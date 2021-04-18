Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Overview

Our children can often provide us with interesting insights that we as adults can easily overlook. This is the case with Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), especially with its uber-popular game Adopt Me, which my daughter adores. Her near maniacal devotion to the game left me pondering the overall value proposition of the game and the ecosystem that Roblox has built out. The Freemium model, where all the games are free to play with clever optional in-game acquisitions, is a proven winning formula readily employed in the gaming universe. Let us not overlook the social aspect of the platform where real-life friends can collaborate in the game in a safe manner free from predators that allow parents to sleep well at night.

Roblox Revenue

Source: Roblox

The RBLX platform is a well-established enterprise that generates net cash, unlike many recent, newly minted tech public offerings. The global pandemic was a boon for RBLX, as hours spent accelerated due to the various state of global lockdowns. The immediate spike in hours allowed for greater monetization of the platform, generating revenue exploding from 508 million in 2019 to 924 million in 2020. The spike in revenue nicely added to the bottom line, with net cash coming in at 524 million.

The initial guidance offered by management for 2021 has me excited with further boosts to average daily users plus a steep jump in revenue. For growth companies such as RBLX, in my view, the key metric is revenue growth, as profitability can be a focus once growth begins to stall.

Partnerships

RBLX is beginning to actively explore the use of partnerships that can boost profitability and expand brand awareness into the physical world. Companies with brands that appeal to the pre-teen and older demographic are coming around to the belief that the RBLX social platform is a way to build brand awareness outside of the traditional social media platforms. In essence, they are attempting to meet the customer where they are. RBLX has existing partnerships with Gucci, NFL, DC comics, and Nike (NKE), to name a few more prominent ones. The recent announcement of a partnership with Hasbro (HAS) has me excited as HAS’s sterling track record of monetizing assets with movies, toys, and other merchandise. Look at the magic they weaved with mature toy franchises, Transformers, GI Joe, and Masters of the Universe. HAS performance in a declining industry is nothing short of phenomenal as it has run circles around its once more significant yet poorly managed counterpart Mattel (MAT).

By licensing its IP to HAS to slap on Nerf guns, Monopoly, figures in the likeness of key RBLX characters, and various other brands (a strength of HAS), RBLX should generate a licensing fee. I would not be at all surprised if RBLX fee ranges in the middle double-digit range, providing a new revenue stream. Conversely, limited edition digital versions of popular HAS IP into the digital world of RBLX (Metaverse) should net RBLX a fee north of 60%, further augmenting its take rate from in-game purchases.

Risks

The RBLX story is an intriguing one, yet it comes with unique risks. RBLX is a high-growth entity that requires accelerating growth to drive the share price. The rule of high-growth plays is once revenue stalls, the share price begins to re-rate lower. The phenomena that play out on high P/E names is a massive sell-off that shocks many. A recent example is former pandemic darling Zoom (ZM), as the functionality of its platform became a must-have. ZM posted stellar revenue and earnings growth, yet since November of 2020, the share price is down over 40%. The reason is, you guessed it, revenue growth is expected to slow markedly in 2021. The market swiftly reacted, and they have re-rated the share price lower.

Utilizing management guidance for 2021, average daily users and hours engaged is expected to slow dramatically while revenue growth is expected to accelerate. It is impossible to tell which number will become the area of focus. If its revenue growth the stock will do well. If the focus shifts on usage, the share price will come under pressure.

The second risk investors will need to be comfortable with is the need for constant innovation in gaming. There are few guarantees the platform will host new and unique games that can maintain player's enthusiasm. My son was distraught when a new game he began was removed from the platform by the developer. Disappointment s of this nature may force users to seek other forms of entertainment outside the Metaverse, thus depriving RBLX of the opportunity to monetize.

Concluding Thoughts

I remain intrigued with the potential of the RBLX platform as I have seen firsthand the mesmerizing effect on my children. The story is a relatively straightforward one with some risk, as discussed above. I have taken a starter position and remain interested in how the story unfolds over the coming quarters.