Photo by Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

It seems that not a day goes by when I do not hear someone in the financial media express concern about the looming threat of inflation. This does make a certain amount of sense as the Federal deficit in the first six months of the fiscal year was $1.7 trillion, which even Jerome Powell warned is unsustainable. There appears to be little appetite in Washington to curb this spending though and in fact, the Biden Administration is proposing a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure package and another spending bill of indeterminate size. It seems that at least some of this new spending will end up being financed by the Federal Reserve increasing the money supply just like it did with the COVID-related spending. Ultimately, this growing money supply is certain to result in inflation, which will prove good for gold and other precious metals prices as they serve as a hedge against inflation. One way that investors can profit off of this is through a purchase of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), which is well positioned to prosper in the coming environment.

About Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada is a metal streaming company. This is a sub-sector of the precious metals industry that investors are not as likely to be familiar with as the miners that actually pull the metals out of the ground. Streaming companies support the precious metals miners by providing money upfront to allow the miner to develop a mine in exchange for royalty or streaming interests in the mine. There is a difference between a precious metal's royalty and a precious metals stream. A royalty entitles the company to a percentage of the metals output or the revenue from the mine while the streaming rights entitle Franco-Nevada to purchase some of the metals produced by the mine at a price substantially below the spot price. One of the advantages of this business model is that it is substantially more profitable than actually operating the mine since the streaming company does not have to deal with things such as paying the miners and other employees or assume the risks of things such as the mine being less productive than expected. This allows the streaming company to have interests in significantly more mines than an individual mining firm. Franco-Nevada has interests in 319 gold mines located all around the world:

Source: Franco-Nevada Corporation

The company’s global operations are nice because of the diversification and protection that it provides us against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other regional authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on a company’s operations within its borders. We saw an example of this recently when the Biden Administration unilaterally cancelled the permits for the construction of the KeystoneXL pipeline and rendered the money that TC Energy (TRP) invested into the project wasted. It may be especially important for us to protect ourselves against regime risk due to the fact that there is a long history of governments, particularly in less developed nations, doing things like nationalizing mines and other resource production. The only realistic way to protect ourselves against this risk is to ensure that only a limited portion of our assets are in any given country. As we can clearly see, Franco-Nevada has this and this should help ensure the general safety of the company’s operations.

As we can see above, only 54 of Franco-Nevada’s 319 mining interests are currently producing any metals. This is similar to peer company Royal Gold (RGLD), which I discussed in a recent article, in that only a relatively small proportion of the company’s interests are actually producing. This positions Franco-Nevada for forward growth as we can assume that the company will receive more gold and other precious metals once these mines become active and the company begins collecting off of its royal and streaming agreements. This would only be a continuation of the company’s historical growth trajectory. Franco-Nevada has consistently managed to deliver growth in every single measure of financial performance since 2008:

Source: Franco-Nevada Corporation

We can see that the company managed to deliver exceptionally strong growth in 2020. This is something that quite a few companies failed to accomplish as the pandemic forced many firms to shut down their operations. This included some gold mines in certain countries. The primary reason for the company’s strong 2020 growth is that investors pushed up gold prices due to inflation fears:

Source: MacroTrends

The reason for these inflation fears is largely the significant amount of money printing that the Federal Reserve undertook to finance the CARES Act and the central bank’s own stimulus and market support programs. We will discuss these things later on in this article. As Franco-Nevada’s basic business model is receiving gold and other precious metals directly from miners at very low prices and then turning around and selling them, an increase in gold prices causes its revenues and cash flows to increase. As we will quickly see, the fact that gold prices are poised to increase going forward should result in further growth.

One of the most significant new mining projects that Franco-Nevada has royalty and streaming rights to is Séguéla in Côte d’Ivoire, Africa. This is a large open-pit gold mine being developed by Canadian gold miner Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF). The mine is expected to start producing in 2022 and is expected to produce 143,000 ounces of gold in the first three years and then drop to about 100,000 ounces annually over the remainder of its life, which is estimated to be about 8.2 years. Franco-Nevada has not stated how much of this gold its agreements will net it so we do not know exactly how much of an impact this project will have on the company’s cash flows but we should be noticing an impact by the second half of 2022.

Another major project that Franco-Nevada is invested in is the Aphrodite gold project in Western Australia. This project is located about 65 kilometers north of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields. This gold deposit was originally discovered in the 1990s but for some reason has not yet been developed. The entire deposit is estimated to contain approximately 1.66 million ounces of gold, although no estimates have been released as to what its expected production will be. As with the other projects, Franco-Nevada does not state exactly how much of the mine’s production its streaming agreements entitle it to. The project is expected to start producing in 2023 though so we can expect it to begin to have an impact on the company’s financial results during that year.

One thing that differentiates Franco-Nevada from its peers Royal Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is that Franco-Nevada is not exclusively focused on the metals space. As we saw above, the company also has 82 streaming and royalty interests in the energy space. This business works the same way as the company’s metals business except that it invests in crude oil wells instead of precious metal mines. This business would thus be dependent on oil prices as opposed to gold prices and crude oil prices did not perform nearly as well as gold prices did last year, although they have started to recover over the past few months. This business is overall much smaller than the company’s gold streaming operation so it is nowhere near as important for its overall results. As such then, we can invest in this company mostly as a play on gold prices even though its business is not exclusively gold-focused.

The Bull Case For Gold

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase gold is as protection against inflation. Economists define inflation as a broad-based rise in prices throughout an economy and it is generally considered to be a natural phenomenon. However, it is actually caused by the money supply growing faster than the production of goods and services in the economy. This is because that scenario results in more money attempting to purchase each unit of economic output. This is currently the case in the United States, which we can clearly see by looking at the M3 money supply, which is the most comprehensive measure of an economy’s money supply. As of February 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the M3 for the United States stood at $19.6698 trillion. This represents a $4.1964 trillion increase over the $15.4734 trillion level in February 2020:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is a substantially larger increase than the amount of production growth that the economy saw over the period. In fact, American gross domestic product, which shows the production of goods and services in the economy, went down over the period:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The reason for the incredible surge that we saw in the money supply over the past year was the various programs and measures that the government and the Federal Reserve implemented to combat the economic effects of the pandemic. The largest of these was the CARES Act that was passed in March 2020. This bill had a price tag of $2.2 trillion, which makes it the largest spending bill in American history to date. As I discussed in a previous article, this bill was entirely financed by the Federal Reserve simply printing new money and using it to purchase the U.S. Treasuries that were issued in conjunction with it. In addition to monetizing this bill, the Federal Reserve undertook a few actions on its own such as purchasing various corporate bond funds that were also conducted with newly printed money. It would be fair to assume that the money supply is even larger now due to the $900 billion stimulus package passed in December and the $1.9 trillion package passed in March that was almost certainly financed the same way as the CARES Act, but is still too new to be reflected in the figures above. We can assume too that this money supply growth will continue going forward as the Biden Administration has been aggressively pushing a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure package and an “American Families Plan” of indeterminate size. Although tax increases have been proposed to finance it, these tax increases are unlikely to be enough and some portion would likely wind up being financed by the Federal Reserve.

This is exactly the kind of environment that stimulates inflation and we have already begun to see it. In March, the U.S. consumer price index was up 0.6%. That is the largest increase in a single month since 2012. It would certainly be reasonable to assume that this figure will continue to trend upward as the economy reopens and people begin to spend their stimulus money or newfound stock market wealth. Gold will benefit from this as it has the same features that everything else that rises in price does. In short, gold is in limited supply and it cannot be created out of thin air. Rather, it requires a great deal of human and mechanical effort to increase the gold supply. As we have already seen, Franco-Nevada’s financial performance improves when gold prices increase. The company should benefit from this environment.

Financial Considerations

One of the nice things about streaming companies like Franco-Nevada is that their high margins lend themselves to the company having an exceptionally strong balance sheet. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the net debt-to-equity ratio, which tells us the proportion to which the company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly owned funds. The ratio also tells us how well the company’s equity will cover its debt in the event of bankruptcy. As of December 31, 2020, Franco-Nevada had a negative net debt of $534.2 million. In other words, the company has more cash on its balance sheet than it has debt. This compares to fully $5.4438 billion in shareholders’ equity. Obviously, we can see that the company has an extremely strong balance sheet, especially for a company involved in the natural resources industry. This is something that should prove attractive from an investor’s perspective since it should ensure that the company can weather through even the most challenging environment.

Dividend Analysis

As already shown, Franco-Nevada has consistently managed to deliver growth in every relevant measure of financial performance over the past several years. This has allowed the company to steadily grow its dividend over time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even with this long track record of growth, the dividend yield is quite a bit lower than that of the companies that I typically cover. Franco-Nevada currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 per share annually), which gives the stock a 0.76% yield at the current price. While this is admittedly a fairly low yield, the company’s tradition of raising its dividend regularly should mean reaching a reasonable yield-on-cost after a few years.

As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want to find ourselves the victims if it is suddenly forced to break with tradition. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company’s free cash flow, which is the amount of money from the company’s ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that is available for doing things such as paying down debt and paying a dividend. In 2020, Franco-Nevada had a levered free cash flow of $423.2 million. This was quite a bit more than the $154.9 million that it paid out in dividends. Thus, it does appear that Franco-Nevada can easily afford its dividend and continue to grow it as the bullish gold price story plays out and the company continues to grow and prosper.