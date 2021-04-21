T. Rowe Price's Entry Into ETF World Off To A Slow Start

Photo by RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is one of the largest asset managers in the world (ranked 22nd as of 6/30/20), with almost $1.5 Trillion in assets under management (AUM). Most of the firm’s assets are held in retirement accounts, with Mutual Funds being their main financial product and revenue source.

One of the big challenges for asset managers has been the pressure to compete on fees. Many ETFs available today have fees under .10%, while the average equity mutual fund management fee is about 1.40%. Most ETFs track market indexes, whereas mutual funds are more likely to be actively managed, which firms use to justify their higher fees. CEFs' average annual fees sit at 1.09%, though it's not unusual to see fees in the 3%-4% range when leverage is employed.

From reviewing T. Rowe Price's last quarterly report, it appears their mutual funds average about 1.00% in fees. While they are well below the industry average there, their ETFs all charge .50% or more in fees, which is above the average (.40%) and considerably above what Vanguard and many Fidelity ETFs charge. Of course, superior performance reduces investor concern about fees.

T. Rowe Price's ETFs

These descriptions were all pulled from the August 2020 press release. All four will be actively managed (versus index-based), giving some justification for the higher fees. Since their launch last August, the four ETFs have a combined AUM of $190m: TCHP - $86m; TDVG - $44; TEQI - $29m; TGRW - $31m. That is about 1% of the assets in the T. Rowe Price (aka TRP) Mutual funds. This seems to me to be a slow start. Each ETF has an equivalent Mutual Fund managed by the same team of managers. Since the ETFs have minimal history, I will compare the TRP Mutual Funds against Fidelity’s Mutual Fund entry in the same category to get a better idea of potential performance. I will do some minor comparisons between the T. Rowe Price and Fidelity funds too.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (Ticker: TCHP)

Seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing in common stocks of large and medium-sized blue chip companies that have the potential for above-average earnings growth and are well established.

Managed by Larry Puglia, who maintains a 26-year tenure as portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (PABGX). Mr. Puglia has 30 years of total investment experience, 29 of which have been with T. Rowe Price.

Net expense ratio is 0.57%.

Compared to the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth MF (FBGRX), TCHP has lower Tech and Cyclical weights, which might explain why TCHP has lagged behind FBGRX recently. TCHP holds fewer stocks (135 vs 546) yet the Top 10 concentration is close (46% vs 42%).

The above chart shows the MF version of TCHP was beating Fidelity's Blue Chip Growth MF until recently. Since its launch, the TRP ETF and MF have moved in tandem, which isn't surprising since they have the same managers. That is the case for the other funds that follow too.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (Ticker: TDVG)

Seeks dividend income and long-term capital growth by investing the majority of its assets in the common stocks of dividend-paying companies expected to increase their dividends over time.

Managed by Thomas Huber, who has 25 years of experience at T. Rowe Price and has been portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX) since 2000.

Net expense ratio is 0.50%.

TDVG is very concentrated as it holds only 106 stocks, though the Top 10 accounts for a reasonable 28%. The key word in the ETF's name is "growth", as the current yield is under 1% and with 19% in low-yielding Tech stocks. I doubt income investors would ever want to own this, or any dividend-growth funds for their current yield. The strategy is based on the concept that stocks with faster growing payouts will also have faster raising stock prices. Whether research bears that out is unknown to this author. FDGFX is even more entrenched in that concept as 28.5% of their AUM is in Tech stocks, with Consumer Cyclicals being the second ranked sector.

Here the Fidelity MF was doing better until the TRP MF caught up this year.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (Ticker: TEQI)

Seeks high level of dividend income and long-term capital growth by investing most of its assets in common stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued.

Managed by John Linehan, who has served as portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (PAFDX) for four years. Mr. Linehan has 30 years of investment experience, 21 at T. Rowe Price, and is the former head of the firm's U.S. Equity division.

Net expense ratio is 0.54%.

Following the pattern of the other ETFs, TEQI owns only 112 stocks. Despite the name including "income", the yield is only 1.4%, though that matches Fidelity's Equity-Income fund (FEQIX). Financials and Health Care are the largest sector exposures and ones with some of the highest average yields. Unlike the other ETFs that focus on Large-Cap stocks, this ETF has over 32% in Mid- and Small-Cap stocks. The sector weights used by FEQIX match closely to TEQI, so TRP is doing a superior job of picking winning stocks.

Here is a fund that competes well with the Fidelity offering.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (Ticker: TGRW)

Seeks long-term capital growth and invests in companies that have one or more of the following: superior growth in earnings and cash flow, ability to sustain earnings momentum even during economic slowdowns, occupation of a lucrative niche in the economy, and ability to expand even during times of slow economic growth.

Managed by Joseph Fath, who has 19 years of investment experience, 17 at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Fath has been portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund (PRGFX) for six years.

Net expense ratio is 0.52%.

This ETF seems to be a more concentrated version of TCHP, with Tech & Cyclicals comprising 55% of the portfolio versus 48.5% in TCHP. TGRW owns more Mid-Cap stocks (8.4% vs 3.9%), indicating the managers are more willing to look at non-LC stocks. That said, 8 of the Top 10 are in both ETFs. Currently, TGRW pays no dividend. Here, FDGRX is doing a better job of stock selection as the sector weights closely match.

TRP will need to get much better at picking growth stocks to compete in this sector.

Portfolio Strategy

As an investor, once I pick a segment of the market I want to invest in, the next (and important) step is finding the best fund based on performance and risks taken that will provide me that exposure. The TRP Equity-Income ETF would be the only one I would include in my search for the best fund to use.

As for T. Rowe Price, they face a dilemma. The four Mutual Funds they offer that parallel their ETFs average 27bps in more fees to the company than the new ETFs do. So while they need ETFs to compete against other low-fee ETFs, any cannibalization of their own Mutual Funds will hurt their bottom line. They also risk being sued for excessive fees as a retirement account sponsor, their bread and butter as has happened to many other retirement account sponsors.

Final Thoughts

While fees are important, CAGR and the risk level of the fund is the “bottom line” for most investors. Actively managed funds provide investors with the possibility of “beating the market”, though a study by Vanguard found that 18% of active mutual fund managers beat their benchmarks over a 15-year period. Just increasing your CAGR from 7% to 8% on an initial $100,000 investment adds over $41,000 to your Net Worth after 15 years!