Crescent Point Is A Worthwhile Gamble

Apr. 18, 2021 1:24 PM ETCrescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)70 Comments13 Likes
Michael Blair profile picture
Michael Blair
5.68K Followers

Summary

  • Crescent Point's recent CAD$900 million purchase of Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets has increased the company's debt leverage.
  • The acquired assets have promise but are not without execution risk.
  • This bold move will pay off for shareholders if management can execute and commodity prices remain north of $US55 WTI.
  • I estimate free cash flow in excess of CAD$500 million annually which, if sustained, will rapidly deleverage the company and pave the way to dividends and growth.

Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA
Photo by mysticenergy/E+ via Getty Images

Crescent Point (NYSE:CPG) recently acquired Kaybob Duvernay assets from Shell Canada for CAD$900 million adding to existing debt and bringing total debt to almost CAD$3 billion. The acquired assets have promise but pose significant execution risks and expose the company to a higher than desirable level of financial leverage.

Whether this bold move pays off for investors will depend on management’s ability to execute and on sustained commodity prices of US$55 WTI or higher. Fortunately, current oil prices are comfortably above that level.

I have modeled Crescent Point’s operations based on what I believe are conservative assumptions of a CAD$23,000 capital efficiency and a 28% decline rate. I have assumed the US$55 WTI oil price translates into a CAD$55 realized price per Boe for the company taking into account the company’s product mix and the discount to WTI at which oil sells in Canada. Based on those assumptions, CPG debt should fall about CAD$500 million annually with the company maintaining a nominal dividend. Here is that model.

Using a valuation metric of 6 times EBITDA for the company’s Enterprise Value, I estimate a total EV of $CAD8.4 billion and an equity value by 2023 year-end of $CAD7.4 billion. With 580 million shares outstanding, that points to a potential share price around $CAD12.50 within two years.

By posting my financial model, I have made it relatively easy for readers to both adjust the estimates for their own assumptions and to model the downside risks if prices fall or production fails to meet efficiency targets.

Crescent Point today trades at less than half the price I project, and reasonably so given its exposure to financial, commodity, and execution risks. I am prepared to gamble this will work out well for shareholders and have purchased a few thousand shares and January 2022 call options at a strike price of CAD$4.00 on a few thousand more.

This article was written by

Michael Blair profile picture
Michael Blair
5.68K Followers
I retired as CEO of an Automotive Parts supplier, and manage an investment portfolio for myself and family. I have a BA in History from Royal Military College of Canada and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. I have a graduate certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU and graduate Diploma in Mining Law, Finance and Sustainability from Western University. My first career was as a fighter pilot in the RCAF, and, following my MBA I joined McKinsey & Company, Inc. leaving them for Canadian GE. I left CGE as a Vice President in 1984 and founded The Enfield Corporation Limited ("Enfield") which grew from 243 employees in 1984 to over 10,000 in 1989 when Enfield was taken over and I was replaced as CEO. In 1989, I acquired control of Algonquin Mercantile Corporation, renamed Automodular Corporation in the late 1990's when I turned it to focus exclusively on automotive parts sub-assembly. Along the way, Algonquin turned a few ageing drug stores into Pharmx Rexall Drug Stores Ltd., sold to Katz group in 1997 and today a major Canadian drug store chain. I have been a private investor since 1971 both directly and through a private company controlled by myself and members of my family.
Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

70 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.