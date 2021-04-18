Photo by choochart choochaikupt/iStock via Getty Images

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has been one of the stronger stocks in the market over the past year and reported an impressive Q3. Revenue came in well above expectations in addition to both margins and FCF floating in the positive territory, a big step forward for the company.

With the Q4 earnings report on the near horizon, investors will be looking for Fiscal 2022 revenue and margin guidance, which already seems to imply quite a bit of deceleration. Fiscal 2021 revenue is expected to grow ~38%, though consensus is estimating Fiscal 2022 growth of ~25-26%.

However, billings growth and new customer additions have been quite strong as of recently, which could provide incremental upside to Fiscal 2022. Even though consensus is expecting deceleration, the stock's valuation seems to be pricing in another strong year.

Data by YCharts

Elastic has been a clear beneficiary of the global pandemic, causing many businesses to increase their IT and software spend. With the stock up nearly 120% in the past year, investors should surely be satisfied with their returns.

However, the stock has had a nice 20%+ run in recent weeks, pushing their valuation close to 20x forward revenue. Valuation seems to imply another very strong Fiscal 2022 performance, on top of an incredible Fiscal 2021.

While I remain bullish about the company's fundamentals and long-term performance, I believe the recent run has pushed valuation a little bit too high. In the near term, we could see the stock be a little range-bound as investors position themselves prior to the upcoming Q4 earnings.

Given valuation nearing 20x forward revenue, I believe investors would be better off waiting for a better entry point. Yes, the company has long-term potential, but I would be a little cautious around these levels.

Elastic Overview

Elastic is a premier search company that offers three main solutions, including search, observability, and security. Essentially, the company helps users find documents, monitor their infrastructure, and provide security services. Given that their products are built on one technology stack, Elastic can be deployed anywhere in the world. Their technology stack can be run on any of the major cloud platforms, including GCP, Azure, or AWS.

Their search product, Enterprise Search Solution, enables companies to implement a user intuitive search function on their websites, applications, or data storage. This functionality is seemingly integrated into every product as users have become so accustomed to utilizing search functionality.

Within Observability, Elastic helps trace logs, metrics, and APM at scale. This enables companies the ability to monitor their systems with ease. Observability is a fast growing area of the market with the likes of Splunk (SPLK) and Datadog (DDOG) being some of the faster growing observability players in the market. Essentially, Observability helps companies monitor their systems and react to potentially harmful situations before they actually occur.

Security has become a prominent area of IT spending in recent years as hackers and threats have become more advanced. Elastic Security enables companies the ability to detect, prevent, and respond to cybersecurity threats. Elastic's solution combines endpoint security, threat/endpoint protection, detection, and response, cloud monitoring, and security information and event management.

Financial Review and Growth Opportunities

Q3 revenue grew 39% to $157.1 million, which was well above expectations for $147 million. One of the biggest drivers of the company's revenue growth is its subscription-based revenue model. This revenue, which represents nearly 95% of the company's revenue, is highly visible and recurring. In addition, Elastic has a nice stream of SaaS revenue, which is also very recurring. Of their 95% of subscription revenue, around 30% of this comes from SaaS-based solutions.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the company's subscription and SaaS revenue, their gross margins remain very healthy at nearly 80%. Elastic is still in their growth mode, meaning that are willing to spend nearly all of their gross profit back into the business, largely in R&D and S&M expenses. I believe Elastic will continue to invest in growth in order to expand its customer base and gain more scale. Over time, however, the company's revenue growth will decelerate (due to the law of large numbers) and Elastic will become more focused on profitability.

Source: Company Presentation

In the meantime, Elastic has done a great job expanding their subscription customer count, which increased to an impressive 13.8k, up from 12.9k in the previous quarter. Adding early 1k customers is impressive for a company whose total customer count is just over 10k, meaning Elastic's investments in sales and marketing is clearly paying off.

Additionally, Elastic has over 670 subscription customers with an annual contract value of >$100k. While this only represents 5% of their total subscription customer base, this is a significant area of growth opportunity. With a net expansion rate of >130%, this signals that customers are willing and able to spend more with Elastic over time. So while Elastic only has 5% of subscription customers spending more than $100k annually, I believe this figure will expand over time, further demonstrating the company's recurring revenue base.

Source: Company Presentation

One of the biggest challenges a lot of faster-growth software companies have is the inability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund their operations. This either leads to a debt raise, which increases interest expense (and further reduces profitability), or a dilutive secondary offering.

Elastic had previously struggled with their cash flow, however, as they have gained more scale and improved their operating margins, FCF has become more profound. During their most recent quarter, Elastic had nearly $20 million of operating cash flow and over $18 million of FCF.

While this only represents an FCF margin ~12%, it's a significant step forward from the FCF loss of 21% margin in the year ago period. I believe that Elastic will continue to scale and improve its FCF, thus, reducing the risks for outside financing. As FCF continues to improve and grow, the company will have more capital available for internal investments as well as potential M&A opportunities.

Source: Company Presentation

Not only are margins and FCF improving, but Elastic has a strong foundation of billings and remaining performance obligations. Billings growth was 41% during the recent quarter, marginally above revenue growth of 39%. However, given that billings growth is above revenue growth, I believe revenue will continue to surprise investors to the upside.

Potential upside is also backed by the company's impressive remaining performance obligations, which grew an impressive 65%+ and remains ~4.5x the size of quarterly revenue. This gives Elastic a long runway of future revenue that is highly visible and recurring, giving me more confidence in the growth algorithm for the company.

Valuation

With the company inching closer to their Q4 earnings report, they will likely provide annual guidance for the upcoming year. With revenue growth expected to be ~38% during the current fiscal year, there will likely be some deceleration in the upcoming year given the law of large numbers. Per Yahoo! Finance, consensus estimates Fiscal 2022 revenue of $743 million, representing ~25-26% growth from Fiscal 2021.

The stock has also had a nice 20%+ run in recent weeks, further adding to their already premium valuation. This has caused me to become a little more cautious around the name for the time being. Yes, there could be some upside if management provides Fiscal 2022 guidance that is ahead of expectations, however, I believe the premium valuation already factors in a strong Fiscal 2022 performance that makes it a little difficult to provide incremental upside.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Elastic has a current market cap of ~$11.5 billion and with ~$400 million of net cash, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$11.1 billion. If we assume consensus revenue estimate of $743 million for Fiscal 2022, this implies a revenue multiple of ~15x.

However, given the strength in billings and remaining performance obligations, I believe revenue can grow above the 25% level consensus is expecting. Assuming revenue growth is closer to 30%, which would still be a deceleration from ~38% in Fiscal 2021, this could imply revenue closer to $770 million, resulting in a revenue multiple of ~14.4x.

Nevertheless, the company's revenue multiple has remained high. After reaching an all-time high forward revenue valuation ~25x, the stock's multiple has contracted a bit, now closer to ~19x. At these levels, I am a little more cautious and believe investors could see a better entry point.

One of the biggest risks to the company is increased competition. With the likes of Datadog, Splunk, and New Relic all competing against each other, companies have several high-quality vendors to choose from. Yes, there is a lot of greenfield opportunities, however, increased competition will not only mean more challenges to win deals, but potentially lower pricing over time. Elastic also has a history of net losses and negative FCF. While trends are currently positive in recent quarters, the inability to sustain profitability and FCF could cause the company to find outside funding. As revenue growth naturally decelerates, investors will be looking for a trade-off between growth and profitability. For now, growth is the dominating force behind valuation, though, over time, profitability will start to play a bigger role.