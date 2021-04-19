Photo by posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCPK:AAVVF) recently announced it had successfully demonstrated a technology called Modular Carbon Capture and Storage which was developed through its Entropy Inc. joint venture with Allardyce Bower Consulting.

The company may be the first Canadian producer to reach zero emissions and the new technology can be licensed, creating a new stream of revenue and income. Given the execution risks inherent in new technologies, I have placed no value on the Entropy JV in this article. The economic value of this venture may be significant over time, giving AAVVF what I have called a Net Zero advantage.

Advantage operations are set to record rapid improvement in 2021 as commodity prices have risen, particularly for condensate which comprises a material amount of the company's output. I have modeled 2021 operations and project a doubling of cash flow from operations arising from the combination of improved capital efficiency which the company estimates at CAD8,500 per Boe/day and the sharp rise in commodity prices in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin compared to 2020. The Petroleum Service Association of Canada reports WCSB prices daily and the March 31, 2021 report shows dramatic improvements. An excerpt from that report is set out below:

Source: PSAC Market Statistics - (psac.ca)

Using current prices as reported by PSAC and adjusting for Advantage's product mix, my model shows the company doubling cash flow and delivering free cash flow of over CAD50 million after funding a capital program of CAD135 million, all the while increasing production by approximately 8%.

Based on approximately 188 million shares outstanding and using an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6 times as a reasonable valuation multiple, I estimate the shares have a potential value of roughly CAD5.00 per share. This compares to the current trading price of just over CAD3.00 per share. The 6 times multiple may seem aggressive to some, but I believe it is justified by the potential of the Entropy venture and the company's ability to increase output within organic cash flow while repaying debt.

Advantage has all the risks natural gas producers in the Montney face but no unique risks. By posting my model of the company's economics, I have made it relatively easy for readers to use their own assumptions to value the shares.

I hold 27,000 shares.