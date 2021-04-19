Dell's VMware Spin-Off Is A Great Opportunity
Summary
- Dell Technologies' VMware spin-off will enable the company to raise new debt and pay off its existing debt.
- The transaction is smart because it enables the companies to unlock more debt from their capital profile, improving their financial potential and valuation.
- Dell Technologies has steadily growing revenue and has seen even faster growth in its net income and CFFO, which'll help the company drive strong returns.
- I do much more than just articles at The Energy Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Dell Technologies (NYSE: NYSE:DELL) saw its share price increase after-hours April 14, pushing its market capitalization towards $80 billion, on the back of the announcement that the company would try to spin off VMware. That performance is on the back of the opportunity with spinning off VMware, and represents a unique opportunity for shareholders.
Dell Technologies VMware Spin-Off Rationale
The rationale behind this spin-off is to increase shareholder value by allowing the assets to trade independently.
Dell Technologies VMware Rationale - VMware Spin-Off Investor Presentation
The spin-off is expected to increase strategic flexibility while enabling Dell shareholders to focus on the different businesses. VMware's eligibility for key indices will help increase demand and the spin-off will simplify growth and a simplified capital structure will make it easier for the companies to raise capital at a lowest cost. Both companies are expected to have an investment grade credit rating.
Dell Technologies VMware Transaction Details
The breakout of this transaction will enable an immediate debt pay-down which will help support shareholder returns.
Transaction Details - VMware Spin-Off Investor Presentation
The rationale behind the transaction we already discussed above, however, joint collaboration commercial agreements will come with a 5-year term and optional extensions. VMware will pay a ~$11.75 billion special dividend to all shareholders, and Dell will receive ~$9.5 billion due to its 80.6% VMware stake. The company plans to use this to pay non-DFS debt.
VMware will move to a single class share structure and, continue upon a favorable private letter ruling from the IRS, opinion, and IG ratings, the transaction is expected to close in YE 2021.
Dell Technologies VMware Leverage
Dell Technologies, after the deal, will be able to significantly improve its leverage.
Dell Technologies Leverage - Dell Technologies Investor Presentation
Dell Technologies, in 4Q 2021 with VMware, would be expected to have ~2.0x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA with non-DFS related debt of $33.4 billion and $10.3 billion of DFS debt. VMware will have $4.8 billion debt but with room to expand its debt significantly. The company will also have $15.8 billion in cash and investments with a strong credit rating.
After VMware, the company will have a ~1.6x Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA with $24.1 billion in Non-DFS related debt, saving hundreds of millions in annual interest investments. Cash & Investments will be $10.8 billion without VMware, showing the company's net debt will be fairly low and incredibly manageable.
Dell Technologies Shareholder Return Potential
Without VMware, Dell Technologies has the ability to drive significant shareholder returns.
Dell Business - Dell Investor Presentation
Dell Technologies has managed to consistently grow, even outside of VMware, although there's some assumption of VMware reseller revenue. The company expects FY'21 revenue of $86.6 billion. That's record revenue for the company that's been consistently growing. The company has managed to grow its Non-GAAP operating income even faster at 12% annualized.
The company's FY'21 Non-GAAP operating income was $7.2 billion. As a result, the company has managed to grow cash flow from operations to $7.0 billion, or 23% annualized. That cash flow is based on an expected Dell Technologies per share valuation of $38 post spin-off. That's a market cap of almost $29 billion for the company.
That's a strong market cap to CFFO ratio for the company. The key takeaway here, however, is that Dell Technologies will have strong financials and a manageable balance sheet after the spin-off. As we saw above, the company will have ~$14 billion in net debt post spin-off. Combined with reasonable tax rates, that means net income of ~$4.5 billion (EPS ~$5.5 / share).
That's a strong EPS for a $38 / share company.
Dell Technologies Risk
Dell Technologies' risk is the company operates in a low margin industry. The company has done an impressive job of diversifying and improving its business during COVID-19 while increasing its revenue and margins. However, there's no guarantee that that'll continue and technology is an incredibly competitive business. These are risks investors should pay close attention to.
Conclusion
Dell Technologies' spin-off of VMware is an impressive accomplishment. The spin-off will enable the company to access the capital markets in new ways, adding billions of dollars of debt for a special shareholder dividend. At the same time, the independently trading companies will be able to grow in new ways.
The combined company will have strong operating income of ~$7 billion annualized, which with taxes and interest will still enable a strong P/E. We expect the company's share price to grow from this level, enabling it to provide strong shareholder rewards. The company has a history of growing revenue and income, making it a great investment.
Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - 2 Week Free Trial!
The Energy Forum helps you generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Direct recommendations from an author ranked #64 out of 7,943 on TipRanks.
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend.
Also read about our new "Income Portfolio", a high-yield non sector-specific income portfolio.
The Energy Forum provides:
- Model portfolios to generate high-yield returns.
- Deep-dive research reports.
- Macroeconomic overviews.
Click for a 2-week trial, with a money back guarantee, and 47% off of our annual plan! Nothing to lose and everything to gain!
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.