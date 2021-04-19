Momentum Strategies With Nasdaq 100 And S&P 500 Stocks

Photo by TriggerPhoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Momentum Strategy

In this article, we apply the same version of the dual-momentum strategy used in our latest article dealing with leveraged funds. For the sake of completeness, we repeat here a succinct description of the strategy.

We use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in a number of stocks based on relative strength over the previous 75 trading days. During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds equally in the following three Treasury bond funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

iShares 10 - 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

As before, we generate signals for market state by using the following ETFs:

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Fund (UUP)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

Two conditions must be satisfied simultaneously for switching to risk-off allocation: (1) the return of DBB is smaller than that of UUP over the relative strength evaluation period, and (2) similarly, the return of XLY is smaller than that of XLP.

Following is the list of parameter values used in simulations.

Initial Balance: $1,000

Absolute momentum period: 75 trading days

Relative strength period: 75 trading days

Assets to Hold: 5 or 10

The transition from risk-on to risk-off is made the following trading day after the condition for market-off is satisfied. The reverse transition from market-off to market-on is done after a delay of 2 days since the risk-on condition is detected.

During risk-on periods we rebalance the portfolio on the last trading day of each quarter. During risk-off periods we do not rebalance the portfolio.

Simulation Results

Simulations are done with the following three portfolios:

S&P 500 - 505 stocks

Nasdaq 100 - 100 stocks

S&P 500 + Nasdaq 100 - 78 stocks belong to both indices

The results for simulations from 1/1/2008 to 4/16/2021 are shown in two tables, the first with five stocks during risk-on periods, the second with ten. Over the 13 years long period, there were 82 regime changes. The market was in risk-off for 1,222 trading days and in risk-on for 2,124 days.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio Top 5 Nasdaq 100 + S&P 500 stocks $1,000 $290,425 53.29% 23.91% -18.21% 2.18 Top 5 S&P 500 stocks $1,000 $218,925 50.06% 25.28% -24.89% 1.93 Top 5 QQQ stocks $1,000 $162,787 46.75% 24.88% -32.25% 1.83 SPY $1,000 $3,777 10.53% 20.50% -51.75% 0.46

A graph of the portfolio balance is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Equity plots of portfolios with five assets during risk-on - logarithmic scale.

Source: This chart is based on author computations

In the table below, we show the performance of the same portfolios, but with rebalancing at the end of each quarter while the market is at risk-off.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max DD Sharpe ratio Top 10 QQQ + S&P 500 stocks $1,000 $147,800 45.68% 20.20% -14.70% 2.22 Top 10 S&P 500 stocks $1,000 $120,386 43.45% 22.27% -21.60% 1.90 Top 10 QQQ stocks $1,000 $131,577 44.41% 21.76% -24.28% 1.99 SPY $1,000 $3,777 10.53% 20.50% -51.75% 0.46

Comparing the 5- and 10-stock portfolios we see that the 5-stock portfolio will produce higher returns associated with higher volatility and higher drawdowns.

Below, in figure 2, we show the equity balance of the 10-stock portfolios.

Figure 2. Equity plots of portfolios with 10 assets during risk-on - logarithmic scale.

Source: This chart is based on author computations

Recent Events and Market State Indicators

Based on the signals of the strategy, the market was in risk-off for the last time from 25 February 2020 until 29 May 2020. The market has been in risk-on for over 10 months. The last asset rebalancing was done on 31 March 2021. Below are the lists of the top 10 stocks starting with the strongest.

S&P 500: MET, DISCA, VIAC, FANG, MRO, GNRC, LB, DE, FTNT, HIG

NDX 100: BIDU, AMAT, ASML, ALXN, FOX, INTC, WBA, NXPI, CDW, KLAC

S&P 500 AND NDX 100: AMAT, ALXN, FOX, INTC, WBA, NXPI, CDW, KLAC, EBAY, MU

The indicators used in this article tell us that the market continues to be in risk-on state. The 75-day total return of the base metals, DBB (11.91%), is significantly larger than the corresponding return of the US dollar index, UUP (1.57%). Similarly, the 75-day total returns of XLY (12.79%) is higher than that of XLP (4.68%). The differences in returns have been expanding lately.

The US leading economic index (LEI) for February 2021 is at 110.5 and has been increasing every month since May 2020. The next release, for March 2021, is scheduled for April 22.

The US High Yield Option-Adjusted Spread is currently 3.25 and continues to be in downtrend from the peak of 10.87 0n 23 March 2020.

VIX, the S&P 500 implied volatility index, is in a sustained downtrend since the beginning of the second quarter. Its volatility has also decreased and behaves typically for a healthy market.

Conclusions

The broad US and global equity markets are in an uptrend. The US technology sector has been in a shallow correction for about a month from mid-February to mid-March. Since then, the technology sector joined back the financial, industrial and consumer discretionary sectors in an uptrend.

The momentum strategy has performed well over the period 2008-2021, including during the financial crises of 2008-2009, and the pandemic crash of March 2020. All three types of portfolios analyzed in this article have had no negative return in any calendar year.

Looking at the equity plots in figures 1 and 2, one can hardly describe the difference in performance between S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. It is obvious that restricting the stock universe to only the stocks that belong to both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 leads to superior results. That conclusion is better justified by comparing CAGR, Max drawdown and Sharpe ratio given in the tables.