With governmental unwarranted meddling into the nation's private energy industry and after an unprecedented collapse in usage, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) caught a severe cold with the final damage from the remedy, undetermined. In our view, Plains now falls into a category of a very unique, but also a speculative longer-term investment. The once proud vision of creating a one stop store transporting oil from anywhere to anywhere morphed into each dollar spent is precious. Let's seek to uncover the depth of the disease, the damage left behind from the cure and the investment opportunity on the other side.

Last Year's Performance

In spite of last year's massive collateral damage, Plains performed admirably. The company reached its EBITDA goal "via strong midyear S&L results buffering the negative impact of reduced volumes on our Transportation segment." The businesses generated almost $2.6 billion, in line with its guidance, but significantly lower than 2019. It sold close to $500 million worth of assets as part of its deleveraging process. We included a slide from its last presentation which displays the company's liquidity and capitalization.

Plains closed out the year at higher leverage than its target of 3.7 leaving deleveraging at the priority top. It is a more conservative managed company operating at lower leverages than some of its peers.

The company achieved a cost savings of $250 million with half continuing permanently into the future.

2020 and Before

We extracted a slide from the company's 2019 Investor Day showing the past history of EBITDA from its businesses.

The information in the slides doesn't flatter in any way Plain's performance after 2019. Fee-Based Segments increased from a very small value in 2006 to $2.4 billion in 2019. The S&L business, though cyclical in nature, manages approximately $300-$500 EBITDA yearly. During 2019, the company generated approximately $3 billion in EBITDA. For 2020, the company delivered $2.0 billion EBITDA from its Fee-Based business and approximately $500 million from S&L. Management noted that it faced "a reset of absolute production expectations of more than 2.5 million barrels a day... ." The market predicts pipeline capacity gluts going forward. The following slide again from the 2020 presentation report shows how last year's events dug deeply into production rates from the Permian region.

Continuing, for 2020, the company sold $450 million in assets for the purpose of generating capital without incurring debt. It deferred into 2021 additional sells hoping to achieve better pricing.

We included a table with the number of common units outstanding for the last 4 years.

Outstanding Units by Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 Common Units Outstanding (Million) 726 728 722 TBD

Even with the repurchasing of 7 million units in 2020, the change was immaterial. When considering the steep drop in revenue, shareholder value isn't likely returning to those recent $30 highs, anytime soon.

2021 and Beyond

The ongoing performance for 2021 doesn't show improvement. A slide from the February conference summarizes 2021.

The big negative, again, is a projected $400 million drop in EBITDA year over year. The FCF After Distribution improves becoming positive at $300 million primarily through a precipitative drop in Investment and Maintenance capital. Between 2020 and 2021, Plains lost 30% of its revenue. It's steep and for us longer-term investors, it just plain feels like fingernails scraping across a blackboard.

But, expanding on management's position with respect to 2021 and beyond, Willie Chiang, CEO, commented, "We implemented actions that improved our 2020 positioning by roughly $1 billion and expect to have strong positive free cash flow after distributions in 2021 and beyond." Continuing from the prepared remarks, "The collective result of these activities allowed us to activate a balanced equity repurchase program that aligns with our priorities of reducing leverage, improving our investment-grade credit metrics and returning capital to equity holders." It is about leverage first, lowering the common unit overhead and then about dividends. The 2021 plan spends three quarters of available cash (after distribution) on debt reduction and a quarter on unit repurchases. Past 2021 with an expectation for EBITDA increases, the company plans the "allocation to further shift from debt reduction toward equity holder returns."

Plains expects capital expenses for 2021 at $425 million with run rates past 2021 at $200-$300 million. It expects to complete the last major projects this year shown in the following slides. The first is the Wink-Webster crude line, MVCs ramping from 4Q21 into 2023.

The second, Diamond Expansion has a startup targeted in early 2022.

Once construction of the two major projects completes, capital spending drops with an expectation, for a very long time.

We understand that Plains, like all other energy transportation businesses suffered immensely, but Plains of the hand full that we follow, was the only business that significantly lost revenue. Significantly! We also continue to read that over the next few years, US crude oil production must increase not decrease to provide the necessary energy within the US and more importantly world an increase significantly above 2019 levels. With this predicted future, Plains might be in the best position for benefitting from this recovery.

In order to help investors understand the magnitude of any benefit, we generated a table for the last 5 years with EBIDTA against average daily volumes transported.

Transportation 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Average Volumes (millions) 6.3 6.9 5.9 5.2 4.6 EBITDA $1.6 $1.7 $1.5 $1.3 $1.1

Using Excel, we created a regression that resulted in $250 million EBITDA per 1 million barrels per day (b/d) transported. For Plains, to recovery the lost transportation EBITDA, it must increase its volumes by 2 million b/d. During 2020, the whole country lost only 2.3 million b/d. It is true that Plains will overly benefit from any new Permian Basin oil, but even with a 2 million increase in the next 3-5 years, Plains won't receive all of it. With changes coming from Permian of 2 million and 1 or more million from other parts of the country we see at most an additional $500 million in transportation EBITDA going forward. At 700 million units, the distribution might increase by $0.75 per unit.

We also looked at a short history of the S&L contribution and Storage. Companies derive S&L revenue from imbalances, an absent condition under the excess capacity circumstances of the pipeline market today. Revenue from storage hovered just north of $700 for the past 3 years. Plainly speaking, Plains hope for increased EBITDA resides solely within its transportation unit. That unit appears limited to $500 million or less in growth.

Sustainability Program

Similar to all other energy transportation companies, Plains is developing a sustainability program. The company expects to issue another formal report later in the year. At the last conference, management added that North American crude oil will be needed long-term to support growing global population needs and that the Permian Basin will be key to meeting those needs. Management also stated that growth may continue with only minimal capital.

The Nuts & Bolts of Plains with Risks

Plains found itself caught between the rock and the hard spot, suffering from a very bad head cold. We don't argue that management isn't wisely picking up the pieces and moving forward. They are. Its problem is the marketplace. When the fix is completed over the next two years, this company will operate at very low industry leverage and generate for investors $1.50 to $2.00 a unit in yearly distributions. The stock price might double from today's $9 value. But investors must remember, this fix isn't an overnight affair; it's a few or more years. For new investors interested in income, Plains will likely be a safe place. Don't expect a major sudden change in price and distribution.

Risks continue with the virus strapped economy and inappropriate government intervention into crude oil based energy. But when keeping in mind these risks, Plains might be a good and conservative no to slow growth entity. It is still sneezing and sneezing a lot.