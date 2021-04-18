Photo by mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Crescent Point (NYSE:CPG) recently acquired Kaybob Duvernay assets from Shell Canada for CAD$900 million adding to existing debt and bringing total debt to almost CAD$3 billion. The acquired assets have promise but pose significant execution risks and expose the company to a higher than desirable level of financial leverage.

Whether this bold move pays off for investors will depend on management’s ability to execute and on sustained commodity prices of US$55 WTI or higher. Fortunately, current oil prices are comfortably above that level.

I have modeled Crescent Point’s operations based on what I believe are conservative assumptions of a CAD$23,000 capital efficiency and a 28% decline rate. I have assumed the US$55 WTI oil price translates into a CAD$55 realized price per Boe for the company taking into account the company’s product mix and the discount to WTI at which oil sells in Canada. Based on those assumptions, CPG debt should fall about CAD$500 million annually with the company maintaining a nominal dividend. Here is that model.

Using a valuation metric of 6 times EBITDA for the company’s Enterprise Value, I estimate a total EV of $CAD8.4 billion and an equity value by 2023 year-end of $CAD7.4 billion. With 580 million shares outstanding, that points to a potential share price around $CAD12.50 within two years.

By posting my financial model, I have made it relatively easy for readers to both adjust the estimates for their own assumptions and to model the downside risks if prices fall or production fails to meet efficiency targets.

Crescent Point today trades at less than half the price I project, and reasonably so given its exposure to financial, commodity, and execution risks. I am prepared to gamble this will work out well for shareholders and have purchased a few thousand shares and January 2022 call options at a strike price of CAD$4.00 on a few thousand more.