Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) is a popular income investment for investors. It is a closed-end fund that pays a distribution yield of over 10%. Their portfolio is a classic approach to the 60/40 of equities and fixed income. Though it has a twist that it heavily favors utilities and industrial stocks - rather than carrying on with a more diversified approach. The fixed-income side is mainly high-yield, though high-quality also makes a meaningful contribution as well.

The fund is a higher yielder, paying off a large monthly distribution amount. The bulk of the distribution has been classified as return of capital ("ROC"). Though ROC isn't always bad - in this case, it has been destructive in recent years. Especially after last year's COVID-induced sell-off. Prior to this, the fund's coverage had actually been quite sustainable, with a strong bull market helping support this.

ZTR's investment objective is quite simple: "capital appreciation, with current income as a secondary objective." As previously mentioned, they intend to do this via a 60/40 split. Though they will focus the equity portion on "owners/operators of infrastructure in the communications, utility, energy, and transportation industries." The fixed-income sleeve is designed "to generate high current income and total return through the application of active sector rotation, extensive credit research, and disciplined risk management designed to capitalize on opportunities across undervalued areas of the fixed income markets."

(Source)

The fund is a reasonable size with just under $600 million in total managed assets. They employ leverage that can increase risks in downturns, leverage comes to 26.73% of assets. The expense ratio, including leverage, comes to 2.05%. Excluding the interest expense, the fund's expense ratio comes to 1.38%.

Performance - Getting Expensive At 0.74% Discount

When we previously covered the fund, it was at a near 6% discount. However, due to the appealing distribution rate, it appears that the fund has been being bid up. This isn't just exclusive to ZTR as of late, but the discount has all but disappeared at this time. In fact, they have been flirting with some premium levels again. The fund had previously traded at premium levels in 2019 and 2020.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The distribution cut they put into place last year certainly made quick work of that premium the fund was enjoying. Of course, it was getting hit by the sell-off around this time last year too. Even over the longer term, we are seeing that ZTR is a bit lofty here as the 3-year average discount comes to 4.48% and the 5-year comes to 5.34%.

Over the longer term, this fund has been able to deliver quite solid results. Even being a higher-yielding fund. The returns below are as of the end of 3/31/2021. In 2020, they were able to even produce a small total NAV return of 0.65%. At the same time, the total price return lagged significantly at a loss of 11.89%. Driven by market conditions and that distribution cut.

(Source - Fund Website)

You might note that the since-inception returns look quite poor, and that would be an understatement. This is one of those lucky funds that launched in 2005 - only to be smacked by the financial crisis of 2008/09. This decimated the fund and they ultimately did a 1 for 4 reverse split in 2012.

Distribution - Appealing 10.22% Distribution, But Stay Vigilant

The number one reason why most are probably reading this article, for the 10.22% distribution rate the fund is currently sporting. On a NAV basis, this works out to 10.15% - even after last year's cut from $0.1130 per share to $0.08.

The fund is much better off now after a continuing recovery. However, anything yielding this much should be put under extra scrutiny. As we can see from the above-annualized returns, the fund has been falling short on coverage.

(Source - Annual Report)

Therefore, some of the ROC they classify in the distribution is in fact destructive ROC. Despite this, before last year's collapse, the numbers were actually looking quite good. In fact, before the cut over the last decade, they were supporting their distribution and then some. We can measure this through the NAV growth.

Data by YCharts

The above is a measurement of price and NAV change only (NOT including distributions.) There we can see that the fund's NAV grew quite considerably over that time, before the crash on 02/19/2020. Thus, the distribution was covered. The caveat being, the last decade also puts us in 2010 to 2020 where a huge bull market helped contribute to some massive gains across the board.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fund has gone through a few mergers, so it is a bit hard to follow. However, net investment income [NII] coverage when they last reported came to just 21.7%.

(Source - Annual Report)

For the year ended 2019, it is noting the last merger on November 18th, 2019.

Virtus Total Return Fund, Inc. (ZF) was reorganized into the Fund (f/k/a Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc.). The activity in the table presented above is for the accounting survivor, ZF, for the periods prior to the date of the reorganization and for the post-reorganization fund thereafter.

On an NII coverage basis, that is quite low as the fund is ~40% fixed-income. We would ideally like to see a minimum of 40% NII coverage. As equity exposure is there, shortfalls can be made up with capital gains. So overall, the distribution remains high but they had previously been able to manage it successfully - before last year's black swan event. They certainly have their work cut out for them at this point, if they do want to make it sustainable and not erode assets.

Holdings - Hybrid Blend

Within the equity allocation of the fund, we have the highest allocations going to utilities and industrials. Utilities had been particularly weak, until March when they came snapping back from a sell-off in February and weak performance in January. For March, industrials had the strongest sector returns.

(Source - Fund Website)

That helped out the performance in ZTR over the last month. However, overall utilities had been quite weak to recover from last year. Being up 22.85% over the last year might not certainly sound weak at all - but taken in the context of where we were a year ago, then we can see a different story.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Here we also see that industrials weren't necessarily a crazy hot performer either - but considerably higher over the same time frame. This has translated into ZTR on a NAV basis lagging quite a bit too. It is impeding its recovery and that is why we aren't seeing the fund recover its previous price levels.

ZTR isn't alone - top utility funds; Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) and Reaves Utility Income (UTG) are in the same boat. They still haven't regained their previous levels either.

That being said, industrials can continue to run higher under a strong economy. One of the things hindering utilities is higher interest rates. In my opinion, this puts pressure on these more income-oriented defensive sectors as the risk-free rate rises. Despite this, it is creating an opportunity by keeping utility stock prices down and relatively more attractive.4

(Source - Fund Website)

Flipping over to the fixed-income sleeve of the portfolio, we see that high yield makes up the bulk of this portion of the portfolio. High yield has certainly been in strong demand as rates have been so low, and high yield bonds have relatively low duration. Lower duration, due primarily to lower maturities, helps alleviate interest rate concerns - though not completely.

What we would see as the biggest hindrance of the fund lately is the large exposure to high-quality bonds. This is because as the risk-free rate rises, it comes through investors selling off their bonds and putting pressure on the bond prices themselves. That is how you get a higher yield as it is an inverse relationship between price and yield.

High-quality investments are more impacted by this due to typically longer-term maturities.

Moving over to the top ten holdings, we see the top is dominated by some of the best companies in the market today. Except, that they had all become quite expensive.

(Source - Fund Website)

For example, we have NextEra Energy (NEE), American Tower Corp. (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI). They were extremely strong stocks that had been performing tremendously well for several years. Now that growth is out of favor, they have been taking a bit of a breather, and not running quite as hot. While still being solid long-term choices, it has led to some drag of performance for ZTR.

Data by YCharts

As we can see, AMT and CCI are making some moves back higher after the tech correction. Over this same 6-month period, it has been stocks like Union Pacific (UNP), Enbridge (ENB) and Sempra Energy (SRE) moving the needle higher for ZTR.

Data by YCharts

That is a change in previous leadership from what we see over the last 3-year period where ENB and SRE had been the lagging stocks. Even UNP followed along with ENB and SRE to their lows - before snapping back aggressively and rebounding strongly. This is to help illustrate the change in leadership we have been starting to see over the last 3-6 months.

Conclusion

Overall, ZTR operates an appealing portfolio if an investor is into a 60/40 approach. They then layer in overweight to utilities and industrials; even energy and real estate make up a meaningful portion of their equity sleeve as well. Utilities have been rather weak over the last year, though I believe that is keeping them quite attractively valued and a place to be able to put some cash to work. Industrials have been strong and should continue to be even stronger based on the outlook of a strong economy continuing.

The distribution yield of the fund is certainly appealing to most income investors. However, at this time it would appear best on the watchlist or a small initial tracker type position. This is due to the discount level on ZTR itself.