Photo by VLG/iStock via Getty Images

In a Seeking Alpha article in December of last year, I described how sector-specific ETFs can and should be core holdings for investors interested in constructing a well-diversified portfolio built for the long-term (see Sector ETFs: Important Tools In The Investor ToolBox). Two important sectors of the market that are often overlooked by investors are the Consumer Staples Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select SPDR (XLY) ETFs. That being the case, it puzzles me why investment advisors and analysts seem to be constantly comparing the two and whether or not an investor should buy one or the other, or to time a swap from one into the other.

My advice for long-term investors: establish full allocations in both sectors and maintain them both throughout market cycles. With the possible exception of the dividend growth crowd, many investors these days are likely over-weight technology and growth stocks - companies that are more typically representative of the Consumer Discretionary sector. That being the case, it is important for those investors to consider allocating some capital to the less glamorous (some would even say boring) - yet still important - consumer staples sector.

Investment Rationale

In the "Toolbox" article referenced earlier, I presented the following sample portfolio template to give investors a high-level view of how they might consider designing their long-term portfolio investment strategy:

Asset Type Allocation % Cash (CDs, bonds, MM, etc.) Dividend Income Growth Sector-Specific ETFs International Precious Metals Speculative Growth

Source: The Author

But as they say, one-size certainly does not fit all. Each investor has many different personal circumstances and goals to consider when designing a well-diversified portfolio and allocating capital. These include age, working/retired, current income, pension and/or social security income, risk/reward tolerance, etc.

But the important point is that investors should take this top-down approach and first consider the left-hand column (i.e. what "Asset Types" do you want to invest in) and, secondly, determine what percent allocation level you want to put to work in each asset type in order to reach your long-term goals and aspirations.

As I mentioned in the "Toolbox" article, Sector-Specific ETFs can play an important role for investors who want broad diversification across multiple sectors but don't have the time and/or inclination to choose individual stocks in order to achieve that objective.

So let's compare the two consumer sectors and see why it is important to own both in a well-diversified portfolio.

Top-10 Holdings

The following graphic lists the top-10 holdings in both SPDR consumer ETFs:

Source: SectorSPDR.com (graphics combined & annotated in red by the Author)

The differences in the two ETFs are readily apparent by simply comparing the top ~35% of the two portfolios. In the XLP, we've got the relatively older and dividend-paying companies Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and PepsiCo (PEP) equating to roughly 35% of the portfolio. On the other hand, in the consumer discretionary ETF, we have relatively newer growth-oriented companies like Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Nike (NKE). Other than Nike, which yields 0.82%, the other two pay no dividend at all.

And that thematic difference is generally replicated through the rest of the top-10 and the rest of the two portfolios: we have generally older and dividend-paying companies in XLP, and generally newer and relatively lower-dividend paying stocks in the XLY.

Consumer staple stocks are demonstrating strong dividend and earnings growth. For example, XLP #1 holding Procter and Gamble recently boosted its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.87/share. PG yields 2.3%. Last week, PepsiCo released Q1 earnings that were a strong beat on both the top and bottom lines: revenue beat by $280 million and EPS best by $0.09/share. PEP yields $2.84%.

What these two ETFs do have in common is that they both hold many companies that have very strong and global brands. Both consumer ETFs will also be beneficiaries of President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan and the potential for an even bigger infrastructure plan. That bodes well for the future of each.

Why Own Both?

The reasons to own the XLP consumer staples ETF are three-fold: income, diversification, risk-mitigation, and valuation.

Due to the differences in portfolio composition mentioned earlier, XLP yields 2.50%, and XLY yields 0.64%, a difference of ~1.86%. That may not seem like much, but the difference in yield between the two funds is actually more than the current yield of the US 10-year Treasury (1.59%).

The next reason to own both is for broader market diversification. For investors who already have an allocation to the S&P500, Nasdaq, and DJIA through ETFs like the (SPY), (QQQ), and (DIA), respectively, you already own a slice of both consumer ETFs via the holdings in those funds. That said, you likely do not own the same weightings of each company as compared to the XLP and XLY weights.

Currently, the consumer staples sector represents roughly 6% of the S&P500, while the consumer discretionary sector represents 12.7% of the S&P500. Some investors likely own Amazon and/or Walmart (WMT), but possibly not both. Judiciously allocating capital to both sector ETFs can help balance out any discrepancies.

Risk mitigation is another reason to have an allocation to consumer staples. While both funds are likely to go up in up markets, and down in down markets, the XLP is generally a less volatile ETF as compared to the XLY because the valuation levels are generally lower. And, as can be seen in the graphic below, the XLP and XLY ETFs are currently uncorrelated by a factor of 0.24.

Source: SectorSPDR.com

In addition, note the boring old XLP's current P/E is 21.7x. That's roughly 50% lower than the P/E ratio of the more glamorous XLY (32.1x).

Performance

The following graphic compares the total returns of both consumer funds over the past five years and to the S&P500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100 as represented by SPY, DIA, and QQQ ETFs, respectively:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As can be seen in the graphic, the QQQ is the far-n-away winner and is up 222.4%. That has out-performed both the XLY by 80% and both the S&P500 and DJIA by over 100%. The XLP by comparison is the obvious laggard and is up only 50.8% over the past 5-years.

Some would say the graphic above is a reason not to own XLP at all given its market lagging returns. However, I believe the graphic above supports the rationale for investors to own a well-diversified portfolio across broad market sectors. That's because sectors rise (and fall ...) at different rates throughout the cycle, but if you are diversified among them you will - over time - be in a position to take what the market gives you. That might be especially the case given this long bull market with valuations arguably stretched across the entire market. Note the boring XLP's P/E=21.7x, 50% lower than the P/E ratio of the XLY (32.1x).

Also, note that the sample portfolio template above has two growth categories. That is where investors should try to out-perform the overall market, not necessarily by using the broad sector-specific ETFs asset class like the XLP and XLY.

The long-term performance of XLP:

Source: Sectorspdr.com

Two things to note in the above graphic: the solid 11.6% 10-year average annual return and the 1-month (as of March 31st) return of 8.3%, which shows how well the XLP did during the market rotation from growth to value.

Allocation

Full disclosure: I have a full allocation to the XLP consumer staples ETF and do not own the XLY consumer discretionary ETF at all. That's because I have a full position in Amazon and, several years ago, concerned about the lack of income and no exposure to either Walmart or P&G, I decided on a more diversified approach by scaling into the XLP ETF.

That said, allocation levels are important. For instance, on an allocation basis, I have roughly twice as much in Amazon as compared to what I have in XLP. But that is because my portfolio is much more tilted toward growth and because the XLP is about half the representation of the S&P500 as compared to the XLY. In addition, I have several energy stocks that throw off good dividend income, so I didn't necessarily need the income from the XLP ETF as much as I needed simply to diversify my Amazon position.

The point is, as mentioned earlier, every investor's portfolio should be self-tailored to fit his or hers personal circumstance, goals, and aspirations. That being the case, the allocations each investor makes into each sector-specific ETF might, and typically should, be different due to the other allocations within their portfolio.

ETF Basics

The following metrics were taken from the SPDR XLP homepage or FactSheet:

Expense Ratio: 0.12%

AUM: $12.2 billion

# holdings: 32

Yield: 2.50%

P/E Ratio: 21.7x

As can be seen, the XLP fund is very cost-efficient, is a big fund (no liquidity worries), throws off decent income, and is trading at a P/E ratio that is half that of the S&P500 (42.6x). That being the case, in a turbulent market downturn, XLP could be a relatively safe harbor.

Summary & Conclusions

My advice for investors is to keep a well-diversified portfolio so you are positioned to take what the market is willing to give you, mitigate your risks through diversification, and secure your long-term financial future. That said, all portfolios are different, and those investors who prefer to be more highly exposed to growth and don't care about income, likely will have little or perhaps no allocation at all to consumer staples. That said, if the market turns, they just might wish they had.

With the market at or near all-time highs, I advise all investors to scale into new positions over time. With free commissions, it is cost-efficient to do so and by buying shares over time you can't blame yourself for buying at the top and you will likely be able to take advantage of market dips.

I'll end with a 10-year price chart of the XLP ETF and note that investors could have done worse than have owned this ETF: