Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) provides solutions for network virtualization and cloud technology communications.

Since October 2020, Ribbon's stock price has more than doubled. Ribbon's revenue more than tripled, and operating income and EBITDA turned positive.

I was intrigued and looked if this immense growth is healthy forward-looking growth or if other mechanics are at work.

Ribbon went on an acquisition spree between 2017, and now that boosted their top-line growth immensely (more about that later). In 2020, they sold their Kandy communications business to American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., which resulted in a big bottom-line gain for Ribbon.

During my research, I found several warning signs regarding their growth sources, profitability, and balance sheet health. Due to the growing nature of the telecommunications industry, I give the company a neutral rating. I want to move the attention to the warning signs I discuss in this article.

Ribbon Product Overview

To understand the industry Ribbon is in, we have to understand their offerings to an extent. Ribbon has an extensive product portfolio, including hardware, proprietary software, maintenance, and consulting services. Ribbon wants to move away from its low-margin hardware and services segments and grow its software as a service offering.

Ribbon's Value Add in Networking

To fully understand what Ribbon does, we have to step back and look at our network infrastructure.

This is an extract from my network architecture overview. Ribbon positioned its products in fixed broadband service providers, service providers, SMBs, and enterprises.

Ribbon's analytic platform allows enterprises and service providers to understand the traffic through their network. They help service providers identify traffic patterns from each cell phone within their network.

In the enterprise setting, they observe incoming and outgoing data traffic and, if required, block attackers at the very edge of the enterprise network, mitigating the risk of a data breach. They also add network virtualization capabilities that direct data traffic through hypervisor hosts instead of physical switches or routers. This, in turn, reduces bandwidth requirements on those switches and routers and saves costs in maintenance and renewal.

Ribbon specializes in initiation protocol (IP) communication.

SIP or session initiation protocol orchestrates how two entities through the internet connect their calls. When you initiate a call, different architectures process your request. In the picture below, I discuss two server architectures that process VoIP calls.

STUN Server - Session Traversal Utilities for NAT (Network Address Translation)

TURN Server - Traversal Using Relay NAT

The STUN server answers user 1 and tells him the public IP address and port of User 2. This is a peer-to-peer (P2P) connection in which the users establish a connection between themselves (if providers and firewalls are not an issue). Skype uses this type of architecture where its servers tell User 1 how to reach User 2.

If there is a firewall between the clients, we fall back to TURN servers. The media stream between the users is transferred through the server. This is how WhatsApp most likely works.

In enterprises and businesses, connecting outsiders via direct communication to an employee's computer or laptop could reveal internal IP addresses, which would make an attack, thus data breach very likely. Ribbon's software-as-a-service solutions direct the traffic through their software, hiding the real IP address to outsiders.

Session Border Controller

Especially for enterprises and SMBs, it's important to disconnect their users from direct connections to the outside world through the internet. That's where another technology comes into play - Session Border Controllers (SBC).

Users within enterprises and SMBs are connected to SBCs, which establishes the connection to the outside. This prevents hackers from tracking the internal IP addresses of the calls to attack the companies' servers.

SBCs are critical security interfaces for companies. Without them, hackers could infiltrate companies' internal networks and distribute malware directly on the servers.

Network Virtualization

Communication between computers or users within a company would normally go through switches or routers. With network virtualization, the burden on these hardware components can be reduced by keeping communication between internal users on hypervisor hosts with logical switches and routers (more software than hardware).

The graph above describes with an example what network virtualization entails.

With no network virtualization, data between any users would need to travel through the host to the physical switch that connects to the user's IP address and oftentimes even to a router to direct the data.

With network virtualization, we add logical routers and logical switches to the hosts, and data can travel through the virtual path instead of physical switches and routers.

Product Conclusion

Ribbon's software platform and an abundance of aaS (as a Service) offerings help service providers, SMBs, and enterprises to monitor, secure and increase the efficiency of their data traffic.

Ribbon has top-of-the-line virtualization and data monitoring tools. Their session border controller software edition (SBC SWe) could be a great addition for many enterprises, SMBs, and service providers to make their offerings future-proof. Their virtualization offerings (e.g., SBC SWe) reduce customer's reliance on hardware, could open up costly shelf space, and disconnects their security offerings from their hardware equipment.

The network function virtualization (NFV) is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 22.9%.

Cisco (CSCO), Nokia (NOK), Ericsson (ERIC), and Huawei are all in this market and provide solutions to the majority of existent service providers and enterprises.

Since Cisco's routers and switches are already in many enterprises and service providers' premises, they have an easier time selling their software offerings to their customers as part of their maintenance or service agreements, not opening up any entry chance for Ribbon.

Ribbon's strategy

The networking industry is transitioning away from its reliance on hardware and moving more towards software solutions. Hardware is costly, very application-specific, and requires on-site maintenance. The move towards a more software-oriented solution would mitigate the need to update hardware frequently and reduce on-site maintenance.

Currently, Ribbon relies on its hardware offerings and acquisitions to win customers. When enterprises or service providers renew their equipment, Ribbon can jump in to sell the right hardware, consultancy, service and add their software to it. In their annual report, they call it "Software with attached appliances."

I see the combination of hardware and software as a lever to win customers. I'm thinking that Ribbon could run their software on already existing hardware that customers have. Still, the incentive for new customers to use Ribbon's software is low when everything else is working.

Acquisition Strategy

Growing their customer base is critical to selling their software offerings. With their acquisitions, they are buying new customers to sell their virtualization and analytics offerings.

In 2019, they had 1000 customers in 50 countries. In 2020, their customer base expanded to 140 countries. They did not reveal a new customer number for 2020.

By merging with ECI Telecom Group, they added $260 million in revenue in 2020 and added a new segment, IP Optical Networks. ECI Telecom Group allows Ribbon to expand to the 5G data domain. Here is an extract from their merger announcement to further strengthen my point about the customer acquisition strategy.

Let's take a look at Ribbon's revenue growth over the last few years.

When looking at Ribbon's revenue progression, most of its growth came from acquisitions and mergers.

In 2020, Ribbon Communications sold their Kandy communications business, which added $115.2 million to 'Other Operating Income.'

Risks

The market is extremely competitive with major players like Nokia, Huawei, Cisco, or Ericsson whose hardware is already on customer's premises.

Capturing market share from these networking giants will be difficult for Ribbon. The first warning sign to me.

They bought a lot of their growth through acquisitions and mergers, and that leveraged their business. Ribbon's interest expense is currently $21.5 million, which, not considering the sale of their Kandy business last year, would eat nearly all of their free cash flow. Their acquisitions and leverage are another warning sign to me.

Getting customers by acquiring or merging with companies shows that they have a hard time growing organically.

Their accounts receivables are extremely high, sitting at $237.7 million in 2020. This is a warning sign to me, showing that they are in a lower bargaining position against their customers.

Ribbon is holding equipment with a short shelf time and currently they have $90 million worth of equipment. In the past 3 years, this position more than quadrupled. This is another warning sign to me.

I'm not satisfied with their balance sheet management.

Conclusion

While in a high-growth industry, I'm worried that Ribbon's acquisitions and customer acquisition strategy will only provide short-term boost to top- and bottom-line growth. As soon as these customers update their premises with the necessary hardware, and switch to network virtualization, where will Ribbon get their next customers?

The NFV is a high-growth market, and service providers will switch to 5G.

Ribbon is now in both of these markets, but acquiring customers is expensive and difficult for them. Their stock price recently jumped to $8.45, and I think this reflects the acquired customers and their renewal cycle.

Based on the warning signs I discussed above, I give Ribbon Communications a neutral rating. The neutral rating comes from the anticipated growth rates of Ribbon's industry.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or PM me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.