Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) looked like a very compelling investment opportunity when I looked at the prospects for the company early in December 2020, when the company went public. In a premium article, I concluded that relative valuations looked rather compelling, as I have initiated a small pair position, although I wished I had a bit more conviction to initiate a larger position.

The Thesis

PubMatic claims that it fuels the potential of Internet content creators through its specialized cloud platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The company was founded in 2006 with a mission that advertising decisions in the future would be driven by data and the analysis thereof.

This platform should fuel superior outcomes for content creators (publishers) and the buyer (advertisers). The company provides billions of advertising impressions and has smartly positioned itself as a neutral operator, a neutral stance is a big positive in this area of business.

I have noted that it is hard to see which technology and which operator are becoming the dominant player in this field, yet it is very clear that the industry is led by a giant which is The Trade Desk (TTD). Like so many industries it seems that those who are consolidating and innovating at the most rapid pace are becoming the dominant players in the future.

In terms of the valuation, the picture looked as follows. The company and selling shareholders sold nearly 6 million shares at $20, quite a bit above the preliminary offering range. With 48 million shares outstanding, the company was valued at just $956 million, as this valuation included a net cash position of roughly a hundred million as well.

The company generated $99 million in sales in 2018 on which it reported a GAAP operating profit of around $5 million. Revenues rose just 14% in 2019 to $114 million which was a bit concerning for me, as that pace of growth does not seem quick enough given the potential of the industry and the pace at which peers were growing at the time. What was promising was that the company grew operating earnings to $8 million that year.

For the first three quarters of 2020, sales were up 16% to $92 million, for a run rate around $130 million. With operating earnings already coming at $9 million in the first three quarters of 2020, I believed operating profits might even come in around $15 million for the year. With the company valued at 6.5 times sales, the revenue multiple looked limited as many technology names trade at double-digit sales multiples.

I, furthermore, liked that growth was actually picking up throughout the year with third quarter sales of 2020 up 32%. With a run rate of $150 million in sales and $20 million in operating earnings based on the third quarter results, the valuation looked compelling at just over 5 times sales, although earnings only came in around $0.50 per share.

The valuation looked intuitively appealing at $20 per share, yet this appeal was diminished quite a bit with shares up to $28 on the first day of trading. At these levels, shares traded at 8 times annualized sales and over 50 times earnings, yet this valuation looked compelling given the time frame and the valuation compared to The Trade Desk. This giant was valued at $43 billion at the time or 50 times sales. This was remarkable, as the growth of The Trade Desk in the third quarter was at par with PubMatic.

The huge valuation (discrepancy) led me to initiate a small pair trade, although I failed to have conviction to hold a very long position on the back of uncertainty about the rapid changes in the industry, as well as potential headwinds from changed privacy and legislative regulations.

And Now?

Few big corporate news events have taken place since the public offering in December, yet late in February, the company reported its fourth quarter results. The company ended the year on a very strong note with fourth quarter revenues up 64% to $56.2 million, with the pace of growth having doubled from the third quarter. The company posted an operating profit of $22.2 million in the fourth quarter alone! This was far stronger than I anticipated as the company is essentially posting sales at $225 million and $90 million in operating earnings here.

Let's not get carried away as the company sees first quarter sales at $38-$40 million while full year sales are seen at $180-$185 million, up 21-24% over the year. This suggests a real slowdown in terms of sales with adjusted EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $47 million. Note that this actually suggests a small setback from the $50 million reported in 2020 after a very strong near $27 million number in the fourth quarter.

If we exclude approximately $20 million in stock-based compensation and depreciation expense, this reveals $30 million in pre-tax earnings or about $24 million after taxes. This is equivalent to about half a dollar. This likely is conservative as the company holds approximately $100 million in net cash or about $2 per share as well.

The trade worked out beautifully as shares now trade at $55, for a $2.5 billion enterprise valuation. This valuation has pushed up forward sales multiples to roughly 14 times revenues and 100 times earnings seen in 2021. The fact that shares doubled is very impressive and seems warranted based on a low (relative) valuation in December and blowout numbers for the fourth quarter.

While the 2021 guidance looks soft, it most likely seems that this is driven by a conservative guidance instead of real operational disappointments. In the meantime, shares of The Trade Desk lost about 20% since December as these kinds of violent moves in the near term for similar shares look like great opportunities. In fact, the huge moves in both sides of the pair towards the right side made that I have closed out on both the positions here.