Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We recommend investors to buy shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) now, ahead of Dell (DELL) spinning off the company in 4Q of this year. We expect the shares of VMware to rally ahead of the spin-off, as VMware will begin to be included in multiple indices later this year. We expect the sentiment on the stock to improve as more Wall Street analysts turn positive on the name as the year progresses. VMware underperformed both Nasdaq and S&P indices over the last three years. We expect the stock to catch up with the indices in the next few months, driven by the inclusion of it in various indices, the reopening of the data centers following the ending of the pandemic, and the arrival of a CEO.

VMware is one of the most essential and critical players in the digital transformation (DX) that is currently underway. We believe DX is probably in the first or second innings if looked at in terms of a baseball game. Amongst all the players that enable or benefit from DX, VMware is the best positioned, given it is the de-facto standard in X86 server virtualization. VMware software enables applications to move to the cloud, and its software is used to manage applications once they are running in the cloud.

VMware is unloved by the professional investor community given that Dell owns 81% of VMware but controls 97% of voting rights, a significant overhang for the stock. With Dell announcing the spin-off of VMware that is likely to close in 4Q of this year, we believe VMware shares are poised to rally from the current levels. We believe VMware stock could rise to as much as $225 from the current levels, given that the stock underperformed over the last 1-year and 3-year time horizons.

One of the best infrastructure stacks in the industry

VMware has one of the best software stacks in the industry, and its technology forms the basis of a significant portion of the enterprise infrastructure today. More than 70 million virtual machines are deployed using the VMware software, according to Sanjay Poonen, President of VMware. VMware is the critical technology that enables enterprise customers to modernize, manage and deploy their applications in the cloud.

VMware enables enterprises to move to the cloud, as the company's software stack runs on all the major public clouds and over 4,000 small and medium clouds worldwide. Enterprises are now re-architecting their IT infrastructure using the hybrid-multi cloud architecture. We expect VMware to retain leadership in the hybrid-multi cloud world, given that a majority of VMware customers will likely remain with VMware.

Not only we expect VMware to retain the leadership in the hybrid-cloud architectures, but we also expect the company to extend its leadership to adjacent areas such as endpoint, networking, and security. The company is executing well both on the product and sales sides. According to CNBC, VMware's management team is considered one of the best in the tech industry and amongst all the publicly traded companies in the United States. Therefore, given our confidence in the product roadmaps, the strength of technology, management strength, and relative valuation, we would aggressively buy shares of VMware on all dips.

Underperformed the market

VMware underperformed both Nasdaq and S&P indices over the last three years. While YTD VMware grew 17% and outperformed both S&P (11%) and Nasdaq (9%), the stock underperformed both the indices over the last 12-month and 36-month time frames. VMware was only up 24% in the previous 36 months, while the S&P was up 55% and Nasdaq was up 93%. We expect this to reverse over the next year, and we expect VMware to catch up with S&P and Nasdaq indices. The following chart illustrates VMware's performance relative to the indices.

Valuation is reasonable

VMware is currently trading at 5.0x on EV/C2022 sales versus the infrastructure peer group average of 10.4x. The peer group average growth rate is around 16% versus VMware's growth rate of around 9%. However, we need to mention that VMware's growth rate is understated, given that the company is transitioning its model to SaaS/Subscription from on-prem.

During FY21 (for the year ending January 31st, 2021), VMware reported Subscription/SaaS revenue of 22% of total revenue. Subscription/SaaS revenue grew 38% Y/Y in FY21. Given the increasing mix of subscription/SaaS revenue, we believe the VMware growth rate is understated. The following chart illustrates the increasing mix of subscription/SaaS revenue.

Source: VMware earnings presentation

Even adjusting for the growth rate differential, we believe VMware is currently undervalued. The following chart illustrates VMware's valuation.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

Sentiment should improve as the year progresses

The sentiment on the stock is neutral, with only 14 analysts being a buy, out of 28 covering analysts, and the remaining are hold rated. We expect the sentiment to improve as the company continues to execute its product roadmap, manage its go-to-market strategy, and enterprises reopen the data centers following the pandemic's cessation. Currently, the average price target on the stock is about $171, and the median is $175. We expect the price targets to go up as the year progresses. We would not be surprised to see the stock trade at around $200-225 by September.

What to do with the stock

Given our bullish thesis, we would be buying shares today. We expect the shares continue to rally into the spin-off in 4Q of this year. There are several positive catalysts for the stock. Before the spin-off is formally triggered in 4Q21 this year, we expect VMware to announce a new CEO. The arrival of new CEO could be a positive catalyst for the company. We expect VMware to bring in a growth-minded and strategically focused CEO.

We would also expect VMware to announce an analyst day once a new CEO is in place. VMware is expected to report results on May 27th. We expect the company to beat estimates and guide conservatively. The company has a history of beating estimates and guiding conservatively. VMware will announce the inclusion of various indices once the spin-off is closed.

VMware stock will be driven by the increasing mix of subscription revenue and the reopening of the data centers that have remained closed due to the pandemic. We would be buying shares today. If the stock sells off due to an earnings miss, we would be buying aggressively on the dip, given our confidence in the company's positioning with the larger enterprise landscape.