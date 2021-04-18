Photo by Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) has seen a poor share price performance coming out of the IPO gate as the offering was timed at a time when momentum in technology names was peaking. The timing was a bit unfortunate, or actually good if you are the selling shareholder, as shares fell back amidst a correction in technology names with Qualtrics showing quite some underperformance. This retreat and a solid guidance for 2021 means that appeal is increasing, but not compelling enough just yet.

The Investment Case

Qualtrics went public late in January as shares traded around the mid-forties at the time and in the weeks later hit a high around the $55 mark. I looked at the investment case for this company, as it was somewhat unusual. After all, the company has been spun off from German software giant SAP (SAP) which acquired the company less than two years earlier and took advantage of the conditions in financial markets to sell out of (part) of the company again.

Qualtrics is active in the so-called experience management software class, a new segment within software as the company aims to serve "monumentals", those organizations which look to explore areas where other organizations do not want, or cannot go. The specific aid of the company to help its client succeed relates to closing the gap between what business think is happening and how consumers experience this. (Big) differences in this perception can have huge consequences for churn, failed product launches, and brand irrelevance.

These qualities attracted SAP to pay $8 billion for the company in January 2019. Just two years later Qualtrics was priced at $30 per share, which gave the company a $15.1 billion valuation at the offer price, essentially twice the purchase price by SAP two years earlier. In fact, shares rose to $44 per share on the first day of trading, for essentially a $22 billion valuation, nearly three times that original purchase price.

When looking at the actual numbers, I noted that the company generated $402 million in revenues in 2018, the year ahead of the SAP purchase as that revenue base was accompanied by an operating loss of $33 million. Revenues rose 47% to $591 million in 2019, as losses exploded (likely related to the purchase by SAP).

Revenues for the first three years of 2020 rose 32% to $550 million, accompanied by a $248 million operating losses. Preliminary fourth quarter revenues were pegged at $213 million, up 23% on the year before. That suggested $763 million in 2020 sales, for a 29 times sales multiple. This looks like a steep multiple given the pace of annual growth, even as fourth quarter losses were expected to fall to just $10-$13 million.

The combination of the valuation discussion above, the slower pace of growth, and the ever-increasing sales multiples made me very cautious, as quite a bit has happened ever since early February.

Boom-Bust

After shares ended the first day of trading at $44, shares rose to levels in the mid-fifties in the days thereafter, as Qualtrics became one of the poster boys of the sell-off in technology names in the weeks which followed. Shares have sold off quite aggressively and now trade at $33, down 40% from the high, yet actually still up 10% from the offer price.

The fourth quarter results were in line with the numbers communicated alongside the IPO. More important is the outlook for the current year with total sales seen at a midpoint of $952 million, up 25% on the year with growth largely in line with the 24% increase in sales reported in 2020.

Non-GAAP operating losses are seen between 4 and 5% of sales which is in line with the 2020 losses of 4%. While this sounds limited, and it is, it does exclude stock-based compensation expenses which are huge in the case of Qualtrics, running at $224 million in 2020. With a current $17 billion equity valuation, the company trades around 18 times forward sales which means that multiples have contracted quite a bit yet still look somewhat high given the percentage increase in sales.

With sales multiples having compressed quite a bit amidst the continuation of growth and significant pullback in the share price, the risk-reward seems to have improved quite a bit. While I am quite compelled to see 25% growth anticipated this year, the lack of operating leverage is disappointing, but on the other hand, expectations have come down as well. Additionally, the company is still moving more towards subscription basis, as the remaining revenue obligations keep increasing, suggesting that the reported sales numbers understate the true pace of growth here.

A Final Word

Following the recent price action and solid guidance for the current year, the risk-reward has only improved over the past few weeks, although it must be said that the entire technology sector has seen a bit of a sell-off over the past two months, although some names have recovered quite spectacularly already in recent weeks.

The fact that appeal is increasing should not be confused with an opinion that shares look appealing here. If forward sales multiples might contract to roughly 12 times sales, representing another 20% downside from here, I might be slowly compelled to initiate a small position.

Here and now the overall valuation remains high enough certainly as economic losses remain high while the sell-off in other names has improved the appeal of some of those shares quite a bit. I am compelled to the technology and somewhat "held-back" growth as this name too is moving to a full SaaS business model, yet I am not just buying yet.