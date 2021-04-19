Photo by jonathanfilskov-photography/iStock via Getty Images

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:GIK) has not been spared from the EV bear market that ravaged the stock prices of previously high flying stocks like Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL), Lucid Motors (NYSE:CCIV) and Fisker (NASDAQ:FSR). Further, with Lightning expected to close its merger with blank check company GigCapital3 by early next week, the $10 NAV floor will be removed. This raises the spectre of the company trading significantly below this number like other just closed SPACs mergers Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL). The current stock price of $9.03 is already below this floor and likely points to more downside ahead.

This decline could become even more exaggerated if the company signals a material divergence from the revenue guidance provided when it announced its merger. Both Canoo and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) experienced sharp stock price drops after they were forced to pull their original SPAC guidance.

Lightning does not manufacture EVs. Instead, it works with commercial fleet owners to convert their existing ICE vehicles to plug-in electric systems. This helps maintain the familiarity of existing fleets, reducing the need for retraining while driving down the total cost of ownership and reducing carbon emissions.

Material Revenue Guidance Could Mean Underperformance

The perils of basing investment decisions on SPAC guidance have been heightened with the Canoo and Romeo Power debacle. SPAC critics have long argued that the ability of near zero-revenue SPACs to make internally generated forecasts will create room for excess. This is especially true as their go public transaction value will be based on such forecasts.

Lightning is forecasting a 5-year compound annual growth rate of 195% from its 2020 to 2025 fiscal years. The company expects to realize total revenue of $63 million in 2021, rising to $2 billion within four years. Such a material rate of revenue growth raises some doubts on the fictitious extent of Lightning's guidance.

Further, while demand for electrification is set to only ever get larger as a mix of changing public opinion and heavy government support for decarbonisation will drive structural changes to transportation over the next decade, a dichotomy between such aggressive medium-term expectations and real results is likely to be opened up.

This gap between guidance and actuality will be the main driver of stock price performance in the quarters and years ahead as SPACs that were more conservative with their guidance are likely to outperform if they meet and exceed. The opposite will likely be true with those that were perhaps more aggressive and underperform.

With 82.30 million shares expected to be outstanding once the merger closes, Lightning's current market capitalization stands at $743 million. As the company was able to raise $173 million in its SPAC merger, its enterprise value stands at $570 million. This places the forward 1-year to enterprise value multiple at 9x, falling to 1.6x when guidance for the 2020 fiscal year is used. A 9x enterprise value to revenue multiple for a company expected to grow sales at a 195% CAGR looks to be quite low.

Even assuming Lightning underperforms on its 2022 guidance by 50%, the company would still realize revenue of $177 million. This would mean a still low multiple of 3.22x. Hence, even with the uncertainty presented by seemingly untenable revenue guidance, the company's current stock price correction is likely to eventually see a new floor. Lightning is chasing a fast-expanding market with multiple levers of growth in the years ahead. Indeed, the company's recently announced partnerships with DHL and IKEA point to rising demand from commercial entities for fleet electrification.

Fundamentals Will Have To Do The Heavy Lifting

The days where an EV company simply had to exist to accrue significant share price outperformance seems to have come to an end. In this regard, newswires of new commercial partnerships and operational developments will take a backseat to hard quarterly financials in influencing share prices. EV investors are now pricing in a brutally competitive and likely Darwinistic market for EV manufacturers and related companies.

This is especially true with 23 public EV companies, a list that does not include the traditional automakers like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). These have all signalled a strong intention to more aggressively pursue the EV market in recent months.

Lightning is targeting a growing niche that will see increased demand in the medium to long term from fleet owners looking to reduce their carbon footprint and benefit from the lower total ownership cost of electric fleets. However, the company's short-term stock price is likely to remain under continued malaise as investors continue to reprice post-merger SPACs. Investors looking to enter a position should remain on the sidelines until some weeks after the merger closes as the stock is not likely to stage a recovery soon.