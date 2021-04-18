Photo by strelov/iStock via Getty Images

Harvest Health (otcqx:HRVSF) has undergone a turbulent period as it shed non-core assets and refocus on just four markets. However, the company remains highly-levered from a balance sheet perspective which has resulted in higher beta for its stock. We think the beginning of recreational sales in Arizona this year will be the primary growth driver for Harvest and any progress on deleveraging will result in upsides. However, we are Neutral at this point due to balance sheet risk and historical volatility in share price.

(Company Logo)

2020 Review

Harvest Health reported 2020 results that showed continued revenue growth ahead of Arizona's beginning of recreational cannabis sales. The company has the largest footprint in Arizona among MSOs and its 15 stores began serving recreational cannabis customers in January 2021. Without growth from Arizona's recreational program, Harvest reported a 14% revenue growth from the previous quarter driven by growth across its footprints. It is notable that Harvest reported 85% revenue growth from last year driven by surging cannabis sales in Arizona and Pennsylvania, the two remaining markets for the company. EBITDA came in at $9.1M which was a slight deacceleration from the previous quarter and operating cash flow was negative $15M.

Looking back at 2020, Harvest delivered solid performances as it focuses on building its existing assets given its limited ability to pursue M&A. The strong growth in Pennsylvania and Arizona demonstrates successful execution and overall market tailwinds. Arizona should continue to deliver growth in 2021 as the recreational business has yet to be included in financials. Harvest is the largest operator in Arizona so it should benefit immensely from this development. We also expect Pennsylvania to be another growth market due to strong momentum in the existing medical program and the potential for full legalization in the next few years. After New Jersey and New York reached a deal to fully legalize cannabis recently, we expect other Northeastern states to actively discuss further legalization of cannabis such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Connecticut.

(Source: Author)

The story of Harvest during 2020 has been one with downsizing and reduced ambitions. The company suffered legal and regulatory woes that led to license loss and failed acquisitions, including losing Verano which just went public at a $5B valuation recently. Since then, Harvest has struggled with access to capital in the public markets and executing on additional acquisitions. In order to survive the cash burn, Harvest has been selling some non-core assets including most recently selling its North Dakota dispensaries for a nominal amount and previously selling its Arkansas and most of its California portfolio. Now that Harvest has pruned its portfolio to focus on just four markets (AZ, PA, FL, MD), the company has largely stabilized its operation.

Arizona : Harvest operates 15 stores that serve both medical and recreational customers. We will find out how much of a boost did recreational cannabis provided after Q1 results are released. We are optimistic about Harvest's 2021 growth outlook.

: Harvest operates 15 stores that serve both medical and recreational customers. We will find out how much of a boost did recreational cannabis provided after Q1 results are released. We are optimistic about Harvest's 2021 growth outlook. Pennsylvania : We have heard from many other MSOs that PA is a fast-growing market with tremendous growth opportunities. The state has registered over 500,000 medical patients, rivaling Florida. However, there are only just over 100 stores operating with a hard cap of 186 at the moment. Therefore, we think Pennsylvania will remain supply-constrained which supports pricing and growth for existing operators. Harvest has 9 operating stores with licenses up to 15 stores. It also has 47k sq. ft. of cultivation and processing capacity.

: We have heard from many other MSOs that PA is a fast-growing market with tremendous growth opportunities. The state has registered over 500,000 medical patients, rivaling Florida. However, there are only just over 100 stores operating with a hard cap of 186 at the moment. Therefore, we think Pennsylvania will remain supply-constrained which supports pricing and growth for existing operators. Harvest has 9 operating stores with licenses up to 15 stores. It also has 47k sq. ft. of cultivation and processing capacity. Florida : Harvest has 6 stores and is one of the smallest players with no real scale. We see limited opportunity for the company to develop its Florida presence due to its capital constraints. Florida has no wholesale market and every player needs to be vertically integrated. Harvest needs to scale up its retail and cultivation operations simultaneously which requires heavy investment and a long payback period.

: Harvest has 6 stores and is one of the smallest players with no real scale. We see limited opportunity for the company to develop its Florida presence due to its capital constraints. Florida has no wholesale market and every player needs to be vertically integrated. Harvest needs to scale up its retail and cultivation operations simultaneously which requires heavy investment and a long payback period. Maryland: Maryland is an interesting market with a presence by many MSOs. So far the market potential seems limited and we see it as a non-core market for Harvest relative to its PA and AZ assets.

Financials

A major reason for the discounted valuation at Harvest is its high leverage and fragile balance sheet. At the end of 2020, the company reported ~$300M of net debt including $100M convertible debt that is deeply out of the money. Given the company remains cash flow negative, the leverage has become a major concern for investors. Harvest currently has a market cap of $1.1B and trades at 40x EV/EBITDA which is in the top-end of the peer range.

(Source: Author)

We think the stock is fully valued at this point but there could be upsides from two areas. First of all, Harvest's EBITDA margin of 13% is below the industry average so there is significant potential for improvement. We think Arizona could provide margin improvement opportunities because Harvest could use its existing stores to serve both medical and recreational customers which will be very efficient. Secondly, the company could see multiple re-rating upon deleveraging events. If Harvest could issue new equity at current prices or secure other types of investments to repay its existing debt, we think the stock could benefit from a de-risked balance sheet. The first catalyst is executable and we will get an initial look from Q1 results while the second opportunity is harder to achieve.

Looking Ahead

We think Harvest remains a risky cannabis play given its highly levered balance sheet and small footprint concentrated on two core markets. While we also expect the company to report solid growth during 2021 driven by its Arizona and Pennsylvania operations, we think there are better options to gain exposure to growth markets. As long as the balance sheet overhang persists, the stock will likely continue to exhibit higher volatility and remain a more speculative bet than other leading MSOs. On the other hand, investors looking for higher beta names should monitor Harvest's progress on deleveraging and success from Arizona's recreational sales in 2021, both of which could have meaningful impacts on Harvest's financial results and stock.