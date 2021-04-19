Photo by Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Popularity in EV companies and new entrants remains high with the prospects of wide-scale electrification in commercial fleets and personal vehicles by the middle to end of the decade higher than ever. While there are dozens of choices in terms of personal EV manufacturers and fleet manufacturers, companies that differentiate themselves in niche positions in the vehicle market could provide some of the best long-term opportunities with less overall competition.

Electric Last Mile Solutions' (FIII/ELMS; merger pending Q2) Class 1 utility van gives it a cost and first mover advantage in the last mile/utility van space, and estimated production in Q3 this year, much sooner than other new entrants, could see it start converting many of its non-binding preorders into binding contracts, giving it a very attractive valuation in an expanding last mile and utility van segment.

Evolution of the 'Last Mile' Market

While the 'last mile' delivery segment has always been of high importance, the widespread shift to e-commerce buying and other fulfillment methods (buy online pickup in store, contactless delivery, etc.) has put last mile delivery back in the main frame. Popularity and consumer demand for fulfillment in same and next day has risen during the pandemic, forcing retailers to be adopting quicker fulfillment capabilities even if they were not the most cost effective, due to demand. Same/next-day capabilities are most utilized in e-commerce/retail last mile, but the overall last mile segment (more specifically utility/cargo vans) also includes industrial services such as HVAC, communications/utility providers, and small businesses.

With the shift in focus to last-mile methods from distributors/retailers, the market for delivery vehicles is expected to grow from just under 1 million units this year to nearly 1.5 million by 2025, with e-commerce growth in North America a main tailwind. Strategy& PwC's analysis points to last-mile fulfillment as the main source of incurred costs, just over half, and fleet electrification will likely focus on cost efficiencies relative to ICE, which Electric Last Mile brings to market.

First Mover Advantage

Even with the expected growth of demand for last mile delivery vehicle solutions, there are still very few electric options, from class 1 to class 3 vehicles. While multiple different companies have announced plans to enter the class 1-3 space, Electric Last Mile expects to be the first to market with its Urban Delivery van.

Electric Last Mile is on track for a start of production by the end of Q3, while the other pure class 1 rival Canoo's (GOEV) MPDV is on a tentative timeline for 2023, although the validity of that is yet to be known. Elsewhere in the market, General Motors (GM) is expected to be producing the EV600 with BrightDrop later this year, although that will be a larger, class 2 vehicle. Ford's (F) electric rebuild of the Transit is expected for late 2022 on an estimated starting MSRP of $45,000, also in class 2; the Transit Connect, the class 1 model, has not been fully electrified yet nor have plans been announced.

In the class 2/3 space, the Urban Utility will face some competition from both the GM and Ford models, but also with Workhorse (WKHS) and Rivian (RIVN), whom Amazon is backing to ensure that it can securely acquire 100,000 units of that delivery van, on an estimated $70,000 MSRP, although that could be higher. Canoo's class 3 is still TBD, while Arrival (ARVL) has not announced a firm timeline of its planned production for its vans although it is expected by 2H 2022 on a tag of ~€42,500. Oshkosh (OSK) has already secured a deal with the USPS for a next-gen EV or fuel-efficient fleet, from 50,000 to 165,000 units (although it is unclear exactly how many will be EV), and that service is a major component in last mile delivery.

Other players involved in the space include conversion companies like XL Fleet (XL), yet the cost of hybridizing a van like the Transit runs about $10,000; the same goes for Lightning Motors (GIK/ZEV). The two companies are high cost, low volume, with XL supporting about 2,000 units per year and Lightning about 3,000. This leaves the two unable to capture as much demand as full scale OEMs like Electric Last Mile, Ford and GM.

What further solidifies the first mover advantage is the leveraging of existing EV van platforms made by Sokon (SHA:601127) in Asia. Sokon's 30,000+ unit sales have over 1.5 million miles driven daily, thus proving that the EV van base is reliable, with validated real-world field experience and warranty data. Other rivals like Canoo would have to validate every component from the ground up, while ELMS is simply leveraging an existing, proven base, and from working directly with suppliers like CATL (SHE:300750) and JJE, with which it has agreements to guarantee supply.

TCO Advantage

TCO is quite an important figure for a fleet operator when comparing between different vehicle models, specs, all the way down to the electrification question - is it more beneficial to remain with ICE models for the next 3-5 years, or do electric models provide more cost benefits? With tax credits, Electric Last Mile's Urban Delivery provides significant cost savings and anticipates the lowest TCO against ICE models.

Assuming $7,500 in tax credits given on day one, ELMS' vehicles have purchase price parity with the current ICE leaders in class one vehicles. With a 5 to 8 year life cycle on average for these vehicles, the significant savings in terms of operating costs, approximately 60%, translate to ~$19,000 cost savings against class 1 leaders and $36,000 cost savings against class 2 leaders over the vehicle lifetime. TCOs per mile and volume per 100 miles are the lowest of the cohort. The Urban Delivery also boasts a 170 cu.ft. cargo volume, giving it the largest volumes in class 1, 30% higher than the current ICE leaders around 130 cu.ft.

These savings are per vehicle, so for a fleet to convert wholly to electric, lifetime cost savings can be tremendous. For a fleet of 5,000 vans, total lifetime savings could reach ~$95 million compared to the class 1 leader. Other electrification options don't offer the same purchase price parity, and therefore don't offer such a TCO advantage.

Competitive Advantage

While this isn't as much of an advantage as the prior two, ELMS does have a bit of a competitive edge against established ICE manufacturers.

The three current class 1 leaders, made by Ford, Stellantis (STLA) under the Ram brand, and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), are all made overseas, with Ford's models in Spain, Dodge's in Turkey and Nissan's in Mexico. ELMS has its manufacturing based in the US, the former Hummer plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

By building off of the existing base made by Sokon, Electric Last Mile's manufacturing cost is extremely low, and allows the customization and upfitting process to be streamlined, lending to higher quality and lower costs to completion. A streamlined process also quickens the timeline from order to delivery/dealership, down to 100 days; the Mercedes Sprinter, used by Amazon's fleet, takes up to 130 to 150 days. As such, ELMS is capital efficient, requiring just a $160 million investment to bring production up to scale, which is easily covered through the funding received from the SPAC deal; this sets the company up for a low break-even volume, likely at around 18,000 units for EBITDA breakeven.

Large Opportunity with No 'Pure' Competition

As previously mentioned, the estimated demand and market size for last mile vehicles is expected to rise ~50% overall through 2025 to 1.5 million units, and there are few electric/hybrid options currently on the market. This leaves significant room for growth for electrification and a strong opportunity for ELMS, as overall supply with ICE is shrinking due to the Nissan NV line exiting the market this summer.

The class 1 market provides a bit of a moat to ELMS' anticipated first mover EV status, in that the safety requirements are much more strict with over 40 points to hit while class 3 (larger vehicles like a typical large-body UPS delivery truck) have about 16; it would be much easier from a manufacturing standpoint to enter at a higher class, like rivals - Workhorse, Rivian - are doing.

Electric Last Mile currently has over 45,000 preorders for the Urban Delivery van and annual capacity of 100,000 units, and has indicated that it has been in discussions at varying stages and through varying dealer channels with a handful of other large customers - these include Penske, Best Buy (BBY), FedEx (FDX), Disney (DIS), Walmart (WMT), Red Bull and Ryder (R).

While these pre-orders are non-binding and an exact customer list has not been disclosed, a majority of these orders should be able to be converted into binding orders over the next six to sixteen months, due to high demand combined with a significant volume constraint. ELMS estimates that about 70% of its target market for the Urban Delivery will be customers looking for class 1 vehicles, while 30% will be those seeking alternatives to the more expensive class 2 vehicles. Ultimately, for customers looking for a class 1 EV option, there aren't any other than the ELMS Urban Delivery.

OEMs like Ford and GM will likely focus much of the early electrification efforts in the highly saturated, more competitive segments. This includes pickups, SUVs, premium models and sedans; commercial and utility vehicles such as class 1 to 3 vans are likely one of the later segments to be prioritized. Under the current credit cap, manufacturers like Ford will eat up a significant amount, about two-thirds, of its 200,000 EV credits ahead of the competing eTransit van coming to market in 2022. If Biden extends the cap to 600,000 units and increases subsidies to $10,000, this could spark more competition.

Conservative Outlook and Valuation Provide Upside

In a long-term forecast, ELMS is targeting just 5.5% of the class 1 to 3 market: at the 1.5 million estimate, that correlates to about 80,000-85,000 units in annual volume by 2025. In the near term, by 2022/23, target volumes represent just 2.5%-3% market share, even as Electric Last Mile looks to have first mover advantage and price parity.

With average selling price rising from ~$30,000 in year one/2021 on ~4,000 units in sales to ~$37,000 in 2025 on ~80,000 units after the introduction of the higher priced Urban Utility model, revenues are internally projected to grow by over 120% CAGR from $120 million to $3 billion.

Under a strong demand forecast, ELMS has the capacity to beat internal delivery estimates from 2023 to 2025 by 5% to 15%, thus bumping revenues quite higher than the current base case. This would correlate to 37,500 to 40,000 units delivered in 2023, and 87,500 to 95,000 units in 2025. Revenues could then be projected to rise to $1.25-$1.33 billion in 2023 and $3.25-$3.5 billion.

Even if the base case scenario is too optimistic, and deliveries reach just 85% of targeted volumes, revenues would still be set to grow at a 116% CAGR to ~$1 billion in 2023 and ~$2.60 billion by 2025; this would still be quite an impressive run rate in both revenues and deliveries.

On a valuation basis, Electric Last Mile is valued at a discount to most recently-merged peers, given that the SPAC hovers at the $10 range, thus still implying a post-merger enterprise value of $1.2 billion. Compared to some of its 'truer' competitors on forward EV/revenue, ELMS trades at 1.0x 2023 multiple, compared to 3.0x for Arrival, 3.4x for Canoo, and 5.2x for Workhorse. Hyliion (HYLN) and Lordstown (RIDE) trade relatively closer at 1.7x and 0.5x respectively, although Lordstown now has to work much harder to regain investor confidence with the SEC inquiry and short reports.

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, a similar relative valuation trend emerges, with ELMS trading at some of the lowest multiples. For 2023, ELMS trades at 4.8x forward EBITDA, while Arrival trades at 13.7x, Hyliion at 8.2x and Canoo and Workhorse far above 50x due to differences in business model, capital efficiencies and breakeven volumes.

Assuming that Electric Last Mile can secure its first mover advantage through 2022 and achieve its targeted volume of just 35,000 units in 2023, it could find some significant upside above the prior projected multiples. Given the key advantages that stem from the business model, ELMS could trade at 2.4x to 2.7x 2023 revenues, and 9x to 11x EBITDA, thus generating a fair value at a $2.8 billion valuation on a 50/50 split, implying about 100% upside to the pro-forma equity valuation at $1.4 billion.

Execution Risk and Sector Weakness

One main risk to be aware of is execution, as many of the EV startups and SPACs are pre-production and pre-delivery. There are no confirmed sales or proven revenues, so many of these companies are speculatively valued based on provided sales outlooks. Electric Last Mile's management remains hyper focused on execution and getting things done on its stated timelines, while ensuring that vehicles meet all safety requirements to smooth out a commercial rollout, which will always have some troubles.

The sector as a whole faces execution risk - can these companies actually hit the targeted volumes that they have provided to investors, are revenue forecasts and EBITDA projections too optimistic? A handful of the more popular SPACs in EV like Fisker (FSR) and Lucid (LUCIDM/CCIV) had traded at nearly $10 billion and far beyond $30 billion despite not having any deliveries nor revenues.

It's a growing risk for some of ELMS' competitors, like Canoo who faces arguably one of the toughest, longest timelines to market. EV and auxiliary industries have continued to sell off quite consistently during April as investors seem to be finally assessing more 'proper' valuations of many of these pre-revenue companies, who had faced extreme speculative hype and significant valuation headwinds.

Another risk more specific to ELMS and its targeted volumes include subsidies incentivizing fleet transitions and willingness for fleets to transition. Current subsidies of $7,500 give the Urban Delivery purchase price parity to ICE models, but there's still nothing preventing fleets from still choosing to go with ICE models. There's also no governmental insistence to electrify immediately, so near-term headwinds could emerge within fleet operators simply choosing not to electrify and pursue ICE options, even with some supply-demand imbalances.

Further increases in subsidies up to 600,000 units per year could see major OEMs involved in fleet type vehicles/utility vans, primarily Ford, GM and Stellantis, take a quicker path to electrification of those models, thereby intensifying competition.

Overall

The EV and auxiliary space has faced an extremely high level of investor interest in recent months, with dozens of companies debuting on the markets. High levels of speculation and rosy outlooks from some EV pure plays have led to huge valuations pre-revenue, and the market still is digesting the sector's valuations and prospects, leaving more time for the dust to settle as many names keep feeling selling pressure.

Electric Last Mile provides an interesting opportunity, with Forum III trading back at the $10 range, giving a pro-forma valuation at just $1.4 billion, one of the most attractive given the timeline to production and deliveries later this calendar year. Last-mile fulfillment saw a pandemic tailwind from the e-commerce surge, and delivery vehicle growth remains quite strong, adding about 500,000 units through 2025.

With supply-demand imbalances for utility/delivery vans, ELMS brings a first mover advantage with its Urban Delivery van, as well as a TCO advantage, two key pieces that can help it secure its targeted 5.5% market share. Low breakeven volumes from a capital efficient model and strong revenue growth give ELMS some of the most attractive forward multiples compared to peers, and could see the company find about 100% by 2023.