Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Earnings season heats up in a big way with reports due in from Coca-Cola (KO), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) on April 19; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) and Netflix (NFLX) on April 20; Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on April 21; AT&T (NYSE:T), Dow (NYSE:DOW), Intel (INTC), Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) on April 22; as well as American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) on April 23.

IPOs expected to start trading during the week include UiPAth (PATH), DoubleVerify (DV) and NeuroPace (NPCE) on April 20, as well as Zymergern (ZY) and KnowBe4 (KNBE) on April 22. IPO lockup periods expire on Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP), Topaz Energy (NYSE:TPZ), McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE), Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) and ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS). The analyst quiet period expires on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) on April 20 to free up analysts to post ratings. Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ:TRIP) will begin trading in Hong Kong next week following a new listing.

Projected dividend increases (quarterly): Expected dividend boosts for the week include Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to $0.125 from $0.1115, HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to $0.1275 from $0.12, Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) to $0.61 from $0.58, Johnson & Johnson to $1.06 from $1.01, Travelers (NYSE:TRV) to $0.88 from $0.85, Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to $0.66 from $0.64, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to $0.27 from $0.2625 and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to $0.50 from $0.49.

The highly-anticipated Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)-Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) merger is expected to close on April 20. The tender offer on the GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)-Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) deal expires on April 21. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shareholders vote on the Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) deal on April 23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) holds an event on April 20 called "Spring Loaded" to show off new products. Information out of Cupertino has been pretty tight, but the company could reveal new iPads, new iMacs, new AirPods, AirTags, a new Apple TV and possibly a new Apple Pencil.



Investors may want to keep an eye on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) after ARK Invest came in Friday with a purchase of 19,599 shares for the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) and 112,539 shares for the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Cathie Wood's firm also defended Silvergate (NYSE:SI) after its mid-week stumble likely in response to the Coinbase IPO. "Investors potentially took profits to diversify their exposure to crypto in the public markets. "In our view, the Silvergate Exchange Network, with its strong network effects, positions Silvergate as both a facilitator and a prime beneficiary of increased crypto adoption," ARK reasons.



Major events next week include strategic updates from Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Royal Gold (NYSE:GOLD) on April 20, as well as investor days for Dye & Durham (OTC:DYNDF) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH). On April 21, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain (OTCPK:GMVHF) along with their U.S. venture BetMGM will host a business update event for analysts and investors. The event will provide deeper insights into the rapidly growing U.S. sports betting and iGaming business of BetMGM. A new forecast on the industry's total addressable market could be a share price catalyst for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) as well.



Conferences rundown: Notable conferences running during the week include the H.C Wainwright Spring Mining Conference, Linley Spring Processor Conference 2021, the Kempen Life Sciences Conference, the Jefferies Microbiome-based Therapeutics Summit 2021 and the Stifel GMP & Stifel First Energy Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference 2021.

Barron's mentions