The Stock Market: Again, Another Week Of Historic New Highs

This is getting rather boring. But, this past week the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index closed at three new historic highs, bringing the total for the year up to twenty-two new historic highs.

Furthermore, the Dow Jones Industrial Index crossed the 34,000 for the first time ever on Thursday, while hitting two new historic highs on both Thursday and Friday. That made for eighteen new historic highs in 2021.

The NASDAQ index is just hanging out below its latest historic high which was reached on February 12, 2021.

What’s Going On?

The U.S. stock market has been “hot” this year. The big question is, what is going on that is causing the stock market to be so vibrant?

My answer is… look no further than the Federal Reserve.

For a more detailed look at what is going on in these markets and the role of the Federal Reserve in the market performance, look no further than my most recent “Federal Reserve Watch” post.

In that post, I wrote

Right now the Federal Reserve seems to have everything going for it.”

The stock market is rising, the economy appears to be picking up, commodity prices are rising, measured inflation is picking up, and the labor market seems to be gaining strength.

Since the beginning of the year, the actions of the Federal Reserve and the federal government have caused the reserve balances commercial banks hold at the Federal Reserve have increased by almost $800 billion. These reserve balances can be considered as a proxy for the excess reserves held by the banking industry. The total amount of these reserve balances totaled over $3.9 trillion at the end of the banking week ending April 14, 2021.”

And, “this seems to be the picture of what Federal Reserve officials hope to maintain in the near future. And, this is what investors have to work with… more of the same.”

In other words, the Federal Reserve seems to be accomplishing what it has set out to do and the investors in the stock market seem to be one of the major beneficiaries of the Fed’s efforts.

And, The March Is To Continue

One quote that stands out within this picture is that of Ryan Detrick, a market strategist at LPL Financial, who, in the Wall Street Journal, reflects that

Since 1950, when the S&P 500 was up between 5 percent and 10 percent in the first quarter, it was up for the next three quarters nearly 90 percent of the time, with an average gain about 12 percent.”

Mr. Detrick goes on,

Think about it, we don’t want things to get too hot,” but the current trajectory “tends to suggest the market will continue to have an upward bias.”

Support for this possibility can be garnered from the early first quarter earning results that were posted this week.

Especially, the news from the largest commercial banks point to a very strong year in terms of earnings.

There was also the report coming out from the International Monetary Fund that world growth would be exceptional this year. One reason is that the IMF believes that the United States will grow at a 6.4 percent annual rate this year, the highest growth rate in the past 40 years.

The IMF also commented on their belief that China would be setting some records this year in terms of economic growth. And, on Friday, China released information that the country had grown at an 18.3 percent rate in the first quarter, a record for the country.

The Policy Program

It doesn’t look like the policymakers in Washington D.C. in the United States are going to back off the stimulus “kick.” Many politicians are feeling the rush of the adrenaline connected with the fact that Congress has already passed one $1.9 trillion stimulus program and now is working on an “infrastructure” bill, not composed of all infrastructure programs, that could amount to $3.0 trillion or more.

The Federal Reserve has stated that it would “support” the federal budget programs in any way needed. Current Fed officials don’t want to take any chances that the economy could falter while they are in office.

So, the push is on and it appears as if one of the major beneficiaries of the government stimulus will be investors in the stock market. This has been the case since the end of the Great Recession when Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, sought to create a stock market “wealth effect” to stimulate consumer spending. Why should it not continue?

The Downside

Some analysts still try to keep an eye out for areas that might produce results counter to this viewpoint. Right now, it seems as if these analysts are really stretching to paint negative narratives into the picture.

Joe Wallace and Paul Vigna, writing in the Wall Street Journal, suggest several things that could “go wrong.” Rising bond yields might cause problems, as could a rise in pandemic-related setbacks. Labor shortages or disappointing economic growth figures could cause investors to revise their estimations of market growth. They suggest that even a lack of good news could cause unrest.

Stock market volatility during these times is not ruled out.

As some analysts would argue, this is still a time of radical uncertainty. We really don’t know all the possible outcomes that could happen. This uncertainty could cause a lot of market movement.

Summing Up

For the time being, the best picture of the near future is “more of the same thing.” The Biden administration and the Congress are going to try and push through some kind of additional fiscal stimulus.

The Federal Reserve is on board that it will support the federal government’s efforts in any way it can. Investors seem very confident that the Fed will keep its word about this support.

And, global economic health seems to be a given going forward, led by the Chinese economy.

What more could the investment community want?