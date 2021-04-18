Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

This article was amended on 4/21/21 to reflect an update to the chart showing the company's P/B ratio.

BDC Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) just completed its merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its balance sheet and portfolio are set to improve going forward. Strong portfolio performance and high earnings stability from a larger and more diversified portfolio support a 7.3% yield.

A look at Oaktree's investment portfolio and JV

Oaktree makes first and second liens to its portfolio companies and collects interest income in return. In this sense, Oaktree is a perfectly normal business development company with a focus on highly secured financial instruments.

The portfolio includes 60% first liens and 25% second liens and the total portfolio was valued at $1.7b before the merger …

FY 2020 First lien $1,032 60% Second lien $435 25% Unsecured $53 3% Equity $66 4% Joint Venture $126 7% Total $1,712 100%

The biggest industry Oaktree makes loans to is the software industry which represents 13.9% of investments. The top 10 investments represent 23% of investments which is comparable to the diversification profile of other business development companies. You will see later that this percentage drops due to the merger combination.

If you look at new investments Oaktree has been doing, 69% were first liens and 31% second liens. First liens are more secure than second liens and therefore have a much lower probability of incurring a loss. During stressful economic times, such as COVID-19, you want a BDC to have large investments in first liens rather than second liens to prevent defaults.

73% of all of Oaktree's new investment commitments in the last year went to first liens.

Oaktree also invests with Kemper Corporation (KMPR), a financial services provider, via a joint venture in senior secured loans of middle-market companies as well as other corporate debt securities. Oaktree has an 87.5% stake in the JV and total joint venture investments total $313m.

The JV invests profitably and contributes excess cash flow to Oaktree that is available for reinvestment.

M$ 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Net Investment Income $2.9 $3.0 $2.5 $3.7 Sub. Note Interest Payments by JV Partner: OCSL (87.5%) $1.8 $1.8 $1.9 $2.1 Kemper (12.5%) $0.3 $0.3 $0.3 $0.3 Total Interest Payments $2.0 $2.0 $2.2 $2.4 Excess Cash Flow $0.9 $1.1 $0.3 $0.9

Troubled loans in Oaktree's portfolio are just 0.03% and the JV portfolio is performing equally well with the ratio of troubled loans measured as a percentage of total loans being well below 1%.

Oaktree makes about $30m a quarter in interest income from its debt investments and a smaller amount in fee and dividend income. Interest payments have proven to be stable … because of Oaktree's strong loan performance and almost no defaults.

Balance sheet

Now that we have looked at Oaktree's portfolio and how it makes its money … we should turn to Oaktree's balance sheet.

The balance sheet is split three ways and includes a large portion of equity as well as floating and fixed rate debt. Oaktree has an investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch.

Oaktree targets a leverage ratio of 0.85x-1.00x and the actual leverage ratio, last line below, has fallen into this range.

M$ 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Cash $90 $51 $39 $24 Net Assets $752 $859 $915 $965 Net Leverage 0.82x 0.83x 0.74x 0.70x Total Leverage 0.94x 0.89x 0.78x 0.73x

Valuation and income from Oaktree

Oaktree is a BDC that deserves a larger audience ... and the merger could just accomplish this. Oaktree trades just below net-asset-value and this leaves upside through appreciation.

Oaktree has done a great job growing its dividend ... if you buy today you get a $.12-share dividend each quarter. Oaktree's yield is 7.3%.

Merger

Oaktree announced the closing of its merger with Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation last month in which OCSL bought 100% in a stock-for-stock transaction ... and the merger builds on and expands Oaktree's portfolio strength.

The new "OSCL" will have a portfolio that is valued at $2.2b. The percentage of first liens rises from 60% to 66% while higher-risk liens decline in representation. The merged company also maintains a zero percent troubled loan ratio and has higher diversification in the combined portfolio.

(Source: Oaktree)

The merger could result in a revaluation of Oaktree long term because the positive factors outlined above are improving its earnings and risk profile. Since the merger has already been approved, the risks associated with Oaktree relate largely to portfolio quality and performance.

Closing thoughts

The new, post-merger Oaktree has valuation upside. The merger improves an already strong portfolio and it can't get any better than a 0.0% ratio of troubled loans. The new OSCL is a BDC that deserves to trade at a premium to net-asset-value.