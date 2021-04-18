Photo by David Becker/Getty Images News via Getty Images

The more than two-year-old and still going chip shortage turns out to be a blessing for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Unlike other tech firms, Intel with its own fabs was able to produce 30% year-to-date return for its shareholders. This is in a sharp contrast to its archenemy Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) -10%. Aided by the new CEO, the sleeping giant has been regenerated in more than one way. In this post, I estimate Intel’s valuations amid all the recent changes.

New CEO and new active investors generate new enthusiasm. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is expected to restore strong execution. Its tiled chip approach will refocus performance at the “system” (portfolio) level. It can highly customize chip solutions for workloads, especially for cloud customers. Gelsinger reiterated the strategic roadmap against AMD, i.e., the April 2021 launch of Ice Lake for servers, with Sapphire Rapids ramping up in 2022, and Alder Lake PC CPUs will be later 2021 (Exhibit 1). Intel is also touting its Foveros stacked-packaging technology as a competitive advantage in multi-die chips, both for its own chips and in its Foundry business.

After Reuters reported hedge fund Third Point has taken an $1B stake in INTC, “active investors” are looking to push towards (1) a separation of the company's chip design and fabrication operations, and (2) urgently addressing Intel's "human capital management" issue, stating many of its key chip designers have fled and those remaining are "demoralized by the status quo." While the $1B INTC stake (or 0.5% stake) is a small percentage, Intel noted it welcomes shareholder feedback and is willing to engage with Third Point.

Reenter the Foundry Space. Intel has a better chance this time around with increased customer interest in having local leading-edge supply. The renewed efforts on becoming a contract manufacturer is an audacious step but has a better chance to bear fruit over the next few years. Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), Ericsson (ERIC), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Qualcomm (QCOM) are a few potential customers that have expressed interest in Intel’s Foundry Services. It’s becoming clearer that countries and regions such as the US and European Union do not want to be beholden to TSMC (TSM) and to a lesser extent Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) given the concentration of manufacturing in Asia.

Ice Lake to Slow Down Market Share Loss to AMD’s Milan. Intel's Ice Lake will test whether it can slow server CPU market share loss to AMD’s new launch Milan. Intel claims a 46% performance improvement vs. the prior generation. Ice Lake is intended to keep up with changing data center workloads which increasingly include AI, crypto, and 5G. AI performance for Ice Lake beat second-generation Xeons by 1.74X, with slightly lower uplift on image recognition and image classification. Intel also released “internal benchmark” scores placing Ice Lake at up to “1.5X” the performance of AMD Epyc 7763 CPU and “1.3X” the performance of Nvidia’s A100 GPU.

Intel is also ramping up production of Ice Lake. At least 200,000 Ice Lake Xeon parts have already shipped for revenue in Q1 2021, including to numerous cloud service providers, more than 50 ODMs and OEMs, at least 15 telecom equipment manufacturers, and 20+ HPC customers. The product is likely widely deployed at Azure and other clouds, and available via server partners Dell (DELL) and HPE. Server CPU share over the next few quarters amid stronger cloud and corporate server volume will show whether Intel can steady data-center sales growth. Intel’s assets across CPU, GPU, FPGA, networking, and storage silicon present a strong proposition for a variety of cloud, AI, 5G, and edge workloads. Improved execution remains key amid a wider launch of its Foundry business.

Intel’s “system” portfolio advantage may have a limited shelf life. Intel frequently brags about its size and portfolio advantages. Intel’s system includes dedicated AI accelerators, FPGAs, Optane memory, Ethernet NICs, etc. These technologies can be bundled together to make a bigger offering for data centers than just CPUs, allowing Intel to offer reduced total cost of ownership. However, since Intel launched Cooper Lake last summer, AMD has announced it intends to acquire FPGA maker Xilinx, whose products also include smart NICs. Nvidia (NVDA), fresh off its purchase of smart NIC supplier Mellanox in 2019, is also in the process of acquiring CPU IP giant Arm. Arm-based data-center CPUs are making headway in both HPC and data center. And during Arm’s recent v9 architecture launch, the company said it will increase hardware support for AI across its entire portfolio, including CPUs for HPC and data center. Therefore, Intel’s system card may not be as effective in the coming years as it is today.

Ice Lake vs. Milan: A Showdown or A Slowdown of Server Share Change. With Milan’s new workload, AMD poised to gain further share in 2021. AMD may have about 7%-8% share of the x86 server CPU market, it is reasonably expected that Intel may likely lose another 2-3 percentage points of market share in 2021 and likely into 2022. The “silver lining” for Intel is that (1) AMD’s upside could be limited due to supply constraints, and (2) Intel’s Ice Lake at a lower price range with competitive performance may slow down the loss of server market share at 1% a year. Using consensus forecast of AMD future revenue share vs. Intel revenue share as a proxy for future market share, AMD may gain at least 3% total CPU market share (from 15.14% to 18.42%) by 2022. It should be noted that historically, AMD share price has been very sensitive to the changes in market share. For every 1% server market share increase, it will add $10 to AMD’s share price. In the meantime, 1% market share loss will cost Intel $3 per share. So if Ice Lake can slow down 1% server market share loss per year, it will add $3 to Intel share price.

The success of the new Foundry business unit is not a done deal. There is a doubt that how much government funding that Intel will get from the government. The way the CHIPS Act is written; it is estimated that there may be $3-$5 billion going INTC’s way more likely than $20B. AZ tax breaks would be on profitability of that facility leaving the bulk of the investment for the company. Furthermore, Intel’s history in Foundry and pattern of disappointing customers do not help either. The $100B Foundry TAM seems ambitus at this time since Intel’s 7nm is well behind TSMC who already shipped 5nm since 2H20. Intel plans to offer x86 as IP within its Foundry also looks challenging since it is not certain that many non-compute customers that want x86. Intel may also worry about the self-cannibalization risks that existing DC customers may moving from products to Foundry/IP.

New Foundry announcements were overshadowed by disappointing financial guidance. FY guidance was disappointing as revenue was actually below despite the hot PC market (in contrast AMD growing near 40%), while GMs and FCF were well below. FY21 guide is below consequence and FY22 looks likely worse. Q1 revenue and EPS will exceed guidance due to a strong NB market but the FY guide was below: $72B (vs. Street $72.65), GM of 56.5% (vs. Street 58.1%), EPS of $4.55 (vs. $4.78), Capex of $19.7B (vs. $14.6B), and FCF of $10B (vs. 17.3B). FY22 wasn’t provided but GMs exit lower than the 56.5% while capex likely pushes higher with the bulk of the Foundry spend.

Tight Rocket Lake CPU allocations due to substrate shortage will continue through 2023. Intel CPUs have had a free run of the proverbial house for a while now and CPU prices have been consistently affordable. However, based on Wccftech, this is something that could change later this year due to substrate shortages affecting the entire semiconductor industry - including Intel. While Intel Q1 allocations for Rocket Lake are quite good, Q2 allocations for Rocket Lake are going to be hit hard. Allocations will be favored towards the top of the stack first, Core i9; so Core i7 and Core i5 will be the most impacted. The following is Intel’s reply to a Wccftech’s inquiry regarding the substrate shortage:

"As we have said in the Financial Outlook press release on March 23rd, demand for semiconductors and Intel products is very strong. We’ve been expanding our capacity to meet this demand and, as a result, we expect to grow our annual client CPU supply double-digits year-over-year versus 2020. However, the unprecedented global demand for semiconductor components and substrates is a challenge for many industries, including ours. We are actively working with our supply chain partners to increase the availability of third-party materials and components to further improve output for our processors and also support the broader PC ecosystem."

Finally, Intel generates roughly 15% of sales from HP, 15% of sales from Dell, and 12% of sales from Lenovo. Therefore, any major share losses or shift in order patterns at HP, Dell, or Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) could impact Intel’s results.

Sum Them Up: Intel’s Valuation

Using the forward-looking case described above, I will price Intel’s shares on its base case scenario. Instead of computing how Intel shares "should be" valued, i.e., fair value, I examine the process how Intel shares are actually priced, relative to the relevant fundamentals. To this goal, I first identified the financial metrics that have regularly driven Intel price movements, i.e., forecast revenue, EPS, gross margin, capex, and free cash flow. Using the data from a 4-year "moving window" over time, I estimated a moving historical relationship between these financial metrics and Intel share prices (multiple regression). Then I assume that the most recent relationship estimated by the end of 2020 is stable enough to be used to forecast Intel share prices in 2021 and 2022. Using the consensus forecast of the financial metrics in 2021 and 2022, I estimated the corresponding Intel base model prices for the same time points. For example, Intel’s base case price, per Q1’s forward financials, should be around $57 (Figure 1 and Table 1).

Intel Shares Re-rated

In Figure 1, I showed how Intel price targets derived by this procedure should have looked like (in red), compared with the actual Intel stock prices (in red) over the long run. Since 2019, Intel's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me confidence about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at these forward fundamental metrics in pricing Intel shares. In a further close-up, I showed the future quarterly target prices in Figure 1 and Table 1 from 1Q 2020 through 4Q 2023. They predicted Intel price moves from $62 at 1Q 2022, $598 at Q1 2022, to $70 by 4Q 2023 (the black dotted line). It should be clear that Intel’s shares exhibit less than exciting appreciation in the next two years, reflecting mainly the unexciting revenue and EPS estimates from overall declining PC demand which Intel draws more than 50% revenue from.

In addition to the base model price, I added the share value impact of each relevant event discussed above. Assuming Ice Lake can slow down 1% server market share loss to AMD a year, it will add $3 a share for Intel. If Arizona fabs were to deliver by 2023, it will add another $3 then, per Foundry announcement day return (+4.41%). Nvidia’s announcement of entering server CPU also dropped Intel’s share price by 4% with a similar uncertainty of its success like Intel Foundry’s move.

Since the beginning of COVID, Intel has enjoyed the benefit of supply shortage. As a result, Intel shares have been regularly traded about $5 above the fundamental model prices. Apparently, industry-wide chip shortage is expected to be worsen through 2023. I estimate that the continued supply shortage may add at least $2 per share till then. In summary, Intel should trade around $62 today when every benefit is counted.

Takeaways

Intel’s new CEO seems to regenerate the sleeping tech giant in more than one way. Intel finally launched Ice Lake which might buy some time to slow down the loss of its server market share to AMD’s Milan. As current chip shortage may be temporary, but supply shortage will be part of the life for semiconductor industry. Intel’s move back into Foundry business has its strategic merit for its system business model. In this post, I estimated the valuation of these events. Before Ice Lake and Foundry move, Intel share may be valued around $57. If both were counted for the benefit of doubt, Intel may be valued around $62. This would imply that Intel shares have largely priced in all the good news.