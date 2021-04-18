Photo by SolStock/iStock via Getty Images

Today we will be looking at Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), which, as its name implies, is a REIT operating within the gaming and leisure industry. In our article, we will try to assess the company by looking into its business, its operating environment, and its historic performance against specific benchmarks.

The company

Gaming and Leisure Properties is a company that earns its income by acquiring, financing, and owning leisure and gaming properties and leasing them back to gaming operators on a triple-net lease. To those unfamiliar with real estate terminology, some lease agreements are net of building insurance, net of property maintenance and repairs, and net of property taxes to the landlord, thus being triple-net leases. These kinds of lease agreements are generally lower in price than simple leases, as the tenant is responsible for all of the above. On the bright side, as economic theory also suggests, this means that they don't have a lot of risks associated with simple leases and therefore they are considered safer investments. However, triple-net leases bear the risk of tenants breaking the lease agreement or asking for concessions in the case of high maintenance, repair, or insurance costs. It is for this reason why the companies often include tenant bonding terms within their lease agreements. In our case, in order for a Gaming and Leisure Properties' tenant entity to cease lease payments, it must reject the entire portfolio of their properties and declare bankruptcy, vacate all leased floor space while at the same time initiate the procedures to find a successor entity and transfer the gaming license to it.

Right now, through its subsidiary GLP Capital, the company owns a total of 48 properties, of which 33 are operated by Penn National Gaming (PENN) and 7 are operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR). In addition, another 4 properties are operated by Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) while one more is associated with Casino Queen in St. Louis. Also recently, the company signed an agreement with Bally's Corporation (BALY) to sell Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas for $308 million while at the same time lease the underlying land to Bally's under a 50-year term lease for $10.5 million per annum. Bally's and Gaming and Leisure properties also agreed for a sale and leaseback transaction for Bally's Black Hawk, CO, and Rock Island, IL casino properties, which is anticipated to close in early 2022.

Source: GLPI March 2021 Investor Presentation

As we can see in the map presented above, the company has a total footprint of approximately 24 million square feet in 16 States. The lion's portion of the rental revenue comes from the Penn Master Lease, which includes properties inherited by PENN's spin-off 5 years ago.

Source: GLPI 2020 annual report

The majority, if not all, of the leases contain provisions to reduce downside risks in various types of events while also containing long-term periods with rent hike provisions. For example, the company recently amended and restated the Caesars Master Lease, which is the agreement responsible for the majority of the company's square footage. What they did was to extend the initial term period from 15 to 20 years, while removing the variable rent component. Let me explain here, to those unfamiliar to commercial real estate, that commercial leases often contain a variable rent component on top of the base rent, which is connected to the tenant's revenues. While in good times this may provide better returns, it also helps to have the entire rent at a fixed level, from a risk-reduction standpoint. In addition, the new Caesars Master Lease agreement contained a land and building base rent increase clause after year 5 of the lease and annual rental increases. So, from a lease structure standpoint, we could say that the company is doing a great job in securing its income streams, as occupancy hit 100% in the end of 2020.

Financials, Debt, and Returns

From a funds from operations standpoint, the company is doing a great job, as FFO has almost doubled during the last 5 years. At the end of 2020, the company reported an FFO figure of $684 million while the respective figure in 2019 was $622 million, representing an FFO increase of 10%. Though it is a brilliant double-digit increase on its own, seeing it under the COVID-19 pandemic glass, makes it even more spectacular. The largest portion of this rise came from the GLP Capital share of properties, as FFO from the TRS segment was reduced compared to 2019. The reason for this decrease is attributed mostly to the mandated closures of the gaming facilities due to COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, according to the company's full year 2020 report, the increase in Net Income and subsequently FFO of the GLP Capital segment is attributed mostly to "favorable non-cash straight-line rent adjustments of $30.0 million on our Amended Pinnacle Master Lease, Boyd Master Lease and Amended and Restated Caesars Master Lease" as well as "higher building base rents as the majority of our leases incurred escalators in 2019". On a per share basis, however, the company reported FFO of $2.94 in 2020, while the respective figure in 2019 was $2.90. We can see here that the increase in FFO from the previous year is in the ballpark of 1%, which is virtually stagnant.

As we can see in the graph above at first glance, the company has underperformed the S&P 500 during the last 5 years. However, please notice the black arrow pointing to the pre-COVID-19 era. The company was in line with the S&P 500 or even outperformed it. Of course, the decline was swifter and more fierce after the pandemic hit, but this was expected as gaming and leisure are industries that are anticipated to be hit the hardest.

From a debt standpoint, the company reported a Net Debt to EBITDA multiple of 5.18x in 2020, which is a figure that is consistently being reduced during the last 5 years. Currently, the company has a total of $5.7 billion in debt with no significant maturities in 2021 and 2022. Gaming and Leisure Properties also has a revolving credit facility of $1.18 billion fully available. Also good is the fact that all of the company's debt is unsecured. Given that the company reports almost consistently ROE figures north of 20%, we could argue that its debt is a vehicle for further growth, rather than a burden.

Finally, in the distributions department, the company is currently paying $2.60 per share in dividends annually. This figure represents a forward dividend yield of 5.72%. With regards to FFO per share, the forward annual dividend represents an 88% FFO payout ratio. Although we don't usually feel comfortable with FFO payout ratios over 80%, we expect this company to grow fast in the future and the current payout ratio can be regarded as rather safe.

Conclusions

While we certainly wouldn't suggest gambling as a means of income generation, we would definitely consider a long-term core investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties. The company has proved that it can provide the best for its shareholders, even in unprecedented times. The triple net leases are well structured to remove much of the downside risk. Last but not least: We have written before that the post-pandemic era would be characterized by increased consumer spending, including gaming and leisure. In this context, we believe that the company will thrive and will continue to provide its shareholders with consistent and oversized returns.