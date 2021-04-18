Photo by photoMacgyver/iStock via Getty Images

How bad might inflation get?

It's a certainty that there's some inflation in the US economy at present. We've seen it in the most recent CPI numbers. The big question is whether this is just a transient blip of the start of a more general inflation in prices. I'm of the opinion that there's a risk - a serious one - of this being the precursor to an inflationary spiral. My biggest worry about this is that the administration, the US government - whether the political side or the Federal Reserve - is insistent that it isn't. More than that though, it's that they aren't even considering what I consider to be the largest risk, simple and straight expansion of the money supply.

If inflation does return then we need to be very sure of our investment stance. I'm not a gold bug so wouldn't recommend that. Nor other commodities as the process of wringing the inflation out of the system - if it arrives - will cause them to fall in value. But any resurgence of inflation is going to mean that fixed income instruments - bonds that don't have inflation protection for example - will be wonderful ways to lose money, to diminish your capital. Equities have a good chance of securing the real value of your investments. Within equities it will be already profitable, dividend-paying, stocks that do best. Those making losses now to invest for the future will suffer, in a milder form, from the bond problem.

Inflation will, if it occurs, mean that we've got to entirely rework our investment stance. Thus it's worth trying to work out how likely sustained inflation is.

Inflation isn't certain but it's possible

The old joke that there are more economic theories than there are economists has some merit - it's certainly possible to gain more opinions than there are economists in a discussion. My complaint here is that one view - a major one - seems to be being ignored.

More specifically, everyone seems to me to be ignoring the basic monetarist argument about inflation - that it is a monetary phenomenon. This doesn't strike me as being a great augury for anyone recognizing when it might arise, nor what might need to be done if and when it does.

Now, I agree, I think inflation is more likely than many other people seem to do. That's fine, both that other people disagree and also that I might be wrong in this. It wouldn't be the first time I've been wrong for example. However, it does still create that unease.

The administration on inflation

We're seeing a raft of pieces around the place talking about what inflation is likely to be. Not much is the general assumption. However, much of this opinion is really all coming from the same place, the administration itself.

For example, Dealbook in the New York Times, at Vox, even a sideswipe at Salon - not where I'd normally go for economic insights but indicative of the mood.

We've also the latest CPI figures:

(Consumer Price Index from Moody's Analytics)

The Moody's analysis agrees this is near all transient issues:

A significant amount of inflation in the U.S. isn’t developing; a good chunk of the increase in the March consumer price index was concentrated in energy. The CPI rose 0.6% in March, in line with our forecast but above the consensus for 0.5%. The CPI for energy was up 5% after rising 3.9% in February. Gasoline prices rose 9.1% between February and March. Food and beverage prices rose 0.1% for the third consecutive month. Excluding food and energy, the CPI rose 0.3% in March, in line with our forecast. On a year-ago basis, the headline CPI rose 2.6% while the core CPI was up 1.6%. Base effects contributed to some of the acceleration in year-over-year growth. This distortion will remain in place for a while and is why we are not putting much emphasis on it.

And OK, that's fine for the short term. What worries me is that so much of this is in accordance with the Administration's own view. That can be found here.

My problem with this is twofold. One is that I've observed Jared Bernstein over the past couple of decades and I wouldn't usually describe him as an impartial economist. Rather, a propagandist for policies already decided upon.

I should note that there's nothing wrong with being a propagandist, I've done the job directly - not for an American administration of course - myself. It's just that I wouldn't have trusted my own analysis to be impartial when I was doing that either.

That administration analysis is that there is no worry about inflation. It is all short-term, transient issues, most of which will go away soon enough. Well, that would be nice for the administration but that's not enough to my mind. Not a good enough analysis.

The Larry Summers critique

What that administration explanation really looks like to me is an answer to the Larry Summers critique. As with everything done by Summers, it's perfectly reasonable and possibly even right although not assuredly so. His point is simple enough, there's some limit to the amount of stimulus that can be done to the American economy before we try to push it over potential. At which point, of course, inflation returns with a bang.

The reason Summers is making this point isn't really about inflation at all. He wants there to be more spending upon infrastructure and investment. Therefore he wants less spent on simple checks to folks so that there is that more room for infrastructure spending before inflation arises.

Note that we can recast this all entirely within the Modern Monetary Theory framework. We can, possibly should, be printing money for government to spend until inflation turns up. At which point we can either stop printing money or increase taxes to destroy it again. We might think there's a different mechanism here but we come to the same endpoint - there's a limit to how much stimulus we can do and that limit is defined by inflation.

Which is basically what Summers has been saying. Even in this modern world of Federal Reserve funding, of no one caring about the deficit, we still face limits to how much we can spend. So, spend less on just handing out money and more on those infrastructure things which really do need doing. It's an entirely fair argument even if one might want to disagree with it.

The way I read the current words from the administration is that they want to try and refute this argument.

The Administration argument

The rough guide to their thinking can be found on the White House site. So, they talk about base effects and supply chain disruptions, pent-up demand, and all of those are useful things to think about. They come to the conclusion that they're all passing phenomena and thus nothing to worry about. They're probably right on that.

My problem here is that over the years I've had more than that passing acquaintance with the output of Jared Bernstein. The thing about which is what he doesn't mention, not what he does. Yes, OK, perhaps I'm being unfair but this is opinion here.

The thing that's not being mentioned is the thing I do mention back here:

Another way that we can think about this MV idea is that M is base, or narrow money. V is that velocity of circulation and the two together give us the wide, or broad, money supply. This is not in fact true but it's a useful way of thinking about things. And it's that broad money supply that determines inflation, not the narrow. Broad is also “low power money” and narrow is also “high powered money”, just depends upon which set of jargon we want to use.

(M1 money supply from FRED)

(Velocity of M1 money supply from FRED)

As we can see the M1 money supply (that's really base money, narrow) has leapt in this past round of QE. Because that's what QE is, the creation of new base money with which the Fed goes and buys bonds. We can also see that the velocity of circulation has fallen. So, we can imagine that the effect on inflation of the expansion of M1 money has been tempered by the reduction in V.

That is, no one is considering the money supply in our estimates of inflation. Which, given that Milton Friedman insisted that inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon is a bit of a worry.

OK, it's possible that Friedman was wrong about the always and everywhere. But inflation sometimes really is just more money chasing the same number of goods and services.

Why might we not get that monetary inflation?

There is a case against the idea that this increase in base money is going to produce inflation. It's the flip side of using the money equation in fact. If V, that velocity of circulation, doesn't increase then the higher base money supply won't feed through into a higher broad money supply. There are even reasons to think that for at least some of that larger money supply that will be true too. When banks were financing their lending by borrowing from each other we had a higher V than we do now when they're largely doing so through the swapping of reserves at the Fed. That's likely to continue, for at least as long as they gain interest on those reserves, so it's at least partially true that the M1 won't feed through into M3 and thus inflation.

However, betting that V won't increase at all is a heck of a stretch and a one a lot longer than I'm willing to countenance. For inflation really is at times simply a monetary phenomenon. If the velocity of circulation of money increases then we are going to see substantial inflation. That's my read of it.

This all being entirely independent of supply chokepoints, pent-up demand, and so on that the administration's economists are saying they're monitoring. And that's where I get really worried. These estimations of coming inflation - or not-coming inflation as it were - aren't looking, at all, at what I consider to be the largest risk. They're not even considering the basic money equation.

Further, this entire blindness to the money supply itself seems to be widespread. It's as if the press, at least, are just swallowing the administration view as being full and perfect. Which isn't, I submit, the way to treat the sayings of politicians.

My view

I am much more worried about the likelihood of inflation than everyone else seems to be. OK, well, I'm worried, they're not, so what? But what really worries me here is that they're not even addressing the most basic likely route of inflation - that vast expansion of the narrow money supply caused by QE.

Yes, they are talking about potential output, they are talking about pent-up demand, and so on. But not one single mention of the fact that M1 is now four times the size it was before we got into this lockdown.

I even agree that we can deal with this if inflation turns up - just sell the QE bonds back into the market. That will raise interest rates as well as destroy the extra money QE created. Good, we're done.

But d'ye see why I'm worried? The people who are supposed to be designing economic policy on our behalf aren't - in their public pronouncements at least - even mentioning this. Let alone making clear that they've a plan for if it happens.

What people aren't thinking about tends to be what they get blindsided by after all.

The investor view

I've long been worried that QE will lead to inflation. The entire purpose of doing this with bonds, rather than just straight money printing, is so that it is reversible if necessary. That the administration isn't even thinking about this route to significant - potential - inflation makes me think it more likely.

Thus I would recommend really thinking about the investment stance. Be out of fixed interest bonds for example. If Treasuries delight then it should be in inflation-protected ones. Real assets usually beat inflation. Stocks tend to at the least keep up with inflation even if with a little lag.

The real warning about inflation is that the investment stance needs to be into something that owns, not something that merely gains a fixed repayment. For nominal values of things will rise with the inflation - that's what inflation is - while nominally determined payment streams won't.

We have also seen all of this before as well. The 1970s were a terrible time for anyone holding fixed return instruments. We don't want to get caught again like that.

Yes, it's entirely possible that I'm being too frightened by this. So perhaps take this as advice to work out, in advance, the plans for what to do if inflation returns rather than this being a clarion call to do it now because inflation is about to return. My point being that this is a real danger and I don't think the policymakers are paying enough attention to it.

We face a real risk of substantial inflation. Time to work out what to do if it does reappear.