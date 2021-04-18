Photo by FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

In my last article about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), which was published in August 2020, I was bearish about the stock that was trading at $36.48 back then (split-adjusted). Right now, the stock is trading at $35.23. Did the bearish thesis work out? Well, not really. But was I wrong with my assessment of Rollins? I don’t think so. We are still talking about a great business, but the stock is still overvalued and not one of the stocks you should buy. Despite the recent 25% decline, I don’t think we are faced with a buying opportunity and in the following article, I will show you why.

Data by YCharts

Fiscal 2020 Results

Rollins Inc. reported very solid results for fiscal 2020. The company generated $2,161 million in revenue and could therefore grow its top line 7.2% YoY compared to fiscal 2019. The bottom line could also grow from $203 million in net income in fiscal 2019 to $261 million in fiscal 2020 – resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.53 and an increase of 28.3% YoY. The company could also generate $413 million in free cash flow – an increase of 46.5% YoY.

(Source: Rollins Annual Report 2020)

In fiscal 2020, the company also completed 31 acquisitions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. Rollins is now present in 71 countries around the world and has over 900 locations and franchises as well as 15,600 employees.

Great Business

In my last article, I already argued why I think Rollins is a great business – in this article, I will recap the highlights again why the business will most likely outperform competitors: Rollins has a solid balance sheet and the business can be seen as recession-proof (as shown by fiscal 2020 results). Additionally, the company has a stable management team and a wide economic moat around its business.

(Source: Rollins Investor Relations)

Balance Sheet

On December 31, 2020, the company had $186 million in long-term debt and $17.2 million in short-term debt. Compared to a total stockholder’s equity of $941 million, we get a debt-equity ratio of 0.22, which is a very healthy D/E ratio. In fiscal 2020, the company generated an operating income of $361 million and it would take only about half the company’s annual operating income to repay the debt.

During the last year, the company decreased the total outstanding debt from $291.5 million to $203 million. Additionally, the company had $98.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is enough to repay almost half of the outstanding debt.

We also have to point out, that Rollins has $651 million in goodwill (compared to $573 million one year earlier), which is rather high. But otherwise, the company has a very stable balance sheet, and we should neither worry about solvency nor liquidity.

Recession-Proof Business

Rollins is also a recession-proof business, which can already be seen by looking at the current results. In fiscal 2020, the company could grow its top line – despite a global recession and crisis. And when looking at the years during, before, and after the Financial Crisis, we can see stable growing revenue every single year.

Rollins’ business is only affected a little bit by seasonality as revenue is usually the lowest in the first quarter of the year and the highest in the second and third quarter. As bugs thrive in warm weather it is not really a surprise, that revenue for Rollins is the highest in the summer months. But aside from the seasonal aspects, Rollins' revenue is extremely stable, and the business is recession-proof to a very high degree. Pest control is important every year and as termites or bugs don't care about economic expansions, recessions, or the business cycle, customers will need the products and services of Rollins even in economic downturns.

Management Team

We also have to mention that Rollins is a classical family business. It was not only founded by two brothers in 1948 – John W. Rollins and O. Wayne Rollins – but is currently also run by the members of the Rollins family. And family members are not only holding key management positions within the company, but the Rollins family is also controlling about 55% of the voting shares. And being controlled by the founding family is usually a good sign as it leads to stability and consistency over time – for the business and for the shareholders.

Wide Economic Moat

And Rollins has certainly established a wide economic moat around its business, which is based on two aspects: the brand name as well as cost advantages. When talking about the brand name it is not so much Rollins as a brand, but rather the subsidiaries - and especially Orkin. The brand name is leading to pricing power and Rollins can increase prices every single year (every year in June, the company implements its traditional price increase program and is increasing prices at least 1%). As the brand is standing for high quality and good service, Rollins can not only charge a price that is a little higher than its competitors' prices but can also increase prices every single year without losing customers.

The economic moat is not just based on the brand name, but also on cost advantages for Rollins. These cost advantages are mostly based on the fact that Rollins is one of the two market leaders in a small niche it is operating in. As the total pest control market is a smaller market, it might not be so lucrative for big corporations and therefore Rollins is not confronted with that kind of competition. In its small niche market, Rollins has almost unmatched scale and it helps the company to be more efficient in deploying certain fixed costs (such as training or marketing expenses).

This is also visible by the numbers. Not only are revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow increasing with extremely high levels of consistency (we will get back to that), but margins are also extremely stable, which is a good sign for pricing power and a wide economic moat. Gross margin and operating margin are both very stable and are actually increasing slightly over time. And the company is also reporting extremely high returns on invested capital. During the last decade, the average RoIC was 28.74% - a very impressive number. And while RoIC declined in the last two years (“only” 16% in 2019 and 20% in 2020) these are still extremely high numbers.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

The high retention rates are also a strong hint for an economic moat. While in the residential pest control business the retention rate is only between 74% and 85%, the termite & ancillary business has a retention rate between 86% and 88%, and the commercial pest control has a retention rate between 86% and 90%.

(Source: Rollins Investor Presentation)

Growth

I think it is difficult to argue that Rollins is not a great business. And one aspect we ignored so far is the growth potential of the business. Management is pointing out that revenue increased with a CAGR of 6% over the last 21 years and earnings grew over 20% on average annually for more than two decades. Without any doubt, these are impressive growth metrics.

During the last decade, revenue increased with a CAGR of 6.71% and earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 11.44%. Free cash flow increased even with a CAGR of 13.14% during the last decade.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And when ignoring fiscal 2019, revenue, as well as earnings per share, are also growing with great stability and consistency.

CAGR Since 2000 Since 2005 Since 2010 Since 2015 Revenue 6.21% 6.83% 6.60% 7.71% Net Income 17.80% 11.76% 11.40% 11.32%

And in the years to come, we can expect Rollins to continue growing at a high pace. According to its corporate strategy, Rollins is focusing on growing the business organically, but the company will also focus on acquisitions. The company can increase its revenue by increasing the market share in the United States, but the company can also continue to expand globally. And with more and more people moving to cities and the rising middle class, there are a lot of potential new customers as the urban middle class is Rollins’ target group.

And as pest generally thrives in warmer climate, global warming could be another tailwind for the entire industry and also for Rollins (not just in the United States). Rollins is operating in an $18 billion industry (about $12 billion in the United States). In the years to come, the industry is expected to grow annually by a rate of 4-5%.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We certainly have to keep the high growth ratios in mind, when talking about valuation and a fair price for Rollins. Nevertheless, a P/E ratio of 66 – at which the stock is trading right now – is extremely high. The price-cash-flow ratio is lower than the P/E ratio, but 40 is still a high multiple, which can hardly be justified.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

In my last article, I calculated an intrinsic value of $38.04. In the meantime (December 2020), the Board of Directors has approved a three-for-two stock split of the company’s common shares and the intrinsic value would therefore be $25.36 right now.

As I used some cautious assumptions in my last article, let’s be more optimistic this time. When taking the free cash flow of fiscal 2020 as the basis (which is much higher than the free cash flow in the previous years) and assuming that net income can grow between 11% and 12% during the next decade (like in the past) followed by 6% growth till perpetuity we get an intrinsic value between $30 and $32, and the stock would still be trading with a premium of at least 10%.

But we have to point out that these seem like very optimistic assumptions, and at around $30 the stock would still be priced for perfection in my opinion. I already mentioned above that the stock is trading about 17% below its former highs, but in my opinion, the stock has further downside potential and cannot be bought at this point.

Conclusion

The performance of the stock in the last decade was not only driven by a great fundamental performance, but also by an expansion of multiples – making the stock overvalued at this point. Even when calculating with very optimistic assumptions, the fair value for the stock should still be a few dollars lower. Rollins is a great business with extremely stable margins, extremely high return on invested capital, a strong moat around its business, and is also recession-proof. But it is not a great investment at this point and I remain rather bearish.