Photo by brainmaster/E+ via Getty Images

This summer Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has a big PDUFA scheduled for 07/2021. In this article I review the various issues for investors to consider when evaluating Omeros leading into this important event.

I am quite optimistic, albeit watchfully so.

Omeros' upcoming PDUFA date will be transformative for the company.

Omeros' 07/17/21 PDUFA date for narsoplimab (OMS721, MASP-2) in treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) opens a pathway to a transformative future for Omeros. Back in the early days (08/18/15) of its long development period for narsoplimab, Omeros' stock doubled on massive volume based on positive phase 2 results for narsoplimab in treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS).

Now we stand on the cusp of narsoplimab's actual approval (not just encouraging phase 2 results) for HSCT-TMA, a life threatening indication which, unlike aHUS, has no already approved therapy. The market should reward Omeros highly for an FDA approval.

The following slide from Omeros' 06/2020 slideshow gives the incidence for HSCT-TMA. It shows there is a substantial potential market >8000 patients annually for treatment of this condition:

Obviously, Omeros has not yet released any details on the cost of a course of treatment. My expectations are that it will be in the mid six figures, leading to blockbuster potential for narsoplimab in this one indication.

There may be readers who, like this writer, are licking their wounds from the FDA's recent CRL issued to Acadia's (ACAD) pimavanserin in the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis, the big question is "how will the FDA rule on narsoplimab"?

Unfortunately for those who cite narsoplimab's breakthrough therapy designation in treatment of HSCT-TMA as supportive of Omeros' approval prospects, I have sad news. The FDA had also granted breakthrough therapy designation to pimavanserin for dementia-related psychosis. Ditto when it comes to lack of a designated advisory committee.

Still there are grounds for optimism on narsoplimab in treatment of HSCT-TMA compared to pimavanserin in treatment of dementia related psychosis. HSCT-TMA is an orphan disease. Dementia related psychosis is a wide designation including psychosis triggered by any of several disorders. Although we do not know details as yet, it seems possible that the FDA had concerns that pimavanserin trials were not supportive of such a broad application.

I have looked but have been unable to find general statistics on final approval rates for breakthrough therapy drugs compared to those without such designation.

Narsoplimab's prospects as a COVID-19 therapeutic are intriguing.

This past August, Omeros shareholders received an unexpected bonus when their shares popped as much as 50% overnight. The cause for the pop was a press release issued with its otherwise drab Q2 2020 earnings. The press release reported exciting COVID-19 results from severely ill patients in Italy treated with narsoplimab under a compassionate use program.

The treating physician had theorized that narsoplimab's beneficial impact in treating endothelial injury was likely to benefit several ill COVID-19 patients. At the time his hospital in Bergamo, Italy, was overwhelmed by the COVID-19 crisis. His narsoplimab treatment was an educated Hail Mary that worked to great effect on the six patients he tried it on.

Omeros' latest 10-K (p.7) sets out the rationale for narsoplimab in treatment of COVID-19 as follows:

Endothelial damage and resultant thromboses are significant to the pathophysiology of COVID-19, and we believe these data illustrate the importance of inhibiting the lectin pathway to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Endothelial damage activates the lectin pathway of complement. We believe the results observed following narsoplimab treatment in critically ill COVID-19 patients at Papa Giovanni were consistent with those seen in HSCT-TMA and underscore the pathophysiologic similarities between these two disorders. Narsoplimab has been shown to inhibit lectin pathway activation and to block the MASP-2-mediated conversion of prothrombin to thrombin, microvascular injury-associated thrombus formation and the activation of factor XII as well as the MASP-2-mediated activation of kallikrein. We believe that the anticoagulant effects of narsoplimab may provide therapeutic benefits in both HSCT-TMA and COVID-19.

Now (4/18/21 as I write), a scant eight months after Bergamo, things have changed. In the US the most pressing COVID crisis seems to be giving way to the potent combination of vaccinations, widespread masking and social distancing. As encouraging as the pandemic currently appears there is still a need for effective COVID-19 therapeutics.

The number of ill and dying patients remains high. Vaccine hesitancy seems to be challenging prospects for herd immunity. Even if we achieve herd immunity this does not mean that COVID-19 will disappear.

In any case, Omeros has taken the COVID-19 therapeutic pass and is running with it. Omeros' 2021 10-K (p.3) reports that it is advancing narsoplimab in treatment of severe COVID-19 requiring mechanical ventilation in a phase 3 clinical trial; additionally it announced (p. 7):

Narsoplimab is ... the only complement inhibitor included in the I-SPY COVID-19 platform trial sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, which is evaluating drugs and investigational products for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. The trial utilizes Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative's adaptive platform trial design, which is intended to increase trial efficiency by minimizing the number of participants and time required to evaluate potential treatments.

This platform trial can be followed on clinicaltrials.gov as NCT04488081. The first narsoplimab patient has already been treated in this platform trial. The phase 3 trial does not appear on clinicaltrials.gov making it difficult to estimate its timeline.

One of the most exciting aspects of narsoplimab COVID-19 treatment is its impact in quieting COVID-19 sequalae.

Short sellers have built large positions in Omeros.

Omeros (OMER) scientists have developed an unparalleled pipeline of complement based therapies. Omeros has, however, yet to crown their work with the always essential FDA approval. Now after long years of jockeying lead indications, first narsoplimab in treatment of aHUS was in the lead; then IgAN, currently narsoplimab awaits its 07/2020 PDUFA date in treatment of HSCT-TMA.

Omeros has funded a significant portion of the development of its complement therapies with revenues from its OMIDRIA liquidity engine. OMIDRIA was FDA approved in 2014. Over the years this engine has purred and it has sputtered, depending not on its therapeutic benefits, which are well established, but on its pass-through reimbursement prospects as revealed by the following graphic from its latest 10-K (p.50):

As OMIDRIA has purred and sputtered so has Omeros' share price as shown by the chart below:

Data by YCharts

The jagged action above is mothers' milk for stock traders. At the current time Omeros has generated not only optimists trading it on the long side, but also a heavy (boo hiss) short interest. Currently >23% of its float is sold short.

There have not been any bearish themed Omeros articles on Seeking Alpha since a pair by FourWorld Capital back in 02/2018. Those articles both focused on challenges to OMIDRIA; neither mentioned narsoplimab. Perhaps a bearish article is in the works.

Conclusion

Omeros presents a compelling value proposition for those buying it as at its current (04/18/21) market cap of $1.14 billion. Its OMIDRIA has yet to achieve its peak revenue potential because of a combination of pass-through billing and COVID-19 interruptions as shown by its 10-K graphic above.

Nonetheless, OMIDRIA's peak sales potential supports a significant chunk of Omeros' market cap. Omeros has a superb pipeline outside of its upcoming PDUFA date. An optimist could make the case that OMIDRIA + Omeros' pipeline (ex its pending HSCT-TMA application) fully supports Omeros' current market cap.

I am an unabashed Omeros optimist. I consider it the most compelling opportunity in the world of small biotech companies. It is easy to get carried away with Omeros' sunny prospects. That is the point where one has to rein in.

What are the chances that Omeros' pending application will be approved? No one knows for sure. We do know they are well south of 100%. If Omeros gets a CRL, what will the impact be on its share price, its prospects, narsoplimab's credibility? It would be dramatic to the downside; it could trade in the single digits.

How about the other side of the coin? How will Omeros' stock respond to an approval? That again is unsure. If the market has been assuming that an approval was certain its response to the actual event may be a yawn, rather than a Nike swoosh to the upside.

At that point investors will turn their attention to the product launch. In its most recent 10-K Omeros described its launch plans as follows:

We have filed our narsoplimab BLA application for HSCT-TMA with FDA. We anticipate, but cannot warrant, that narsoplimab will receive FDA approval and launch in the U.S. in 2021. Currently we cannot fully predict, if and when approved, the timing or the magnitude of narsoplimab revenues, but we believe they will be significant. Execution of our sales and marketing strategies for the launch of narsoplimab for HSCT-TMA is underway. These plans include various milestones at which we commit to incremental activities, providing for flexibility in the timing of costs incurred should the approval of narsoplimab be in advance of or following the current PDUFA date. If appropriate, we will adjust the timing and associated costs of our HSCT-TMA launch activities as we advance through the BLA review and approval process.

Following an approval, shareholders should be prepared for the possibility that Omeros will switch to a quarterly watch mode with the share price ebbing and flowing based on quarterly sales reports.

With such caveats duly noted I remain optimistic that Omeros will live up to my high expectations.