Dell Technologies (NYSE: NYSE:DELL) saw its share price increase after-hours April 14, pushing its market capitalization towards $80 billion, on the back of the announcement that the company would try to spin off VMware. That performance is on the back of the opportunity with spinning off VMware, and represents a unique opportunity for shareholders.

Dell Technologies VMware Spin-Off Rationale

The rationale behind this spin-off is to increase shareholder value by allowing the assets to trade independently.

Dell Technologies VMware Rationale - VMware Spin-Off Investor Presentation

The spin-off is expected to increase strategic flexibility while enabling Dell shareholders to focus on the different businesses. VMware's eligibility for key indices will help increase demand and the spin-off will simplify growth and a simplified capital structure will make it easier for the companies to raise capital at a lowest cost. Both companies are expected to have an investment grade credit rating.

Dell Technologies VMware Transaction Details

The breakout of this transaction will enable an immediate debt pay-down which will help support shareholder returns.

Transaction Details - VMware Spin-Off Investor Presentation

The rationale behind the transaction we already discussed above, however, joint collaboration commercial agreements will come with a 5-year term and optional extensions. VMware will pay a ~$11.75 billion special dividend to all shareholders, and Dell will receive ~$9.5 billion due to its 80.6% VMware stake. The company plans to use this to pay non-DFS debt.

VMware will move to a single class share structure and, continue upon a favorable private letter ruling from the IRS, opinion, and IG ratings, the transaction is expected to close in YE 2021.

Dell Technologies VMware Leverage

Dell Technologies, after the deal, will be able to significantly improve its leverage.

Dell Technologies Leverage - Dell Technologies Investor Presentation

Dell Technologies, in 4Q 2021 with VMware, would be expected to have ~2.0x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA with non-DFS related debt of $33.4 billion and $10.3 billion of DFS debt. VMware will have $4.8 billion debt but with room to expand its debt significantly. The company will also have $15.8 billion in cash and investments with a strong credit rating.

After VMware, the company will have a ~1.6x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA with $24.1 billion in Non-DFS related debt, saving hundreds of millions in annual interest investments. Cash & Investments will be $10.8 billion without VMware, showing the company's net debt will be fairly low and incredibly manageable.

Dell Technologies Shareholder Return Potential

Without VMware, Dell Technologies has the ability to drive significant shareholder returns.

Dell Business - Dell Investor Presentation

Dell Technologies has managed to consistently grow, even outside of VMware, although there's some assumption of VMware reseller revenue. The company expects FY'21 revenue of $86.6 billion. That's record revenue for the company that's been consistently growing. The company has managed to grow its Non-GAAP operating income even faster at 12% annualized.

The company's FY'21 Non-GAAP operating income was $7.2 billion. As a result, the company has managed to grow cash flow from operations to $7.0 billion, or 23% annualized. That cash flow is based on an expected Dell Technologies per share valuation of $38 post spin-off. That's a market cap of almost $29 billion for the company.

That's a strong market cap to CFFO ratio for the company. The key takeaway here, however, is that Dell Technologies will have strong financials and a manageable balance sheet after the spin-off. As we saw above, the company will have ~$14 billion in net debt post spin-off. Combined with reasonable tax rates, that means net income of ~$4.5 billion (EPS ~$5.5 / share).

That's a strong EPS for a $38 / share company.

Dell Technologies Risk

Dell Technologies' risk is the company operates in a low margin industry. The company has done an impressive job of diversifying and improving its business during COVID-19 while increasing its revenue and margins. However, there's no guarantee that that'll continue and technology is an incredibly competitive business. These are risks investors should pay close attention to.

Conclusion

Dell Technologies' spin-off of VMware is an impressive accomplishment. The spin-off will enable the company to access the capital markets in new ways, adding billions of dollars of debt for a special shareholder dividend. At the same time, the independently trading companies will be able to grow in new ways.

The combined company will have strong operating income of ~$7 billion annualized, which with taxes and interest will still enable a strong P/E. We expect the company's share price to grow from this level, enabling it to provide strong shareholder rewards. The company has a history of growing revenue and income, making it a great investment.