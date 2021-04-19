Hard To Find A Diamond In The Utilities Rough
Summary
- Even during normal times, the Utilities sector is anything but sexy.
- In most times, investors can appreciate low risk and high yield, even when it comes at the expense of growth and price appreciation potential.
- The problem is, we're living at a time where the only things that seem to matter are growth and/or upside potential.
- It's hard to adopt an upbeat stance towards a sector that hardly stands out in anything, yet there's one name that is getting our attention.
Nothing to See Here
On Feb. 23, 2020 we published an article titled "Choosing The Most Sensible Utility Name Among An Extremely Insensible Sector" where we examined the ten largest utilities, worldwide, based on market cap.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) / US
- Enel SpA (aka "Enel"; OTCPK:ESOCF, OTCPK:ENLAY) / Italy
- Iberdrola SA (OTCPK:IBDRY, OTCPK:IBDSF) / Spain
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) / US
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) / US
- Southern Co (SO) / US
- National Grid plc (NGG, OTCPK:NGGTF) / UK
- Exelon Corp (EXC) / US
- Electricite de France SA (aka "EDF"; OTCPK:ECIFF, OTCPK:ECIFY) / France
- ENGIE SA (OTCPK:ENGIY, OTCPK:ENGQF) / France
We were trying to find the one we liked the most, but we ended up with the following 'bottom line':
Frankly, we can't identify even one name among the US-based utilities that deserves us putting more money into right now.
They are all looking overvalued, and in some cases, extremely overvalued, especially when even the future revenue and/or EPS estimates aren't supporting the current very rich valuations.
How have these names performed since?
Compared to the overall market - none have delivered an impressive return.
Don't get me wrong: 20% in 14 months is a terrific return, however 1) this is the exception, not the rule, and 2) when the overall market (SPY) is up 28% - it can't be described as "an impressive return."
Furthermore, a closer look at the sector, as a whole, reveals that it has performed poorly, with the leading utility ETFs - Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLU) and Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - seeing the flatline from below.
As a matter of fact, whether you measure the performance of the sector since February 23, 2020 (date of previous article) or March 23, 2020 (market bottom), utilities is the second-worst performing sector.
Since February 23, 2020 it's only second to the Energy sector.
Since March 23, 2020, it's only second to the Consumer Staples sector.
Main Reasons Behind the Under-Performance
The question is: What has happened to one of the most defensive, most attractively valued, and highly paying sectors that it's lagging by that much? (In spite of leading the scoreboard over the past week)
There are three main reasons for this:
1) Rising Yields
Rising yields are the most negative effect on sectors where the income component (compared to growth) is significant.
2) Little growth
That's true when it comes to both top (revenue) and bottom (earnings) line.
- Expected Revenue Growth for 2021 (Utilities: 3rd-lowest)
- Expected Revenue Growth for 2022 (Utilities: 2nd-lowest)
- Expected Earnings Growth for 2021 (Utilities: Lowest)
- Expected Earnings Growth for 2022 (Utilities: 3rd-lowest)
3) Little upside
There's little risk investing in Utilities, but there's also (currently) little glory.
When 6 sectors are offering at least twice the upside offered by utilities - investors are willing to take the (extra) risk.
Utilities vs. Energy
To a certain extent, we believe that utilities are also suffering from being associated with 'energy', in the broader context.
When you compare the two sectors you find that while both sectors are trading with the same forward multiples (around 20x):
- energy stocks offer a higher revenue growth
- energy stocks offer a higher earnings growth
- energy stocks offer a higher yield
- energy stocks offer a higher upside (potential)
Putting it differently, utility stocks aren't 'sexy' enough, and they lose on each and every metric.
Even the relative safety that utility stocks usually offer, surely compared to energy stocks, is not doing the job anymore.
The result?
Utilities is the sector that fund managers are the most underweight, as per BofA Global Fund Manager Survey.
Simply put, we're living in a 'high risk taking' environment, and investors are simply not interested in low risk-low reward investments.
Rating, Main Holdings and Top Pick
Last month, as part of an update regarding our Funds Macro Portfolio, we assigned a rating of "Under-weight - Equal-weight" to the Utilities sector, and we wrote the following:
On one hand, you get a great income and a reasonable valuation.
On the other hand, very low growth potential which also translate into a relatively low price appreciation potential.
Is this an attractive-enough combination now, when yields are still on the rise? No, but if this sector (second-worst to Consumer Staples) would move down another 10% that would make things more juicy, consequently turning the current equal-weight into an overweight rating.
What has happened since then?
Not only have we not seen the sector losing 10%, but it has soared (since the end of February) by 16%. So much so that it has left dust to the overall market, outperforming the SPY by 6%!
Obviously, this prevents us now from upgrading the sector, something we thought we might be in a position to do if there was another leg down.
At the moment, we keep the rating as is, but we are no more close to an upgrade as we (thought) we were a month ago.
Our exposure to the sector has traditionally been achieved through three core holdings:
(Looking at the history of our trading alerts, you can also find activity related to TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), PG&E Corp. (PCG), Portland General Electric Co. (POR), and Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), but none of these names have become a core, substantial, long-term holding)
We haven't pushed new money into any of these holdings for quite some time, simply because we see better opportunities elsewhere, for example energy stocks and/or financial stocks.
Nonetheless, there's actually a utility name we're very much keen about recently: Vistra Corp. (VST).
I can already reveal that VST is our top pick, among the Utility sector, for the rest of 2021 - and likely beyond.
I hope that my co-pilot on running Wheel of Fortune, Nikolaos Sismanis, will find the time to follow up on this article, with his own article, focusing on VST, soon.
So stay tuned to him, stay tuned to this series (we hope to cover as many sectors and top picks as possible), and stay tuned to the below special offer.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, D, SO, VST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.