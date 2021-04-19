Dividend Increases: April 3-16, 2021

Photo by Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into three categories: Champions (with increase streaks of 25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Recently, fourteen companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including three of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price, and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Aon Plc (AON)

Founded in 1919, AON is a professional services firm that provides retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges; investment banking services; and customized insurance programs. The company serves individuals and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. AON is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

On Apr 15, AON declared a quarterly dividend of 51¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.87% from the prior dividend of 46¢.

Payable May 14 to shareholders of record on May 3; ex-div: Apr 30.

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA)

ARTNA provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, and public and private fire protection customers. It also offers wastewater services. ARTNA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

On Apr 14, ARTNA declared a quarterly dividend of 26.1¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.52% from the prior dividend of 25.71¢.

Payable May 21 to shareholders of record on May 7; ex-div: May 6.

Founded in 1992, ATR develops, manufactures, and sells consumer product dispensing systems worldwide. The company serves the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food, and beverage markets. Based in Crystal Lake, Illinois, ATR sells its products through its own sales force and independent representatives and distributors.

On Apr 15, ATR declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable May 19 to shareholders of record on Apr 28; ex-div: Apr 27.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Founded in 1976 and based in Issaquah, Washington, COST operates more than 700 membership warehouses in the United States and internationally. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. COST also operates gas stations, pharmacies, food courts, optical dispensing centers, photo processing centers, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel business.

On Apr 14, COST declared a quarterly dividend of 79¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior dividend of 70¢.

Payable May 14 to shareholders of record on Apr 30; ex-div: Apr 29.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA)

DGICA, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. DGICA was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 15, DGICA declared a quarterly dividend of 16¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior dividend of 15¢.

Payable May 17 to shareholders of record on May 3; ex-div: Apr 30.

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB)

DGICB, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. DGICB was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 15, DGICB declared a quarterly dividend of 14.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior dividend of 13.25¢.

Payable May 17 to shareholders of record on May 3; ex-div: Apr 30.

First Republic Bank (FRC)

FRC and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, Florida, Connecticut, New York, and Wyoming. The company operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. FRC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

On Apr 14, FRC declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable May 13 to shareholders of record on Apr 29; ex-div: Apr 28.

H.B. Fuller Company (FUL)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, FUL is a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. FUL sells products to customers in packaging, hygiene, general assembly, electronic materials and assembly, paper converting, woodworking, construction, automotive, and consumer businesses.

On Apr 8, FUL declared a quarterly dividend of 16.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.08% from the prior dividend of 16.25¢.

Payable May 6 to shareholders of record on Apr 22; ex-div: Apr 21.

Lindsay Corporation (LNN)

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, LNN provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company manufactures center pivot, lateral move, hose reel irrigation systems, moveable and specialty barriers, crash cushions, end terminals, and road marking and safety equipment.

On Apr 5, LNN declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.13% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable May 28 to shareholders of record on May 14; ex-div: May 13.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Founded by William Procter and James Gamble, PG is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods in more than 180 countries. PG has five reportable segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric Care, and Home Care, and Baby Care and Family Care. The company was incorporated in Ohio in 1905 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Apr 13, PG declared a quarterly dividend of 86.98¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 79.07¢.

Payable May 17 to shareholders of record on Apr 23; ex-div: Apr 22.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Founded in July 1985 and headquartered in San Diego, California, QCOM designs and manufactures innovative digital wireless communications products and services based on the company's CDMA digital technology. QCOM also licenses many of its 5,700+ patents and intellectual property to wireless equipment manufacturers around the world.

On Apr 14, QCOM declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.62% from the prior dividend of 65¢.

Payable Jun 24, to shareholders of record on Jun 3; ex-div: Jun 2.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

STZ, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. STZ was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

On Apr 8, STZ declared a quarterly dividend of 76¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.33% from the prior dividend of 75¢.

Payable May 18 to shareholders of record on May 4; ex-div: May 3.

Value Line, Inc. (VALU)

Together with its subsidiaries, VALU produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. The company's investment periodicals and related publications cover various investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, options, and convertible securities. VALU was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Apr 16, VALU declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable May 11 to shareholders of record on Apr 26; ex-div: Apr 23.

Winmark Corporation (WINA)

WINA operates as a franchisor of stores that buy, sell, trade merchandise in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores under Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. WINA was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Apr 14, WINA declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 80.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Jun 1, to shareholders of record on May 12; ex-div: May 11.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend suspensions or cuts announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Once again, the pickings are rather thin this week, and we have only two stocks with investment-grade quality scores:

Today, we'll highlight Dividend Contender Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), which yields a very modest 0.85% at $370.72 per share but has increased its dividend on an annualized basis by 11.9% over the last five years.

Many dividend growth investors in the accumulation phase of their investment journey will not even consider dividend growth stocks yielding less than 1%, but that could be a mistake! Compare COST's total returns over the past 10 years with that of the S&P 500:

Over the past 10 years, COST outperformed the S&P 500 with total returns of 534% versus the S&P 500's total returns of 290%. Over the past 20 years, the outperformance is even more impressive: 1,272% vs. 394% (a better than 3:1 margin)!

Looking at COST's dividend growth history, the stock's dividend growth is a model of consistency. That is exactly what dividend growth investors would love to see!

The company's earnings growth is looking great, too, with projections that should continue the upward trend:

Below is a summary of fundamentals related to COST's dividend payments, including its dividend payout ratio of 29%, which is "very low for most companies" according to Simply Safe Dividends.

Let's now consider COST's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.80) by its 5-year average yield (1.01%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $277. Given COST's current price of $370.72, the stock appears to be trading at a premium of 34% to FV based on its past yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $332, and Finbox.com's FV is $366, and CFRA's FV is $383, and Simply Wall St's FV is $478. The average of these fair value estimates is $390, indicating that COST may be trading at a slight discount to FV (of about 5%).

My own FV estimate of COST is $314, so I think the stock is trading at a premium valuation.

For stocks rated Excellent (quality scores 23-24), I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 5% to FV.

Conclusion

Wait for COST to drop below $330 per share. For more conservative investors, look to buy below $296 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!