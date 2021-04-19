Photo by Brothers91/E+ via Getty Images

Business Description

Aspen University (NASDAQ:ASPU) is a for-profit university for nursing students seeking their degree. They currently have 2 campuses, Aspen University and United States University, both located in Arizona. ASPU will see big growth as they add more and more campuses.

Competitive Advantage

What really sets Aspen University apart from other colleges is that they offer low cost education and MONTHLY tuition. The typical college student pays an exorbitant amount of money to get a degree, and then has to take out big student loans to pay off the degree. ASPU decreases the cost of college for nursing students by offering first-year students affordable monthly payment plans of $250-$375/month. Students can get a Pre-Licensure Bachelor of Science Nursing degree for less than $50,000, where this would cost $40,000-$100,000 ANNUALLY at a typical university. This is a huge cost savings for students looking to get into the nursing field.

ASPU is one of few for-profit universities, and it is one of the only universities that offers monthly tuition payments. These two features help to give ASPU a competitive advantage as a low cost provider, which is a huge driver for this stock.

Value Drivers

The best way to think about Aspen University is to think about the company like a SaaS (software as a service company). Typically, SaaS companies sell a software product that users pay for monthly. SaaS companies struggle in the beginning, because they require large upfront capital investments to create the product, but once they've made the software, the business becomes highly lucrative. SaaS companies are able to achieve very high margins because they have little ongoing needs for capital reinvestment because they've already created their product.

Shopify (SHOP) is a great example of a SaaS. Shopify is a website building service that business owners pay for to build websites to sell their products. This is one of the best website builders out there to sell products.

Years ago, Shopify surely invested hundreds of thousands of dollars or even millions of dollars into building their platform. After years of improvement, Shopify has been able to successfully create a wonderful product.

After Shopify passed the initial hurdle of pouring tons and tons of money into building their wonderful product, Shopify's capital investment requirements dropped significantly. Shopify never had to go through the process of recreating their entire service. For each new customer, they simply had to sell another copy of their service. Their online product was created, so they basically had their fixed costs cut out for them.

As a SaaS, the key for Shopify to build wealth for its shareholders is to get more and more customers. With each new customer, the fixed costs that came with building the company get spread across more and more customers, and the company starts to make more and more company from doing less and less work. While SaaS companies can be challenging to invest in because of their high upfront costs and uncertain futures (as far as growth and profitability), they can pay handsomely for their scalability and high margins.

I used this little breakdown of SaaS companies because I see a lot of parallels between ASPU and SaaS companies. ASPU has many of the same key value drivers that SaaS companies have. Here are the 3 key value drivers that are most important to the company's success.

Revenue Growth

ASPU's business model is built around the company growing top line revenue by opening new campuses and getting new paying students.

Over the past 5 years, the company has grown its top line revenue by 56.5% annually. This was due to the company gaining more students at its two campuses, Aspen University and United States University.

In February 2020, ASPU announced that they signed lease agreements to open new campuses in Tampa, Florida and Austin, Texas. ASPU has plans to open 2 campuses per year and have 14 campuses open by 2024. They expect for each campus to make $14M in annual revenue at full capacity.

Investors should expect 30-50% revenue growth going forward as the company gains new revenue from new campuses and new students at existing campuses.

Campus Profitability

The real test for ASPU is individual campus profitability. Unfortunately, it's tough for an investor to get a good sense of the company's profitability by just looking at the company's income statement and cash flow statement.

The best way to break down the company's profitability is to think of each campus the company has as an apple tree. The first year they plant the tree (or open a new campus) they can't expect to get any fruit from the tree. In fact, instead of getting something from the tree, they're going to have to spend a lot of money to grow that tree.

However, in a few years, the apple tree should be ready to bear fruit. Aspen University predicts that their campuses will break even in Year 2. That means that by the third year, they'll be ready to start picking fruit from the tree.

I share this little analogy, because I think it's important to judge the company's profitability by looking at each individual campus's results. When you have a good sense of the average profitability on one of their campuses - you'll have a good sense of what the company's profitability can become in the future.

Unfortunately, right now the company has negative net income and negative free cash flow. While this seems to be a huge red flag at first glance, upon further analysis, I think it's just because we haven't given the apple trees enough time to grow yet. In a few years, the company will be in a much better spot, and there will be strong profitability.

Here's a little look at what kind of profitability each campus should see. This table was created Seeking Alpha author DeepValuePlay. DeepValuePlay has written many articles about Aspen University, and I'd highly recommend reading his articles to get a better understanding of the company. (All dollar figures for this chart are in millions.)

Image Source: DeepValuePlay

Of course, this chart is just a rough estimate of what a campus's profitability could be. For each campus, revenues should scale to about $14M, and campuses will reach about a 30% Free Cash Flow margin. This will be important to remember for valuing the company.

LTV/CAC

Finally, the last key driver for Aspen University is their Lifetime Value per customer and their Customer Acquisition Cost. One of the beauties of the SaaS business model is that as long as a customer's lifetime value exceeds their acquisition cost, the company will be profitable on its customers and benefits from scaling the number of customers they have to infinity.

Now what's cool about ASPU is they have low customer acquisition costs and high lifetime value. The money the company gets from the students that go on to pay for college tuitions far outweighs the money the company ends up paying per student in costs.

Image Source: Q3 2021 Investors' Presentation

This shows that the average lifetime value per student should exceed $14,000. Unfortunately, this graphic only includes marketing costs per student, and does not take into account the instructional costs needed for each individual student. I think the company stopped reporting the total cost per student (which is too bad), but from past results, each student costs upwards of $3,000. They have shown that they can scale their students profitably because each student has a high LTV.

Risks

Aspen University does have some big risks that you should fully understand when you're looking to weigh the stock. After studying this stock quite a bit, I'd say the 3 biggest risks are ineffective execution, regulation, and share dilution.

Execution

A lot of the value that this company will create is dependent on management successfully executing their plans. Management hopes to open 14 campuses by 2024, which means they need to successfully launch at least 2 campuses each year to see success.

Granted, none of management's plans seem particularly unachievable. With the cash flows that the first few campuses are generating, the company will have the money to roll these new campuses out. It's really about making sure the company executes well, and doesn't get in its own way.

I point out execution as a risk because companies that actually have to do something have more things that can go wrong. To contrast this, Coca Cola (KO) doesn't really have to do anything to be successful. What I mean by this is all they really have to do is continue to fulfill their operations, and look for new brands to buy as growth opportunities. As Warren Buffett would say, "Buy a business that even a ham sandwich could run." Buffett made a great decision with KO, because it could be run by a ham sandwich.

So the execution risk boils down to the fact that Aspen University could not be run by a ham sandwich. There are a lot of things that could go wrong that a competent management team must be able to work through.

At the end of the day, I think that even if the company blunders on execution, the worst thing that will happen is the company will only delay its own growth. If the company shoots for the stars, even if they don't quite hit the stars, at least they'll land on the Moon.

Regulation

Aspen University also faces some regulatory risks. I'd say these kinds of risks seem to pop up because ASPU is taking a rather unconventional path, because there's not many for-profit universities out there.

Aspen University needs to show that their students successfully pass the NCLEX. The NCLEX, or the National Council Licensure Exam, is used to test if students are fit to work as entry level nurses.

Schools must show that they can produce at least an 80% pass rate on this exam to enroll students in their program. So far, ASPU has not had enough students go through the program to prove that they can reliably do this. They need to get approved on this requirement before they can get the green light to enroll more and more students.

Now I don't know what the NCLEX test is like, or what kind of curriculum ASPU uses to teach its students. But at the risk of sounding overly optimistic I'd say it's reasonable to assume that the company is capable of getting students to pass the NCLEX, because if they could not, the college would eventually have to go out of business. Seeing that they've just opened 2 campuses and plan to have 14 campuses open by 2024, management must have confidence that their business can deliver a high quality education. If they didn't believe in their business, they wouldn't be leveraging their business by opening new campuses.

Share Dilution

Another big risk that shareholders face is the possibility of share dilution. This company has been very dependent on raising equity capital in the past. Every time a company sells new stock to raise money it directly decreases the value of each share and eats away at shareholder's dollars.

Fortunately, Aspen University has $10M of cash on their balance sheet, with no debt (just $10M in capital leases), and individual campuses have started creating positive EBITDA. Basically, they should have enough cash to be able to expand the business without being too reliant on issuing new shares.

Like the execution risk, the share dilution risk poses the threat that the stock will be worth a little less than anticipated. At current prices, I don't see that as much of an issue, because any way you slice it, the stock is pretty undervalued.

Valuation

Typically, I like to value stocks using a DCF calculation. But since the company has negative net income and negative free cash flow, we have to value this company in a different way. I came up with my valuation of the company with helpful insights from DeepValuePlay's article.

Basically, we can value this company by determining what its EBITDA should be, by projecting what revenue the company should generate. Then, we can find what the business should be worth based on a fair EV/EBITDA ratio. This is a great way to value unprofitable companies like ASPU. I used back-of-the-napkin math for this valuation because I always feel that it's better to be generally right than precisely wrong.

First, I estimated that by 2024, the company would make over $100M in revenue. $100M in revenue assumes that the company grows revenue at only about 20% annually, which is actually pretty low, given that they plan on opening 2 campuses per year, and they've grown revenue at 56% annually over the past 5 years. I think it's more likely that they'll hit over $140M in revenue by 2024. This only requires 30% annual revenue growth, which is still very conservative. But for the sake of being conservative, let's go with $100M in revenue by 2024.

Next, we have to find the EBITDA margin and the EV/EBITDA multiple. The EBITDA margin shows what percentage of revenue will become profit as EBITDA, and the EV/EBITDA multiple basically tells us what the business should be worth based on the EBITDA it generates. This helpful chart put together by DeepValuePlay (and fact-checked by me) can help us to understand what the EBITDA margin and EV/EBITDA multiple should be:

Image Source: DeepValuePlay

These are some of Aspen University's biggest competitors. Based on Aspen University's results compared to their competition, I think it's reasonable that Aspen will be near the top end of their competitors. I project that they will eventually see a 30% EBITDA margin and should trade at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.

Additionally, this image below helps to breakdown what the margins look like for ASPU's individual campuses right now. This helps us to be able to see into the future, and see what the margins could eventually become for the entire company.

Image Source: Q3 2021 Investors' Presentation

You can see that the individual campus, Aspen University, hit a 21% adjusted EBITDA margin. Management uses the adjusted EBITDA margin (as compared to the normal EBITDA margin) to smooth out the non-operating expenses and show more true operating results. I think all campuses will eventually hit a 30% EBITDA margin.

So, when we combine $100M projected annual revenue with 30% EBITDA margins and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15, we can expect that the company will create $30M in EBITDA, and be worth $450M. In this company, the enterprise value (EV) is essentially equal to the market cap of the company, since the company has no net debt.

At a $450M and 24.95M shares outstanding, each share would be worth about $18 in the future. This is a very conservative valuation, since I expect revenue will grow at a much faster rate. But even if the stock only hit $18 per share by 2024, with the stock trading at $6 today, we would expect to see a 31.6% annual IRR. Again, this is just the low end of the valuation.

This is an unreasonable expectation, but just to show you guys the highest upside we could expect, let's say that up until 2024, the revenue grew 60% annually. With the same 30% EBITDA margin and the same multiple of 15, the business would be worth $1.4 billion by 2024, and we would see 73.6% IRR. Again, this would be a Tesla (TSLA) perma-bull level valuation, so don't count on this. But if things went exceptionally well over at Aspen University, investors could make absolutely ridiculous returns.

To wrap up the Valuation section, I do not think that it is unreasonable to expect to see over 30% IRR at current prices.

Conclusion

Aspen University has a great business model because it has an advantage as a low cost producer, and it expects to see high profitability from each campus. Because of the company's high expected growth and low risks, ASPU is very underpriced today.