably between Tech and Financials) has allowed the S&P 500 to remain in a boring grind higher. The reason for the one-way market is known to all. And the reason is once again our old friend the Federal Reserve. In a "normal" economy, the Fed would likely be nearing the point of taking away the proverbial punchbowl from the market. However, with the new "behind the curve Fed", market participants believe that equity buying should go on well beyond prior points in the economic cycle that historically see equities pause due to tightening interest rates. And valuations/fundamentals be damned!

What has driven this extraordinary equity rally over the past year is also the reason behind the newest central bank Frankenstein, the non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Artificially low interest rates and QE/money-printing are undeniably sowing the seeds for the next major financial accident. With central banks and governments de-basing their national fiat currencies on a rather systemic basis for the better part of a decade, the environment has been propitious for the creation of an alternative store-of-value. Moreover, the revolution in payment methods was rather inevitable, as moneyless transactions are becoming the dominant form. Cryptocurrencies are touted as a new means of exchange, another role that currencies fulfill.

While we tend to be slow adopters of new technologies in general, the cryptocurrency craze inspires us to drag our feet even longer. On one hand, yes, a revolution in payment systems and types is the next logical step in the virtual marketplace. And the Covid lockdown certainly accelerated the process. However, the cryptocurrency craze has all the makings of a tulip-style mania. Consider the following:

While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are most talked about, there exist over 4000 different cryptocurrencies. It does not take a genius to figure out that not all will survive.

The mania has manifested itself in the App Store numbers. The first and second most used apps are Coinbase, a platform for trading cryptos, and Robinhood, where Bitcoin is the hottest asset being traded by Millennials.

Or simply the price chart of Bitcoin. $4,900 per Bitcoin in Spring 2020. $63,000 per Bitcoin in Spring 2021.

The "phases of a bubble chart" below is well-known to most readers and inspired by the prime historic example of an asset bubble and market folly, the Tulip Mania in the 1630s.

Here is the chart of Bitcoin. While certainly most readers would acknowledge at least the potential for a bubble here, a good number will dismiss the risk of a bubble. Cryptocurrencies are the "real deal". This time it's different. This is not a bubble; Bitcoin is the future. And so forth….

Our guess is as good as anyone's, but we'd say we're in the delusional phase of the Bitcoin bubble. Uncanny how Bitcoin's price chart is shaping up like the tulip price chart of the 17th century.

Here is our two cents on what is happening in Bitcoin. Yes, unless outlawed by governments (desirous to keep the hegemony of their national fiat currencies), Bitcoin and/or other cryptos will be a central feature in the economy one day, notably as a means of payment. The market is astute in seeing the payment revolution, and likely new competition for national fiat currencies, in progress. But wait! This maybe déjà vu all over again. Did not, in the 1990s, the market correctly see the technology revolution coming? And our future with technology in it was very exciting! So much so that investors vomited all their portfolio savings to buy any company associated with technology. The rest is history. Seventeen years later, giddy tech investors of the late 1990s, if they were still alive, finally saw their investments move back into the black. It's funny, the majority of investors buying Bitcoin today were not around in the 1990s, and the lessons of history have fallen on deaf ears. So Millennials investing in Bitcoin will be right. But they may have to hold on for 17 years…. just as our Gen X friends had to.

Gold, Bitcoin and Inflation

Clearly, lots of relationships in the markets have changed in the era of central bank controlled financial markets. One historical relation that we are betting central banks cannot annul is the role of precious metals as a hedge against excessive inflation. Gold's main quality is that of a store of value. Yes, many assets can act as a store of value. But the question is, do investors want to buy overvalued stocks or cryptocurrencies so as the coming surge in inflation does not erode the value of portfolios?

The chart below, showing gold and inflation rates, confirms that markets historically bid up the price of gold when inflation expectations rise.

The big question in this research note is, to what extent has Bitcoin mania siphoned off investment flows from gold? While surely lots of Millennials are jumping on Bitcoin because of the hot, compelling story (not as an alternative store of value to gold), we imagine many investors do view cryptos as an alternative store of value to gold.

Here is our comparison chart of Gold versus Bitcoin. Obviously, markets are sniffing out inflation that will be more than "transitory", led by Mr. Bond Market, in person. The U.S. 10-year breakeven rate (TIPS/conventional Treasury) has moved from 1.00% to 2.46% over the past six months. Similarly, gold over the past six months had soared over +70%, as shown in our chart.

But suddenly the gold price reserved down last August. Did gold get too overbought? Did the gold price overestimate the inflation risk? Perhaps gold did move up too quickly, hence short-term overbought. But the fact that the bond market continued to price in rising inflation, as evidenced by break-even spreads, suggests that gold prices should not have pulled back to the extent shown in our chart (dotted-line circle, almost -20%). We think that it is no coincidence that the gold price pull-back coincided with the move into the delusion phase in Bitcoin. Investors are viewing cryptos as a currency alternative, much as gold has been regarded in the past. And right now gold is losing in its popularity contest with Bitcoin.

Conclusion

In sum, the gold price should be shining at its brightest in today's environment. Debasement of national fiat currencies, ridiculous levels of stimulus money hitting the economy, national debts larger than the Grand Canyon, and traditional inflation-hedge asset classes the most over-valued since the Tech Bubble. If we can point to one reason why gold is not at record highs, the reason is crypto-mania. But if our vision laid out above is correct, Bitcoin will be anything but a store of value over the coming years. The Bitcoin implosion will release a tidal wave of inflows into gold. Don't say that you were not forewarned.